National security

Iran’s armed forces chief, Major General Ali Abdollahi, said on 27 October that the Strait of Hormuz is completely closed and that no vessel violating Iranian arrangements will be safe. He stated that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Army forces exercise full control over the Persian Gulf, its islands, and the strait. This remains an Iranian claim. Commercial tracking and open reporting continue to show reduced, but not zero, traffic under the broader U.S. blockade, and Washington has not accepted Tehran’s claim of total closure. Watch for any independent confirmation of further incidents or a measurable change in daily transits that would either support or undercut Iran’s assertion. (Mehr News)

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received multiple third-party reports on 26 October of a vessel on fire 63 nautical miles southeast of al-Faw, Iraq. The vessel is not identified, the cause is not stated, and the status of the crew, the extent of damage, and any environmental impact remain unknown. The location sits near approaches used by Iraqi oil export traffic. At this point, it is an unresolved maritime report rather than a confirmed attack. Watch for the ship's identification and whether follow-up reporting attributes the fire to mechanical failure, an accident, or hostile action. (Times of Israel)

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey met Iranian counterparts in Tehran on 26 October. Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin participated. Iranian accounts say both sides agreed to continue talks aimed at de-escalation and regional stability. The meetings occur against a backdrop of U.S. and Israeli signaling on possible further strikes and ongoing Houthi activity against Saudi targets. The talks produced no public joint statement with concrete commitments on Hormuz access or a formal pause. Watch for any follow-on announcements or shifts in shipping risk assessments. (Associated Press via Boston Globe)

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh claimed on 20 October that Baghdad had agreed, during a joint security committee meeting the day before, to expel or hand over members of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups (including elements of the Kurdistan Free Life Party/PJAK and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan/PDKI) from the Kurdistan Region or transfer them to Iran. The claim comes from the ambassador’s statement and Iranian media. Iraqi official readouts of the meeting did not mention any such expulsion or handover. The PDKI rejected the demand, and an Iraqi source told Rudaw that no agreement to expel the groups had been reached. The statement remains unconfirmed by the other party and by open sources. Iran has continued pressure and strikes against these groups in recent weeks. Watch for any actual movement of personnel or further cross-border activity that would test Baghdad’s posture. (Long War Journal)

Israeli voters are casting ballots today, 27 October, in the first national election since the 7 October 2023 attacks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Iran or its proxies could try to disrupt the vote. Defense Minister Israel Katz has stated publicly that Israel has no plan to attack Iran before the election and has dismissed reports of a rift with the military chief over pre-election action. The outcome and any resulting coalition will shape how Jerusalem approaches the next phase of the confrontation with Iran. Watch exit polls after polls close this evening and any early statements on military options.

Foreign policy

The Tehran meetings represent the most visible recent effort by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey to insert themselves into the effort to limit further escalation between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Iranian officials have described the talks as part of a broader regional push, while the practical effect on Hormuz arrangements or sanctions relief remains unstated. No independent confirmation of new commitments has emerged beyond the meetings themselves. We will see whether Saudi, Pakistan and/or Turkey issues any other statements or readouts in the next day or two.

Economic policy and markets

Brent crude eased roughly 1 percent in early trading on 27 October, trading near $114.80 a barrel, after the Tehran meetings. Prices remain elevated relative to earlier-year levels because traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is well below normal and Houthi activity against Saudi targets continues. The market is treating the diplomacy as a temporary restraint on supply fears rather than a resolution. Watch for concrete progress on shipping or Iranian exports, or for further incidents that push prices back toward recent highs. (Reuters)

Domestic

The federal racketeering case against Virginia State Senate President pro tempore Lillie Louise Lucas continues. Lucas and several associates, including family members, were indicted on 22 October on charges that include racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, money laundering, and related counts tied to a cannabis business. Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel described the case as involving use of official position to benefit the enterprise. Lucas has surrendered and was released on her own recognizance; arraignments for some defendants are scheduled for November. The investigation predates the current administration. Watch the November court dates and any further filings on the scope of the alleged enterprise. (Department of Justice announcement via contemporaneous reporting)

The Department of Justice announced on 26 October charges involving 48 aliens in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, New York, and Nevada for illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes. The cases include non-citizens voting in federal elections and false claims of U.S. citizenship to register or vote. Details vary by district (examples include a Cuban national charged with voting in 2024 in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and multiple cases in California involving false claims on naturalization or registration forms). This continues a series of similar announcements; the department has publicly stated it has charged more than 100 people across roughly 20 states with illegal voting or registration offenses in recent weeks. Watch for any court outcomes, further state-level responses on voter-roll verification, or additional charges ahead of the midterms. (Justice Department press release)

The FBI Dallas Field Office noted on 26 October that a federal grand jury returned a 13-count superseding indictment in a Homeland Security Task Force investigation of a Sinaloa Cartel-linked weapons and drug trafficking scheme. Defendants including Loyd Walter Hall and co-defendants face charges of conspiring to provide firearms (including via straw purchases) to the Sinaloa Cartel — designated a foreign terrorist organization—along with trafficking controlled substances such as fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin. The superseding indictment added a fifth defendant who was arrested earlier in October. The case centers on moving U.S.-sourced firearms and ammunition toward cartel networks. Watch for any detention hearings, additional arrests, or parallel seizures that provide information on the scale of the pipeline. (FBI Dallas update via official account)

Other items worth knowing

Saudi-led forces reported intercepting additional Houthi missiles aimed at Saudi territory in the same window as the Tehran talks. The combination of diplomatic movement in Iran and continued Houthi launches against a key Gulf producer keeps the risk of wider disruption in view even as oil prices ease slightly.

Worth a second look: The Long War Journal’s ongoing coverage of Iranian pressure on Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq's Kurdistan Region provides a useful baseline for assessing the 20 October ambassador claim against what has been confirmed. (Long War Journal archive)

Scheduled today: Israeli election polling stations are open; exit polls are expected after 10 p.m. local time. Markets will react to any early indications of election results and to further maritime reports from the Gulf. No major U.S. domestic policy announcements are expected this morning.