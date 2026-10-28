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Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
5h

AND daily report is starting to grown on me. am I the only one that thinks the daily news re Iran could have been written a year ago? same old grind.

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Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
3h

2 nukes would be cheaper and would end this like Japanese surrender. Is Trump trying to sink elections and destroy the country? Should have been done 100 days ago.

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