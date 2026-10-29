National Security

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy stated that over the past 24 hours, three oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking mines while attempting the “unauthorized southern route” through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels had switched off radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings. In a separate statement, the IRGC claimed its electronic warfare unit captured a U.S. MQM-170 “spy and deception” drone west of the strait.

Independent confirmation remains limited. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report of a tanker on fire approximately 9 nautical miles north of Khasab on the Musandam Peninsula (Oman). A passing vessel described the tanker as having been hit by a projectile and largely submerged; the crew's status is unknown. It is unclear whether this matches one of the three incidents the IRGC has claimed.

Ship-tracking data showed roughly 25 crossings in the 24 hours to ~1201 UTC (8 inbound, 17 outbound), with an estimated 0.48 million barrels of oil moving outbound through the strait—about 96 percent below pre-war levels. Total measured Gulf exports remain well below normal even with Fujairah bypass and ship-to-ship activity.

Watch: Vessel names, flag states, and crew outcomes on the Musandam fire; any CENTCOM comment on demining claims or the drone report.

Vice President J.D. Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and long-serving former IRGC commander. The letter outlined a possible framework for restarting negotiations and said any talks would require discussing the nuclear issue from the outset. Qatari mediators delivered it, and it was reportedly well received in Tehran. President Trump publicly described the outreach as related to medical supplies and said Vance had asked for his view and he had told him to proceed if he wished.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted that Tehran remains in close contact with intermediaries on ideas to implement its seven-day plan in even less than a week. The plan envisions U.S. steps (ending hostilities, lifting the naval blockade, easing oil-export restrictions, releasing frozen assets), followed by Iran reopening normal commercial traffic through Hormuz and then broader talks. He noted that Iranian forces remain prepared to defend the country.

Separately, the United States has warned several Gulf partners to prepare for a possible short, intense campaign after the 3 November midterms. Indicators include the movement of a Patriot battery, the repositioning of forces away from more exposed locations, restocking munitions, and the readiness of bombers and fighters. Trump has referred publicly to the possibility of “another little Epic Fury” or an agreement.

Watch: Any concrete Iranian reply to the Rezaei letter; mediator activity (Qatar and others); U.S. force-posture moves after the election; whether the seven-day sequencing gains any traction or remains a public signal.

Foreign Policy

Taiwan’s National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu stated that more than 50 Chinese navy and other official vessels are operating across a broad area from southern Japan through waters near Taiwan and off the Philippines, including the Liaoning carrier strike group east of the Philippines. He described the simultaneous threat to Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines as “obvious.” Beijing characterized the Liaoning activity as routine open-ocean training that was not directed at any country. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense also reported six Chinese aircraft and seven navy ships around the island overnight, with several ADIZ entries and median-line crossings.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile launched toward the Eastern Province. Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure have remained elevated in recent weeks.

Iran continues pressure on Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, including deployments of artillery and forces in northwestern Iran. Tehran has claimed an agreement with Baghdad on expulsion or handover of such groups; Iraqi and Kurdish statements have been more limited or have denied a full expulsion deal. Some opposition positions have already been relocated farther from the border.

Economic Policy

Brent crude slipped to roughly $114–114.50 a barrel after the previous session's gains pushed it near $115+. West Texas Intermediate was in the $101–102 range.

Domestic

The 3 November midterms remain the near-term political marker for any decision on resuming major operations against Iran.

Other

Provocative X commentary continues to treat IRGC claims as unverified or overstated; one recent post highlighted an IRGC claim of capturing an MQM-170 drone with recovered data pointing to a Gulf-state origin. No major independent scientific breakthroughs of note this morning.

Worth a Second Look

The parallel tracks—public Iranian claims of control and minefields in the southern Hormuz route versus quiet U.S. outreach to a hard-line IRGC-linked figure and warnings to Gulf partners—illustrate the current operating mode: pressure and signaling on both sides while neither appears ready to lock in a near-term escalation or a near-term deal. Limited independent verification of the latest tanker claims and still-depressed but non-zero traffic numbers are the practical indicators to watch, not the daily statements.