National Security

Iran continues to claim it is tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz and that commercial vessels have struck naval mines in restricted waters east of the strait. Statements from the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on 24 and 25 November described tankers catching fire after entering areas Tehran treats as off-limits, with varying counts of vessels involved. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has separately reported unidentified projectiles striking commercial ships in the same general area; crews were reported safe, and the ships continued. Western or regional authorities have not independently confirmed the Iranian mine claims. The practical effect is continued low traffic through the strait while both sides test how far the other will go before any renewed major strikes. Watch whether Washington treats further mine claims or attacks as a trigger to expand the naval blockade of Iranian ports, and whether Iran’s leadership follows through on statements that the current “no war, no peace” posture cannot continue.

A Houthi missile struck the Public Investment Fund (PIF) tower, Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper and the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, on 19 November, blowing out windows across seven to eight floors. Saudi civil defense said no injuries were reported. It was the second Houthi hit on a Riyadh financial-district landmark in under two weeks, after an Aramco building was struck on 8 November. The Saudi-led coalition has responded with strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, including Sanaa and Hodeidah; Houthi casualty figures from those strikes remain unverified. The exchange keeps the Iran-backed Houthi front active while the wider Iran campaign sits in a lower-intensity phase. The exchange escalated again overnight. Saudi forces struck the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah late on 24 November, and in the early hours of 25 November, Saudi forces reported a drone strike at Ras Tanura, the Gulf refining and export complex that handles a large share of Saudi oil exports. Satellite imagery and bystander video show a fire and smoke at the site. The extent of any damage, and the Houthi claim to have hit the refinery itself, have not been independently verified. Further hits on Saudi energy infrastructure or Red Sea ports would raise the cost of the current holding pattern and would likely show up quickly in oil prices.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently discovered a breach of an unclassified network used to analyze public and commercially available information; The New York Times first reported on 24 November. A person familiar with the matter told Nextgov/FCW that classified systems were not affected and the disruption has been resolved. Even though it’s an unclassified system, it could reveal what subjects intelligence analysts are watching and how they use open-source material. The incident fits a pattern of recent breaches and outages across several agencies, including a reported outage on a National Security Agency (NSA) classified communications network. Watch for attribution and for what exactly was exposed.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 23 November that U.S. officials are investigating whether Iran is behind as many as 50 cyberattacks on tankers carrying oil, liquefied petroleum gas, chemicals, and other explosive cargo. The ships were hit while sailing through Asian and European waters, and some received threats that they would be blown up. U.S. Coast Guard cyber teams, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have boarded ships approaching American ports to check their systems before letting them proceed. That follows the August intrusions on two Texas-bound tankers, the VL Prosperity and the Kohaku. Iran is the main suspect, but Russia is also being looked at, and one Trump administration official said there is no evidence yet of Iranian involvement. If Tehran is confirmed as the culprit, it would show the war spreading into cyber operations against commercial shipping far from the Gulf. Watch for formal attribution, Coast Guard or Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidance to shipowners, and any incident that actually disables a loaded tanker.

A federal jury in Brooklyn on 24 November convicted Huawei and three subsidiaries on 10 of 12 counts, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank and wire fraud, Iran sanctions violations and money laundering. Jurors acquitted the company of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The verdict followed a 12-week trial before Judge Ann Donnelly and caps a case that began with Meng Wanzhou's 2018 arrest. Huawei could face billions of dollars in penalties at sentencing next September, and its lawyer said the company will appeal. This verdict highlights a court finding of Chinese state-linked technology theft rather than an isolated commercial dispute. Watch Beijing’s response and whether Washington uses the conviction to tighten restrictions on Huawei’s suppliers and partners.

On 24 November, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the federal Oil Ministry to manage oilfields under Kurdish security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala and Salahaddin provinces and directed federal authorities to take over all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region. He also told the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to approve crude and fuel exports only through the federal Oil Ministry. The orders followed an oil-smuggling investigation at the state-run North Oil Company, and Kurdish leaders called them a violation of the region’s constitutional autonomy. The crackdown reopens long-running fights between Baghdad and Erbil over oil, money and territory, and smuggling networks in Iraq have long been tied to Iran-aligned militias. Iranian officials have previously claimed Baghdad agreed to expel or hand over Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, including the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI); Iraqi and Kurdish authorities have not confirmed that. Watch whether the oil and border orders produce actual transfers of control or more friction that Iranian proxies can exploit.

Foreign Policy

No major diplomatic breakthroughs were announced overnight on Ukraine or other major stories. Russian commentary continues to float nuclear warnings tied to Ukrainian long-range strikes, while Ukrainian forces have carried out drone attacks on Russian naval assets in the Mediterranean, including the sinking of the corvette Merkury off Libya that President Zelenskyy announced this week. These remain separate from the Iran campaign for now.

Ukrainian drones sink Russian vessel off coast of Libya, Zelensky says — Just the News

Economic Policy and Markets

Brent crude futures slipped about 0.5 percent to roughly $91 a barrel in early trading on 25 November, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to about $81.60, erasing part of Tuesday’s more than 2 percent gain. Traders cited the prospect of a supply surplus into 2027, flagged in this month’s International Energy Agency (IEA) report, as outweighing the latest Hormuz incidents. Prices have been volatile through the morning ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) meeting, and crude is still down sharply for November. Markets are treating current shipping disruptions as manageable as long as large volumes keep moving by other routes and the blockade does not expand sharply. Watch the 29 November OPEC+ meeting and any further confirmed tanker casualties.

Oil prices fall as supply glut concerns offset Middle East disruption fears — CNBC (Reuters)

Domestic

Today is one of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving week. The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between 24 and 30 November, a hair below last year’s record and the first dip after three straight record years, which AAA partly attributes to higher travel costs. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford has called it the busiest Thanksgiving period in the air in 16 years. The week has already been rough: an equipment outage triggered a ground stop at Chicago O’Hare on Tuesday, following a nationwide FAA ground stop earlier this month and separate Delta and United technology failures. Storms on both coasts, including a possible Nor’easter in the East and flooding on the West Coast, along with possible snow in Chicago today, threaten more delays. Sunday, 29 November, is expected to be the peak day for flying. Watch for further ground stops and how the air traffic control system holds up under record volume.

Worth a second look: The Institute for the Study of War‘s Iran Update for 24 November breaks down reported IRGC hybrid missile work and the political statements calling the blockade an act of war. It is the clearest open-source tracking of how Tehran is framing its options.

Iran Update, 24 November 2026 — Institute for the Study of War

Today: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory data is due, along with PCE inflation, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book. OPEC+ technical discussions continue ahead of the 29 November meeting. U.S. markets close Thursday for Thanksgiving.

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