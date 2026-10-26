National Security

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh stated on 20 October that Baghdad had agreed in a joint security meeting the day before to expel or hand over members of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups—including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK)—from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq or turn them over to Iran. The Iraqi National Security Advisor’s office statement on the meeting did not mention any expulsion agreement, and an Iraqi source told Rudaw that no such deal had been reached; the groups themselves rejected the claim. Iran has carried out repeated strikes against these groups’ positions in northern Iraq in recent weeks and has moved artillery and additional forces into its own northwestern Kurdish areas. Watch whether Baghdad issues any formal confirmation or whether the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) treats the unconfirmed claim as cover for more cross-border operations. Long War Journal

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Admiral Brad Cooper flew over the Strait of Hormuz on October 25 in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and stated that primary transit routes remain free of Iranian sea mines. He noted that U.S. forces have helped Gulf partners export more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer and have assisted more than 3,000 commercial vessels through the strait in the past six months. United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) continues to rate the threat level as severe, with further attacks assessed as highly likely after reporting an attack on a liquefied petroleum gas tanker in the October 22–24 window and ongoing IRGC drone overflights, surveillance, and radio warnings to ships. Independent tracking shows commercial traffic running near 8 percent of pre-crisis levels. Watch for any verified Iranian mine-laying attempts or successful strikes against U.S.-coordinated traffic. Jerusalem Post

On 25 October, Beijing marked “Taiwan Restoration Day,” the anniversary of the end of Japanese colonial rule, with the head of the Taiwan Affairs Office publicly pledging support for pro-unification forces on the island. Taiwan’s military continued to track People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ships and aircraft operating in the surrounding waters and airspace. The activity continues the established pattern of gray-zone pressure rather than a sharp escalation. Watch for any increase in simultaneous multi-domain activity around Taiwan or any public Chinese linkage of the Taiwan issue to possible U.S.-Russia-China discussions on Ukraine. SCMP

IRGC-linked activity and Houthi attacks on Saudi facilities continue to keep the risk of wider disruption in the Gulf elevated. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains tightly restricted, with ships that do transit doing so largely under U.S. naval coordination. Iranian officials have restated that they will not reopen the waterway on terms they reject. Watch for any further IRGC claims of successful strikes that can be independently confirmed and for any change in the volume of U.S.-assisted transits. CENTCOM says the Strait is free of mines. Jerusalem Post

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and partners have updated guidance on the Scattered Spider ransomware group and continue to flag critical vulnerabilities in widely used software such as PHP that allow remote code execution. These issues affect both commercial systems and critical infrastructure. Watch for evidence of exploitation against energy, transportation, or government networks.

Foreign Policy

Chinese and Russian officials continue to emphasize close coordination. The recent heads-of-government meeting in St. Petersburg and public statements from both sides underline that Beijing and Moscow view their alignment as a stabilizing force against U.S. pressure. No new material military support for Iran has been independently confirmed at scale, though earlier reporting indicated limited transfers of components and targeting data. Watch for any concrete announcements of economic or defense cooperation that would alter the current limited-assistance pattern. Chinese Foreign Ministry

Economic Policy

Oil prices eased modestly on Monday after closing last week near six-month highs, with Brent trading around $115 a barrel. The pullback followed a week in which Houthi attacks on Saudi targets and Hormuz restrictions drove gains of roughly 6 percent. Markets are watching whether supply concerns re-intensify ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision later this week. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates at its Wednesday meeting after the September increase; Thursday brings the advance third-quarter GDP estimate and September personal consumption expenditures inflation data. Watch those releases for any sign that energy costs are feeding into the inflation outlook and altering the path for further rate moves.

Domestic

On 22 October, the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment charging Virginia State Senate President pro tempore Lillie Louise Lucas and several associates with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, money laundering, honest-services fraud, and maintaining a drug-involved premises. Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel stated that Lucas used her position as chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee in connection with the enterprise. The underlying investigation began before the current administration. Watch for the initial court appearances and any related political or legislative reaction in Virginia.

Other

Taiwan’s military has adopted unscripted combat training formats this year in response to the sustained PLA presence around the island. The change is intended to improve readiness against scenarios that do not follow scripted patterns. Watch whether the new approach produces measurable gains in joint or multi-domain exercises.

Worth a Second Look

Reporting on the intersection of the Iran and Ukraine conflicts, particularly the limited but ongoing Russian and Chinese support for Tehran and the energy-price effects of Hormuz restrictions, remains the clearest window into how the two theaters are interacting. The operational question is whether that support stays at the current low level or expands if the Hormuz standoff continues.

Today’s schedule: Federal Reserve meeting continues into Wednesday’s rate decision. Economic releases include the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Dallas Fed manufacturing survey. Markets will also watch for any further official statements on Hormuz traffic or Iranian claims.

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