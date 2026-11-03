Midterms: Control of Congress on the Ballot

Voters are choosing all 435 House members and 35 senators today (33 regular seats plus two special seats). Republicans hold the Senate 53–45, with two independents caucusing with Democrats, so Democrats would need a net gain of four seats to regain control. In the House, Republicans hold 218 seats to 214, and Democrats likewise need a net gain of four to regain control of Congress. Early voting has passed 57.5 million mail and in-person ballots, according to NBC News’ tracker. While mainstream polls have errored in the past, they favor Democrats for the House, while the Senate is closer. The Democrats’ path runs through Maine, where Susan Collins faces Troy Jackson, and Ohio, where appointed Sen. Jon Husted faces Sherrod Brown. The Republicans’ best counterpunch is New Hampshire, open after Jeanne Shaheen’s retirement. A Washington Examiner report on late polling found voters preferring a Democratic Congress. Iran, prices and Trump’s second-term agenda frame the vote. Other issues on the line at the ballot box include abortion, redistricting, voter ID and transgender participation in sports.

Bottom line: Early turnout measures intensity, not direction. Watch Maine and Ohio first; if Republicans hold both, the Senate math gets very hard for Democrats no matter what happens in the House.

The Supreme Court Turns Away The DOJ on California Ballots

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied, without explanation or noted dissent, the Justice Department’s emergency request to make California set aside mail ballots from roughly 20,000 voters the administration says are “likely” noncitizens. A district judge and a divided Ninth Circuit panel had already refused. California says the list is riddled with errors and that separating ballots already counted is impossible.

Bottom line: The Court ruled on timing, not on whether the list is right. That question has not gone away and will come back in any close California count.

Iran: Limited U.S. Strikes on Qeshm Island

U.S. forces struck radar and missile launchers on Qeshm, the largest island in the Strait of Hormuz, on Monday. U.S. officials called the strikes defensive and said they followed another Iranian attempt to target a U.S. aircraft with surface-to-air missiles; they were not a resumption of major combat. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the strike, said U.S. forces have carried out smaller strikes for several weeks without announcing them, to avoid signaling a return to full-scale war. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims it downed U.S. drones near Qeshm; that is unconfirmed. Israel says it was not involved. The U.S. naval blockade on Iranian oil continues, and Qatar is leading mediation backed by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. Trump has called it a “soft war” and said the conflict would end soon after the midterms.

Bottom line: Iran’s attempts to fire surface-to-air missiles at U.S. aircraft forced the U.S. to strike radar and missile launchers. This is less a ceasefire than a managed war. Real decisions on Iran will come after tonight’s election results.

Russia-Ukraine: Bombing of Aid Center Kills at Least 26

Russian guided aerial bombs hit a school serving as a shelter and weekly aid distribution point in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, on 2 November, as residents gathered for aid packages. President Volodymyr Zelensky said a second strike hit the shelter after rescuers arrived. Ukraine’s emergency service put the dead at 24, including two rescuers and four police officers; later Ukrainian figures cited by several outlets reached at least 26, and a Zaporizhzhia city official said 27 people were missing. Drone attacks complicated the rescue. The strike came as a six-day local humanitarian pause near Oleshky in the Kherson region expired, and as the U.S. announced new peace talks for 10 and 11 November. Casualty figures are from Ukrainian officials and may change.

Bottom line: A follow-up strike on rescuers at an aid site, a week before talks, signals a negotiating position. Moscow likely arrives on 10 November looking to trade on this continued pressure, not to offer concessions.

Florida: Learjet Crash Kills Nine in Palm Beach County

A Learjet 60 bound from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas crashed near Military Trail in Greenacres around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, killing all nine aboard. The crew had reported turbulence, icing and precipitation. Victims include tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, 45, his wife Helen Sharp, 40, their two young children and three other passengers; a mother identified 20-year-old Nathalia Filgueiras as one of the pilots. It is not yet clear who was flying. The NTSB said the jet may have been breaking up before impact; that finding is preliminary. One person on the ground was hurt, and about 600 residents of a nearby mobile home community were evacuated. It is the deadliest Learjet 60 crash on record.

Bottom line: An in-flight breakup points investigators toward structure, weather, or loss of control, and the early evidence hasn’t yet settled on which cause. The NTSB preliminary report, when available, will provide more detail.