National Security

Two Italian civilians were killed on Thursday when Iranian drones targeted a military installation in Kuwait, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said. Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said several hostile drones entered its airspace and struck what it called a “vital site,” also injuring a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national. Italian reports say the two men were Rheinmetall Italia technicians maintaining the detection antennas of a Skyguard air-defense system used by Kuwaiti forces. It is one of the deadliest Iranian strikes on a Gulf state in weeks, and it puts a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally’s citizens on the casualty list. Watch Rome’s response, any statement from Washington or NATO, and whether Iran widens drone attacks on Gulf air-defense sites.

The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that two oil tankers struck naval mines, exploded and caught fire early Wednesday while using what it called an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz. On Thursday it claimed two more tankers moving without Tehran’s permission were hit by mines north of the Omani port of Khasab. Iran’s army separately claimed it shot down two U.S. drones over the waterway, which it described as a LUCAS one-way attack drone and an MQ-9. All of these are Iranian claims. No independent monitoring agency, including the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), has confirmed the mine strikes, and U.S. officials have not confirmed any drone losses. The claims fit Tehran’s effort to raise the cost of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and to make ships accept Iranian “coordination” rules. Watch whether UKMTO or commercial trackers record matching incidents, and whether Washington adds escorts or issues a public denial.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis claimed a strike on Wednesday on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery, the kingdom’s largest, which sits beside one of the world’s biggest crude export terminals. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura but did not acknowledge a hit on the refinery. Satellite imagery taken Wednesday showed a large plume of black smoke over the Ras Tanura peninsula, and a shipping source told CNN that oil loadings at the terminal were suspended afterward; it is unclear whether they have resumed. Overnight, Saudi air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles fired at Riyadh, and a projectile caused minor damage at Jazan port on the Red Sea. This comes two days after a Houthi drone hit Riyadh’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) tower on 24 November, injuring 11 people, according to Saudi Civil Defense. That was the second strike on the tower in under a week. Any sustained halt to Ras Tanura loadings would tighten regional crude flows already constrained by the Hormuz standoff. Watch for Saudi Aramco or Saudi government confirmation of damage, and any U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) statement on Gulf air defense.

A Brooklyn federal jury on Tuesday convicted Chinese telecom firm Huawei and three subsidiaries on 10 of 12 counts, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank fraud, and sanctions violations tied to its Iran business. Jurors acquitted the company of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Huawei’s lawyer said the company will appeal, and penalties that could run to billions of dollars will be set at sentencing next September. The verdict closes the trial phase of a case opened in 2018 and puts on the record a finding of sanctions evasion and technology theft by a major Chinese firm doing business with the Islamic Republic. Watch the size of any penalties and whether Beijing retaliates with export restrictions or action against U.S. firms.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense tracked six Chinese naval vessels and two military aircraft around the island between Wednesday and Thursday morning, Taiwan News reported, with one aircraft entering the southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ). The daily tally fits Beijing’s ongoing gray-zone pattern rather than a surge. It comes two days before Taiwan’s 28 November local elections, which President Lai Ching-te has warned China may try to influence. Watch for any jump in activity or median-line crossings around election day, and for cognitive-warfare or cyber incidents tied to the vote.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight from Wednesday into Thursday with Iskander-M, Zircon and S-400 ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones, 76 of them jet-powered, Ukraine’s Air Force said. Air defenses shot down or jammed 87 drones, and hits were recorded at 20 locations. A drone strike killed a married couple in Kharkiv, and ballistic missiles struck Kyiv. Ukraine’s General Staff put Russian personnel losses at 2,319 for the day, keeping November’s daily average elevated; Ukraine has not independently verified that figure. The strikes keep pressure on Ukrainian air defenses and the energy grid as winter sets in. Watch whether the pace of ballistic launches rises and whether Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian energy and air bases have a visible effect.

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh said on 20 October that Iraq had agreed to expel or hand over members of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region, including the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI). The PDKI rejected the claim the same day, and an Iraqi source told Rudaw that no such agreement existed. Independent open-source reporting has not confirmed any expulsion order. The claim still matters because Iran has repeatedly struck these groups, including a claimed suicide-drone attack on Penjwin on 17 November, and because Baghdad has just ordered a federal takeover of Kurdish-controlled oilfields and border crossings. Watch for any Iraqi federal moves against the camps or further Iranian cross-border strikes.

Iran says it has agreement with Iraq to expel Kurdish Iranian opposition groups — Long War Journal

U.S. and Mexican army leaders meeting in Mexico City this week finalized a framework for engagement through fiscal year 2027 that expands joint training, information sharing and coordination along the border, RTTNews reported. The plan builds on earlier National Guard and Joint Task Force-Southern Border operations. It formalizes cooperation while cartel drones and smuggling routes remain active. Watch for the first combined exercises and any measurable change in interdictions.

Foreign Policy

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said he has held meetings with Iranian officials and that President Trump is keeping “all options on the table.” Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says progress depends on Washington accepting seven conditions, which Iranian officials have said include lifting the naval blockade, releasing frozen funds, removing sanctions and ending the war in Lebanon. Qatar continues to mediate. In a podcast interview released Wednesday, Kushner also called the war in Ukraine “a proxy war” in which Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia, a remark likely to irritate European capitals while Washington tries to broker talks on both fronts. The gap between Tehran’s public conditions and the private channel is the central diplomatic variable. Watch whether a concrete proposal surfaces before month’s end, or whether both sides simply restate their maximal positions.

Economic Policy and Markets

Brent crude jumped about 3.5 percent on Wednesday to settle at $94.61 a barrel. On Thursday it reversed early losses and was up $1.64 at $96.25 by midafternoon in London, after the Houthi Ras Tanura claim and the latest IRGC mine claims. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded near $84.80, with no settlement because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Analysts at PVM Oil Associates said the expected supply surplus and a stronger dollar will probably cap any big rally. Thin holiday trading could exaggerate moves either way. Watch Sunday’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on 29 November for 2027 quotas, and any confirmed damage at Ras Tanura.

Domestic

Thanksgiving travel peaked on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded security waits of up to 81 minutes at Miami International Airport. Thanksgiving Day itself is usually the quietest day of the week at airports. The TSA expects to screen more than 3 million people on Sunday, which could challenge the single-day record of 3,134,613 set on the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year. The American Automobile Association (AAA) projected 81.5 million travelers for the week, slightly below last year’s record. Watch Sunday’s return-trip volumes and whether weather or air traffic control outages produce more ground stops.

Other

Correction: The 25 November Morning Brief said the Houthi strike on Riyadh’s PIF tower took place on 19 November with no injuries. There were two strikes. The 19 November strike caused damage, but no injuries were reported. A second strike on 24 November injured 11 people, according to Saudi Civil Defense. We regret the error.

Worth a second look: The Institute for the Study of War‘s Iran Update for 24 November looks at Iranian hybrid missile variants that pair existing propulsion with maneuverable re-entry vehicles. The analysis is technical and restrained, and it helps in evaluating how quickly Tehran can improve accuracy without a full industrial overhaul.

Iran Update, 24 November 2026 — Institute for the Study of War

Today: U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Thanksgiving, and stock markets reopen Friday for a shortened session. No congressional votes are scheduled. Taiwan holds local elections on Saturday, 28 November, and OPEC+ meets on Sunday, 29 November.

Happy Thanksgiving! Thank you all for your support this year.

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