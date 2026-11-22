National Security

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that it struck two U.S. Patriot air-defense radars at bases in Bahrain with missiles and drones, calling it a response to U.S. drone incursions. Bahrain said its air defenses intercepted a number of projectiles and that the attack set fire to a civilian industrial facility, injuring two people. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Saudi Arabia condemned the attack. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) called the IRGC’s claim that it damaged a U.S. F-16 on Friday “FALSE,” saying all U.S. fighter jets in the region are safe and accounted for. CENTCOM had not commented on the Bahrain strikes in its last report. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) logged two more tanker strikes near Khasab, Oman, on Saturday. Open reporting has not identified the attacker. Attacks in and around the strait in October and November are the highest since the war began. The pattern now pairs pressure on commercial shipping with direct strikes on U.S. positions in the Gulf. What is not proven is whether the recent tanker damage comes from the same units that previously used anti-ship missiles or drones in the strait. Watch whether CENTCOM responds to the Bahrain strikes and whether Iranian tankers try to run the U.S. blockade line.

Denmark’s parliament (Folketing) ratified the trilateral security agreement with the United States and Greenland on 19 November by a 109-0 vote. The deal, signed in September, expands U.S. access at Pituffik Space Base and authorizes new defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, including Golden Dome missile defense. It also bars investors from outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), NATO partner states, and the European Union (EU) from gaining control, significant influence, or access to sensitive information in particularly sensitive sectors, including critical infrastructure and resource extraction, unless the parties agree otherwise. Greenland holds large rare-earth deposits, including Tanbreez, whose mining plan Greenland approved in September, and the earlier-stage Sarfartoq project. Once Greenland's investment-screening law is in place, the arrangement will make it harder for Chinese or Russian capital to lock up those deposits or related infrastructure. It does not transfer mineral rights, give U.S. companies preference, or produce near-term feedstock. Arctic projects still face multi-year timelines, and Nuuk still holds licensing. The security gains for the U.S. are concrete. The mineral upside, which could help supply U.S. defense and magnet manufacturing and reduce dependence on China, depends on implementation and on projects actually being built.

Foreign Policy

China and Vietnam completed their 41st joint naval patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin on Saturday, with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy anti-submarine corvettes taking part. The two navies have run these patrols annually since 2006 under a 2005 agreement, despite rival maritime claims. Elsewhere in the South China Sea, the PLA and China Coast Guard (CCG) keep a heavy presence around disputed features. China’s construction at Antelope Reef in the Paracels may now have made it the largest island in the South China Sea, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI). There have been no new groundings or direct confrontations with Philippine or U.S. vessels in the last day. Watch whether activity expands toward the Luzon Strait or coincides with larger PLA Air Force (PLAAF) operations near Taiwan.

Economic Policy and Markets

U.S. markets enter a Thanksgiving-shortened week after the S&P 500 fell 8.6 percent and the Nasdaq 10 percent last week. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are both in correction, more than 10 percent below their records, and the Nasdaq has erased its gain for the year. Dell Technologies reports third-quarter earnings after the close on Tuesday, a read on artificial intelligence (AI) server demand after a brutal week for chip and infrastructure stocks. On Wednesday come October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation, the second estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), durable goods orders and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book. Core PCE is expected at 3.2 percent year over year. Interest-rate futures last week implied more than a 90 percent chance of a quarter-point Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike at the 9 December meeting. Markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. What remains to be seen is whether the sell-off marks a durable shift in risk appetite or position-squaring ahead of the holiday.

Domestic

The indictment of Virginia State Senate President pro tempore Lillie Louise Lucas on racketeering charges remains the principal domestic item circulating on the platforms. The case remains active, and no new court filings that would alter the timeline have appeared in the last 18 hours.

Other

STAR Collaboration physicists at Brookhaven National Laboratory’s Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) reported in September a departure from a smooth trend in momentum fluctuations in gold-ion collisions, with about 5 sigma significance. The researchers say the result is intriguing but not yet proof of the critical point in the phase diagram of quantum chromodynamics (QCD), the theory of the strong nuclear force. A confirmed critical point would sharpen models of the early universe and the matter inside neutron stars. Future runs at Germany’s Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR) and Russia’s Nuclotron-based Ion Collider Facility (NICA) can test the finding. The immediate operational implication is modest.

Worth a second look: The American Greatness piece on unrestricted warfare frames Chinese activity in the South China Sea and around Taiwan as part of a broader campaign blending military presence, economic leverage, and information operations, rather than a series of discrete crises.

On this week’s radar: Dell earnings Tuesday after the close; PCE, GDP, durable goods and the Beige Book on Wednesday; markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving; continued monitoring of Hormuz traffic, any U.S. response to the Bahrain strikes and South China Sea patrols.

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