National Security

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that Tehran will use “all available means” to counter the U.S. naval blockade, which he called an act of military aggression. Iran says its two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remains on the table if Washington first lifts the blockade and meets its other demands. Tehran is also reportedly staging tankers to break the blockade. On Sunday evening, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker was involved in “an incident with military forces” in the Gulf of Oman near Chabahar, close to the blockade line, without naming the vessel or the forces involved. President Trump said of any Iranian attempt to run the blockade, “I hope they do, they will all be at the bottom of the sea.” He has also said he will not decide on next steps until after the new year. UKMTO reported another tanker struck by an unknown projectile early Monday, the latest in a run of near-daily attacks off Oman. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims mine strikes that remain unconfirmed. Saturday’s Iranian attack on Bahrain set fire to a civilian industrial facility and injured two people; it followed the 17 November U.S. strike on an IRGC missile site on Qeshm Island. The blockade is imposing real costs, but Iranian and Houthi attacks keep raising the price of the standoff. Watch whether Iran actually sends tankers at the blockade line and how U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) responds.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported detecting 24 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft sorties and 11 naval vessels around the island in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. local time on 22 November. It said 17 of the aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), and that two Chinese balloons were also tracked. The pattern of sustained gray-zone pressure continues without a formally named exercise. The activity normalizes presence and tests response times but does not yet indicate preparation for a major operation. Watch whether sortie rates or carrier activity rise further.

MND statement on PLA activity, November 22 — Taiwan Ministry of National Defense

Russia launched 153 drones at Ukraine overnight into Monday, 60 of them jet-powered. Ukraine’s Air Force said 134 were shot down or suppressed, with hits recorded at 11 locations. In Dymer, north of Kyiv, the death toll from Sunday’s Russian drone strike on an apartment block has risen to 11, with two people still missing; rescuers pulled a 79-year-old woman out alive after 22 hours. A separate strike on a private clinic in Zaporizhzhia killed three people. The campaign remains focused on wearing down air defenses and imposing civilian costs rather than producing decisive ground gains. Watch for larger missile salvos or attacks on energy infrastructure as winter deepens.

The 22 September U.S.-Denmark-Greenland security agreement, ratified by Denmark’s parliament last week, expands American access and basing rights on the island. It permits modernization and expansion at Pituffik Space Base, new defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, and elements of the Golden Dome missile-defense architecture. It bars countries outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from establishing military installations and screens certain sensitive investments. The arrangement persists even if Greenland later becomes independent and ties Arctic security explicitly to NATO. It is a concrete step to close gaps in northern approaches that Russia and China have sought to exploit. Implementation timelines and actual construction will show how quickly the posture hardens.

On 20 October, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh, said Baghdad had agreed to expel or hand over members of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region, including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK). Iraqi sources and representatives of the groups said no such agreement exists and that they had received no official notice. On 17 November, Iranian forces struck positions in Penjwen in the Kurdistan Region with a drone, which PJAK said caused no casualties among its fighters; Iran has not confirmed the strike. Continued Iranian pressure on these groups could complicate U.S. and Iraqi efforts to manage the border and risks drawing the conflict further into Iraqi territory.

Foreign Policy

Iranian officials continue to insist that any deal must end the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, lift the blockade and restore oil sales before nuclear constraints are discussed in detail. Under Iran’s two-day plan, the United States would act on the first day, and Iran would reopen the strait on the second; Washington has not accepted it. Contacts through Qatar and Oman remain the main channel, and no breakthrough has been announced. Iranian statements reject any outside determination of Tehran’s nuclear doctrine. The gap between Iran’s declared conditions and U.S. requirements is still wide. Watch whether mediators can produce a written text both sides will accept as a starting point.

Economic Policy and Markets

U.S. stocks surged at Monday’s open after last week’s correction. The Nasdaq Composite was up about 7 percent, the S&P 500 4.7 percent and the Dow 2.5 percent in early trading. The rally accelerated after Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, sending the shares up about 30 percent. Huang resigned on 12 November after admitting to an affair with a woman believed to be linked to Chinese intelligence services. Nvidia said the board acted after receiving input from senior levels of the U.S. government and concluded his return “poses no national security risk.” President Trump had publicly urged the board to rehire him. The episode puts a counterintelligence question at the center of the most important company in the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. Watch whether the rally holds through Dell’s earnings Tuesday and Wednesday’s inflation data.

Brent crude traded near $91 a barrel Monday morning, down about 1.8 percent after a 4 percent drop last week and more than 20 percent below its level a month ago. Weekend attacks on shipping, a reported Houthi strike on a Saudi refinery and the Bahrain attack did not reverse the slide. Traders are weighing recovering Middle East flows and expectations that major escalation has been deferred while talks continue. Sanctions and the blockade still constrain Iranian exports. Prices in this range support U.S. producers but keep pressure on refiners and consumers. Watch the OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) meeting on November 29; a sharp rise in tanker attacks or a collapse in talks would reverse the softening.

Domestic

On 22 October, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that seven people had been arrested or had surrendered in a large-scale racketeering (RICO) drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracy. Those charged include Lillie Louise Lucas, president pro tempore of the Virginia State Senate, who faces counts including racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, money laundering, honest-services fraud and maintaining a drug-involved premises. She has denied wrongdoing. If proven, the charges show how state-level political power can intersect with organized trafficking networks.

White House Rapid Response post on the Lucas indictment — White House

Other

University of Michigan researchers reported in Science a protein mechanism, the REACT family, that lets bacteria and fungi produce complex, drug-like molecules while protecting themselves from toxic by-products. The work began with studies of how the cancer drug doxorubicin is made and identifies more than 40,000 related proteins across organisms. It may expand the range of natural-product therapeutics that can be safely engineered. Practical pharmaceutical applications remain downstream, but the mechanism removes a long-standing barrier.

Worth a second look: The Soufan Center‘s 23 November IntelBrief examines internal Iranian debate over remaining war aims and the balance between military pressure and a negotiated outcome. It helps map how Tehran’s leadership is weighing costs against the current stalemate.

IntelBrief, November 23, 2026 — The Soufan Center

Today: Watch whether Iranian tankers move on the blockade line and for any CENTCOM statement on the Chabahar incident; follow through on the Nvidia-led stock rally; and track damage assessments and rescue work in Dymer. This week: Dell earnings Tuesday; PCE inflation, GDP and the Beige Book Wednesday; U.S. markets closed Thursday.

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