National Security

U.S. forces disabled a ship trying to run the naval blockade of Iranian ports on Thanksgiving Day. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said a U.S. military aircraft struck the stern of the Palau-flagged bulk carrier M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman on 26 November with precision munitions, knocking out its propulsion. The ship had left Bandar Abbas and ignored multiple warnings. The civilian crew was unharmed. The Maritime Executive reports that the 52,400-ton bulker is Chinese-owned. CENTCOM says it has now redirected 158 compliant vessels and disabled six that refused. Tehran answered with threats. Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said the strait would not reopen and the blockade would not be allowed to stand. Navy Commander Shahram Irani told state television that Iranian ports remain active and escorts are under way, and the Iranian army claimed control of the waters from the eastern Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean. Neither claim has been independently confirmed. Reports that more than a dozen Iranian tankers are gathering at Kharg Island, possibly for a convoy to test the blockade, are also unconfirmed. Watch for any convoy attempt, which would put U.S. forces in direct contact with Iranian-escorted shipping and is the most likely trigger for a wider clash.

A Houthi projectile struck Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery on the Red Sea coast on 26 November, killing a Nepali worker and injuring several others, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said. The strike started a fire, since put out, and temporarily halted some operations. The Saudi-led coalition blamed the Houthis and said it then destroyed the ballistic missile launch platform used in the attack in Hodeidah. The strike came a day after the Houthis claimed an attack on Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery, and capped a week of Houthi strikes on Riyadh, Jazan port and Saudi energy sites. Watch whether Riyadh widens its strikes inside Yemen and whether Aramco reports lasting damage at either refinery.

Iranian forces struck positions of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) in the Halabja and Sulaimani areas of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region early Thursday, Rudaw reported. Local residents and a security source counted about five drones; Iranian-aligned channels and a PJAK outlet claimed more strikes, which have not been independently confirmed. PJAK reported material damage but no casualties and said it had carried out retaliatory operations inside Iran. The strikes continue Tehran’s cross-border pressure on Kurdish opposition groups, which included a drone strike on PJAK in Sulaimani province on 17 November, even as Iranian forces are stretched by the wider war. Watch for any response from Baghdad or the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and for further incidents near the border.

The Chinese and Russian militaries held strategic consultations by video conference on 26 November, China’s Ministry of National Defense said. The two sides discussed implementing the consensus reached by Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, advancing military-to-military ties and the international and regional situation, and pledged to strengthen coordination. The readout named no participants and announced no specific agreements. The session follows a 3 November meeting in Beijing between Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Shengmin and Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. It points to steady coordination between the two militaries while both watch the Iran war closely. Watch for joint exercises or statements referencing the Gulf, the Pacific or the Arctic.

Russia launched 162 drones at Ukraine overnight into Saturday, 74 of them jet-powered, and Ukrainian air defenses shot down or jammed 141, Ukraine’s Air Force said. Russian attacks killed 10 people and injured 55 across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said. The deadliest was a strike on a business in Nizhyn, in Chernihiv Oblast, on 27 November that killed seven. Ukraine hit back at scale. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 400 drones were launched toward the capital overnight, and Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed 1,246 Ukrainian drones were downed nationwide, a figure that cannot be independently verified. A Ukrainian drone struck a company bus in Russia’s Bryansk region, injuring nine. The attacks came as Ukraine marks Holodomor Remembrance Day for the victims of the 1932–33 Soviet-made famine. Watch whether Ukraine’s long-range campaign against the Moscow region and Russian industry keeps growing, and how Russia answers it.

Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang (KMT) held its northern strongholds in Saturday’s local elections, while the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gained ground in the south and center. Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the KMT won re-election with about 54 percent of the vote after DPP challenger Puma Shen, a candidate Beijing had criticized, conceded. The KMT also kept New Taipei, Taiwan’s most populous city, and Taoyuan. The DPP declared victory in Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, which would leave the six major cities split 3–3, an improvement on the DPP’s 2022 result. Voters also appear to have passed a referendum overturning Taiwan’s “nuclear-free homeland” policy, though the result becomes official only when the Central Election Commission confirms it. The vote is a gauge for President Lai Ching-te ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Watch Beijing’s reaction, final county-level tallies including a disputed Hualien race, and whether Chinese military pressure on the island rises after the vote.

Foreign Policy

Iran has denied any role in the 26 November drone attack in Kuwait that killed two Italian technicians working on a Kuwaiti air-defense site. Kuwait and Italy both blamed Tehran. In calls with his Kuwaiti and Italian counterparts, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had no involvement, called the incident “suspicious” and offered a joint investigation to find out who launched the drones. Kuwait has invoked its right to self-defense under the United Nations Charter. Tehran’s denial follows its usual pattern, but the deaths of citizens of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally raise the diplomatic cost of attacks on Gulf air defenses. Watch whether Rome or Kuwait accepts the joint-probe offer, whether Italy or the European Union takes new measures against Iran, and any Kuwaiti response.

Economic Policy and Markets

Brent crude settled Friday at $95.44 a barrel, down $1.13, or 1.2 percent, after trading as high as $98.06 earlier in the session. It still gained about 3.1 percent for the week, its first weekly gain of November, as tanker attacks and Houthi strikes on Saudi energy sites, including the deadly hit on Aramco’s Jazan refinery, revived supply fears. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended near $83.30 and fell for the week. Brent is still down nearly 20 percent for the month as Gulf shipments recover and the International Energy Agency (IEA) projects a fourth-quarter supply surplus. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) meets Sunday, 29 November, and is expected to keep first-quarter 2027 output targets unchanged, according to people familiar with the talks. Iraq and Kazakhstan are pressing for higher capacity ratings. Watch Sunday’s decision and any blockade-convoy confrontation, either of which could move prices sharply when trading resumes Monday.

Domestic

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out arrests on Thanksgiving Day of people it said had serious criminal records, including convicted pedophiles, robbers and drug traffickers. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) described them as the “worst of the worst.” The holiday operation signals that enforcement is continuing at full pace through the holidays. Watch for DHS’s end-of-year arrest and removal totals.

Worst of the worst: ICE arrests pedophiles, robbers and drug traffickers on Thanksgiving Day — Department of Homeland Security

Thanksgiving travelers head home this weekend, and Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday period. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen more than 3 million people on Sunday, near the single-day record of 3,134,613 set on the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year. Watch for weather and air traffic control problems that could turn the return rush into another round of ground stops.

TSA expects over 3 million screenings on Sunday as Miami security waits hit 81 minutes before Thanksgiving — Travelers Today

Two American Airlines Boeing 737-800s clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, 27 November , the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Flight 638, bound for Dallas-Fort Worth, made contact with Flight 2152, bound for Chicago, near Runway 19. The pilot of Flight 638 told controllers the jet had moved “slightly over the hold short line.” No injuries were reported . One aircraft lost a winglet, and American Airlines said both planes returned to the gate and were taken out of service for inspection. The tower ordered an arriving flight to abort its landing while the area was cleared. The incident happened at the same airport where a midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk killed 67 people in January 2025, and on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Watch for the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) findings and whether they bring new scrutiny of ground operations and controller workload at Reagan National. American Airlines jets clip wings at Washington DC area airport — CNN Two American Airlines jets clip wings at Reagan National Airport — Newsweek Two American Airlines 737s collide on taxiway at Reagan National, one loses winglet — Simple Flying



Other

A pharmaceutical company has announced it will move production to the United States following the administration’s trade-enforcement actions, Breitbart reported, and the White House has cited the move as evidence its trade approach is working. It adds to a string of drug-industry pledges to build U.S. manufacturing capacity under tariff pressure. Watch whether announced investments turn into actual plant construction and jobs.

Worth a second look: The Heritage Foundation‘s analysis of the Greenland agreement explains how the new defense areas and investment screening lock in NATO alignment and limit adversary access whatever Greenland’s future political status. It is useful background on the U.S. basing expansion in the Arctic.

The Greenland deal: a positive outcome for Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk — The Heritage Foundation

Today: Official results of Taiwan’s local elections and nuclear referendum are expected from the Central Election Commission. OPEC+ ministers meet Sunday. Holodomor Remembrance Day is observed in Ukraine and by Ukrainian communities abroad.

A note to readers: We apologize that there was no Morning Brief yesterday. Ongoing power outages kept us from publishing. Thank you for your patience, and for reading our publication here on Substack. Regular publication resumes today. Hope that all of you had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday.

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