National Security

Qatari mediators handed Iranian officials a new draft proposal on Sunday to end the eight-month U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. An official briefed on the talks told Reuters that Tehran is reviewing the text, which sets a seven-day timeline of daily confidence-building steps to address both sides' concerns. Iran is expected to respond by the end of the week. Several countries would serve as guarantors if the sequence begins early next week. The proposal comes after earlier interim arrangements collapsed, and President Trump has reiterated that further strikes remain an option. We shall see whether Tehran agrees to substantive concessions on the Strait of Hormuz or simply restates prior demands.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) estimates the cost of the Iran war at $47.1 billion through mid-October. More than $29 billion of that figure is for expended munitions, with another $6 billion-plus required to replace lost or damaged equipment. The estimate does not take into account damage to U.S. bases in the region. The figure is more than 25 percent above the Defense Department’s July projection and has drawn down stocks of air-defense interceptors needed elsewhere. We are watching for any indication of how quickly production lines can restore inventories without further diverting resources from the Indo-Pacific.

Yemen’s Houthis claimed attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure and airports this week. The group said it struck East-West crude pumping stations and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport; Saudi-led coalition statements confirmed interceptions of ballistic missiles and drones but did not independently verify every claimed hit. Earlier October attacks on the same airport killed 13 people. The pattern keeps pressure on Saudi export routes that have partially substituted for disrupted Hormuz traffic. Watch whether Saudi air defenses sustain the current intercept rate or whether a successful strike on a major facility forces a sharper regional response.

Reuters states: “Netanyahu survives another day with unexpectedly clear backing of Israeli Jews.” Reuters noted: ”While Netanyahu lost his bloc’s majority in the 120-seat Knesset, as expected, opponents were left with no hope of unseating him without some form of backing ​of Arab parties, which many have ruled out. Even then, he would remain as caretaker during any coalition negotiations, or until a new election next year.” With 84.5 percent of ballot boxes counted, Netanyahu’s bloc has 54 seats, Eisenkot’s bloc 49, and the Arab parties 17. Likud is the largest party with 27 seats, ahead of Eisenkot’s Yashar with 22. Neither side is within reach of the 61 seats needed, and finalizing the count will take several days. A unity government looks unlikely, since Eisenkot has rejected serving under Netanyahu, even in a rotation.

As previously reported - On 20 October, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh stated that Baghdad had agreed, during a joint security meeting, to expel or hand over members of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups—including the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)—from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Iraqi officials at the same meeting did not mention any such agreement, and the groups themselves rejected the claim. Iran has conducted repeated strikes against these groups’ positions inside Iraq since February, and U.S. forces completed their withdrawal from Iraq at the end of September. It remains to be seen whether Baghdad or the Kurdistan Regional Government issues any formal confirmation or denial in the coming days, and whether Iranian strikes against the groups resume or intensify.

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan met Iranian counterparts in Tehran on Monday and agreed to continue discussions aimed at reducing the risk of wider escalation. Iranian statements described the talks as constructive while reiterating that the United States is “not serious” about negotiations. The meetings took place against the backdrop of Houthi attacks and ongoing constraints on Hormuz. We will see whether any follow-on from those talks produces any concrete steps on shipping or energy infrastructure, or whether they remain limited to messaging.

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity around Taiwan included the public release of satellite imagery of Taipei and a propaganda poster timed to the anniversary of Taiwan’s 1945 handover from Japan. Taiwan’s defense minister described the releases as cognitive warfare intended to reinforce Beijing’s narrative. Separately, Chinese state media showed unannounced missile-launch drills from mountainous terrain. Neither development indicates an imminent change in force posture, but both fit a pattern of steady pressure short of major exercises. Watch the next routine Taiwan Ministry of National Defense aircraft and ship counts for any sustained elevation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Ukrainian forces had recaptured territory in multiple sectors, including an operation near Kupiansk in which troops used underground gas pipelines to outflank Russian positions. A limited ceasefire in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, intended to allow humanitarian access, has held for thirty hours, according to Ukrainian officials. Russian statements continue to reject broader ceasefires. We will see whether the Oleshky arrangement expands or whether Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure resume at prior intensity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met in Moscow on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. Pezeshkian said the region could address its problems without U.S. involvement; Putin expressed concern about the situation and rising bilateral trade.

The Department of Homeland Security highlighted recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of individuals with serious criminal convictions and noted that Fiscal Year 2026 ended with the lowest southwest border encounters on record and zero Border Patrol releases. These figures continue a multi-month trend of sharply reduced illegal crossings.

Foreign Policy

President Trump told reporters that progress continues on Russia-Ukraine talks and that the Ukrainian and Russian presidents should meet “very soon.” The statement follows earlier U.S. facilitation of limited Russian diesel exports. No date or venue has been confirmed.

Economic Policy and Markets

Oil falls almost $2 as Middle East talks help ease supply worries. Brent crude settled near $114 a barrel on Tuesday before moving toward $115 in early Wednesday trading as traders weighed the Tehran talks against continued Houthi claims of strikes on Saudi facilities. Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain well below pre-war levels. Higher energy costs continue to feed into U.S. consumer prices ahead of the midterms. We will see if the Federal Reserve’s policy statement later today provides additional information on energy-driven inflation.

Domestic News

President Trump held campaign events in Texas on Tuesday for Senate candidate Ken Paxton. A White House rapid-response account highlighted the first shipment of one million barrels of Venezuelan crude arriving in Texas for refining at no direct cost to U.S. taxpayers, with the stated aim of easing domestic fuel prices.

DataRepublican (Jennica Pounds) has released a multi-part series on X titled “The Democracy Files / Illegitimacy Playbook.” She notes that the materials come from an archive of roughly 312 gigabytes of documents and recordings that she and two collaborators found on a public Google Drive linked to the group Renew to Thrive (R2T). Apparently, an AI workflow error left the files accessible for years. The series includes video compilations of Zoom-style calls, document screenshots, and her analysis of what the speakers and groups are planning around a potential “legitimacy crisis” after the 3 November midterms. Independent reviews of the released clips (notably Midpoint News and Unga.news) have checked the recordings against known public identities, websites, Substack posts, and bios of the participants. Speakers such as Danielle Reiff (former USAID democracy officer and co-founder of Renew American Democracy / RAD), Paul Zeitz, and others match their real profiles. Burned-in captions in the videos align with the spoken words. The groups themselves—Democracy Renewal Group, RAD, Renew to Thrive, National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A), and related entities—are documented on their own sites and in public materials. The released material includes quotes about treating a midterm “meltdown” as a “window of opportunity,” drafting private “red lines” for when the federal government could be treated as illegitimate, discussing an “options memo” for governors, and referencing extra-constitutional processes or a “Fourth Founding.”

Other Items Worth Knowing

Researchers at the University of Adelaide published a method that improves the sensitivity of certain superconducting quantum sensors by using “bare loops” in place of more complex circuit designs. The approach could simplify future devices used in medical imaging and electromagnetic sensing. The work appears in Physical Review Applied. Watch whether defense or dual-use laboratories adopt the technique for fieldable sensors.

Worth a Second Look

The latest Central Command figures provided to Congress examine the Pentagon’s munitions accounting for the Iran war, particularly the depletion of Patriot interceptors. The numbers illustrate the trade-offs between sustaining the current campaign and maintaining stocks for other contingencies.

Scheduled Today

The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision and hold a press conference. Continued counting of Israeli election results. Ongoing midterm campaign events.