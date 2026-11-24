National Security

Iranian officials said Monday and into Tuesday that two or three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after using unauthorized routes, with some statements claiming that a U.S. escort “failed to prevent” the incidents. The claims from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and the Iranian army, carried by state media, have not been independently confirmed by Reuters or by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei called the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports military aggression and said Tehran would use “all available means” to counter it. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said there would be no negotiations until Iran’s seven conditions, including an end to the blockade, sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets, are met. Watch whether Iranian tankers at Kharg Island try to force the blockade, and whether U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner navies can stop further mining or convoy runs without major escalation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that U.S. authorities are investigating possible Iranian involvement in cyberattacks and bomb threats against as many as 50 energy tankers and commercial vessels worldwide. Russia is also under consideration, and a Trump administration official said no conclusive link to Iran has been established. The attacks exploited router vulnerabilities common in the maritime industry. The attacks extend the maritime contest from mines and projectiles into the cyber domain. Watch for Coast Guard or Department of Homeland Security (DHS) attribution and any defensive measures for U.S.-flagged or escorted ships.

Denmark’s parliament unanimously approved on 19 November the security agreement signed in September by the United States, Denmark and Greenland. The deal expands U.S. operations at Pituffik Space Base, permits new defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, allows undersea access in Greenlandic waters and supports elements of the Golden Dome missile-defense concept, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlandic self-determination. It strengthens American basing and access in the High North against Russian and Chinese Arctic activity. Watch for the formal diplomatic notification that brings it into force and any concrete Department of Defense moves on the new sites.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that intelligence shows Russia is preparing new strikes, as Russian drones and missiles kept hitting energy and rail infrastructure across several regions. Ukrainian forces reported long-range strikes on Russian oil facilities, and Zelenskyy said seven Ukrainian naval drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury off Libya and hit a cargo ship he says was carrying weapons; Russia has not confirmed the losses. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance will “defend every inch” of Polish territory, after Poland said two Russian missiles and a drone violated its airspace last week. Russian officials continue to reject NATO Article 5-style guarantees for Ukraine and have issued nuclear-doctrine warnings. Watch whether the predicted Russian strike package materializes and whether resupply of Ukrainian air defenses, particularly Patriot interceptors, keeps pace.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense tracked three People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and nine warships around the island in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday. All three aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Earlier in the week the numbers were higher, with up to 12 ships. This remains gray-zone pressure rather than a surge. Watch for any link to the expected Chinese satellite launch that may transit the zone, or coordination with the large, unannounced Western Pacific exercises seen in late October and early November.

Taiwan tracks Chinese aircraft and warships — Taipei Times

On the southern border, Joint Task Force-Southern Border continues to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) under Operation Ardent Vanguard and Operation Unified Resolve. The military reported on 3 November an approximately 70 percent drop in detected illegal crossings and suspicious activity in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley over the first 30 days of stepped-up patrols. Cartel drone activity remains a factor. Watch for further force adjustments and metrics on Mexican cooperation.

Foreign Policy

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met separately on Monday in Washington with Qatari Prime Minister Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose country has led efforts to revive stalled U.S.-Iran talks. The Rubio meeting was the eighth U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, whose joint statement covered Iran; the Vance meeting at the White House reportedly lasted about 10 minutes. Al Thani said the region “cannot bear a renewed escalation” and that Doha is working to bring both sides back to the table. The talks come as Trump says strikes on Iran could resume after the new year, and amid reports he told Vance the administration does not need a deal. Iran continues to condition any reopening of Hormuz on meeting its demands, with no independent sign of movement on its seven-point list. Watch whether mediation produces a limited technical arrangement on shipping or simply buys time.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO’s Rutte said Europe is prepared for direct negotiations with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine. Neither offered a formal proposal or terms, so for now this is a statement of willingness rather than a diplomatic initiative. It comes days after Russia’s heaviest bombardment of the war spilled into Poland. Watch whether European capitals name an envoy or a format, and how Moscow and Washington respond.

Chancellor Merz says Europe prepared for direct negotiations with Russia — The Conservative Treehouse

Economic Policy and Markets

Brent crude traded near three-month lows around $88 to $89 a barrel Tuesday morning, down about 0.8 percent on the session and more than 20 percent below late-October peaks. Rising Middle East export volumes and surplus expectations outweighed unverified Iranian mine claims in Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) sat near $79 to $80. Markets are pricing continued flow through protected lanes rather than a full closure. Watch tanker-tracking data and any confirmed interdiction for a sharper price reaction.

The Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned about two dozen Iranian shadow banking networks, including exchange houses and front companies it says help Iran sell oil and settle trade in rubles and yuan. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called them Iran’s “last financial lifeline.” The move tightens the financial side of the pressure campaign alongside the naval blockade. Watch for follow-on designations aimed at Chinese and Russian counterparties.

Treasury sanctions two dozen Iranian shadow banking networks — Just the News

Nvidia’s board on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, citing “input from senior levels” of the U.S. government, and said it is forming a national security and export control committee. Huang resigned on 12 November after admitting an affair with a woman believed to be linked to Chinese intelligence; the foreign intelligence inquiry continues. President Trump told CNBC, “I made the deal,” and Nvidia shares closed up 31 percent. A day later, the Commerce Department added Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer reportedly tied to Alice Huang, and six other Southeast Asian firms to its trade blacklist. The pairing of a reinstated chief executive with a blacklisted customer puts counterintelligence squarely inside the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain. Watch what the new board committee does and whether further export-control action follows.

The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, ended without a deal after the European Union rejected the draft “Antalya Pact.” Critics of aggressive climate targets argue the failure may pull global climate ambitions back to what governments can actually deliver, at a time when the war in Iran has put energy security ahead of emissions goals. Watch whether the EU revives the text before next year’s talks.

Failure of COP31 may bring climate ambitions back down to earth, expert says — Just the News

Domestic

In late October, the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment charging Virginia State Senate President pro tempore L. Louise Lucas and associates with racketeering, large-scale marijuana distribution, money laundering and honest-services fraud. Lucas, a senior Democrat, pleaded not guilty on 16 November; trial is set for September 2027, and she remains in office. A proposed state Senate inquiry that could lead to her expulsion is now under debate in Richmond. Watch procedural developments and any legislative response.

Court filings released Monday say federal investigators are examining whether Rep. Ilhan Omar has committed crimes “over decades.” U.S. District Judge James Boasberg allowed a limited release of the documents, most of which remain redacted. No charges have been filed, and Omar denies wrongdoing. Watch for further unsealing and any response from House leadership.

Investigators claim US probing whether Ilhan Omar has committed crimes — Just the News

After California Gov. Gavin Newsom commuted the death sentences of 548 inmates, President Trump directed the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for child murderers and for traffickers and rapists who kill their victims, and to speed up federal executions. Watch for guidance from the Attorney General on implementation and any subsequent legal challenges.

Trump stands with victims and their families as Newsom spares 548 killers — Just the News

A former chief of staff to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has called for Hegseth to resign, citing his handling of the Iran war. The call comes from one former aide, and no current officials have joined it. Watch for any Pentagon response and whether the incoming Democratic Congress picks up the criticism.

Ex-Hegseth chief of staff calls for his resignation — Just the News

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit cleared the way for President Trump’s New York hush-money conviction to move to federal court, where his lawyers argue it should be dismissed on presidential immunity grounds. Watch how the federal district court handles the removal and whether it moves to vacate the conviction.

Appeals court paves way for Trump hush-money conviction to head to federal court — Just the News

Other

Astronomers reported the most distant quasar yet found, formed within 630 million years of the Big Bang, about 40 million years earlier than the previous record, using data from the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope. The finding tightens the timeline for early black-hole growth. Separately, University of Michigan researchers identified a large family of proteins (REACT) that let bacteria and fungi produce drug-like molecules without poisoning themselves, published in Science. Both are incremental but useful advances.

Worth a second look: The Institute for the Study of War‘s Iran Update for 23 November gives a detailed assessment of Iranian economic pressure, a possible intent to challenge the blockade and the residual militia presence in Jurf al-Sakhar.

Iran Update, 23 November 2026 — Institute for the Study of War

Today: Energy markets and shipping advisories continue to price Hormuz risk; no major confirmed U.S. or Iranian military action was reported overnight. Dell reports earnings after the close. The Danish notification on the Greenland agreement remains the outstanding step for expanded Arctic basing.

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