National Security

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Friday that an outbound tanker was struck on the port bow by an unknown projectile about eight nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, starting a fire. The company reported no casualties or environmental damage. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said through Iranian state media that a tanker had caught fire after hitting a mine near Khasab, a claim that remains unconfirmed, as with earlier Iranian statements this week. This morning UKMTO logged two more incidents: a tanker hit on the stern 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, then a tanker hit in the engine room 17 nautical miles east of it. It is not yet clear whether the reports involve the same ship. Maritime security incidents are at their highest weekly level since mid-October, even as crude shipments through the strait have returned to roughly pre-war levels. Watch for named vessels, UKMTO warnings or imagery that moves any Iranian mine claim from statement to verified fact.

Denmark’s parliament voted 109-0 on Thursday to approve the trilateral security agreement with Greenland and the United States that supplements the 1951 defense framework. The deal allows modernization and expansion at Pituffik Space Base and new defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, with terms for the new sites still to be settled. Greenland remains under Danish sovereignty. The agreement expands U.S. access in the High North to counter Russian and Chinese activity and requires no U.S. Senate vote. Watch for the formal note that brings it into force and any concrete U.S. construction timelines for bases there.

Pentagon Chief Information Officer (CIO) Kirsten Davies became acting National Cyber Director on Thursday after Sean Cairncross left the post. His exit follows a week of outages, including a nationwide aviation ground stop, a global Microsoft Outlook outage, and disruption to the National Security Agency’s (NSA) internal network. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed the move. Davies previously served as chief information security officer at Unilever and Estée Lauder. The office coordinates federal cybersecurity strategy, and a permanent director needs Senate confirmation. Officials have said the outages were not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack. Watch whether the change produces a clearer public accounting of the outages or new coordination steps.

Russia launched more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles at Ukraine overnight into Friday – 27 of them ballistic and some with cluster warheads. Eight people were killed, and three bridges across the Dnipro in Kyiv were hit. The strikes came hours after Putin promised a “much more painful” response to Ukrainian attacks that knocked out part of the Crimean Bridge. Two Russian missiles and a suspected jet-powered drone came down in southeastern Poland, including a Kh-101 cruise missile near Nowy Lipowiec, about 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Polish Prime Minister Tusk called it a likely provocation timed to European military exercises for a possible postwar Ukraine mission. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Rutte called it “clearly dangerous” and is expected in Poland this weekend. Watch for further spillover into NATO territory and any allied response.

President Trump warned this week that Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before” if it targeted administration officials in Washington with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon. The warning followed a CNN report citing seven U.S. officials that new intelligence shows Iran is exploring such plans. The White House said it had identified no credible threat to the homeland, and a senior U.S. official told Fox News the intelligence is not new. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the reports a “contrived” narrative meant to justify strikes on its infrastructure. Speaking in Shenzhen, Trump said Washington residents need not fear an attack. Watch for any change in the federal threat posture in the capital or further detail on the underlying intelligence.

The IRGC said Saturday that it intercepted and hit a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media called it the 58th MQ-9 downed since the war began. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has not confirmed the loss, and Iran’s running tally cannot be independently verified. The IRGC claimed its 54th on 20 October. Watch for any U.S. acknowledgment of drone losses or imagery supporting the claim.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense tracked eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven naval vessels, two official ships and four balloons in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. Six of the aircraft and all four balloons crossed the Taiwan Strait median line. Earlier in the week, Taiwan tracked two Russian Tu-95 bombers entering its air defense identification zone on two separate days, Tuesday and Thursday, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. Chinese gray-zone pressure continues at routine levels. Watch whether activity changes after the summit or ahead of Taiwan’s local elections.

The Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) said Iranian forces struck positions in the Penjwen district of Sulaymaniyah province, in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, with a suicide drone Tuesday evening. The group said none of its fighters were harmed. Iran has not commented, and the strike has not been independently confirmed. It follows reported clashes between Iranian forces and PJAK inside Iran’s Kurdish areas. The incident keeps Iranian pressure on Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraq visible. Watch for any Iraqi or Kurdistan Regional Government response or further IRGC claims.

PJAK says Iranian drone targeted Penjwen sites — Shafaq News

Foreign Policy

President Trump returned from the Shenzhen trilateral saying he is in no rush to decide on further steps against Iran before the new year. Overnight, CBS News reported that U.S. forces already in the region could launch a new offensive within two to four days if Trump gave the order, and that Israel’s military has moved to a heightened defensive posture. Foreign Minister Araghchi ruled out transferring Iran’s enriched uranium abroad, and Trump called Iran’s deal terms unacceptable. The summit produced language on nuclear risk reduction and energy flows but nothing binding on Iran or Ukraine. Watch for force-posture shifts or new Iranian “conditions” for reopening Hormuz.

Denmark ordered Russia’s defense attaché, Vladimir Grekov, to leave within seven days after its intelligence service, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), said Russian security services were behind a foiled plot to kill Ukrainian-American rapper Kyivstoner. Danish police say the attack was planned for a 25 September concert near Copenhagen. PET says Russian operatives recruited members of a banned Danish gang to carry it out. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called it a deliberate Russian strategy to intimidate Denmark into scaling back support for Ukraine, and said Copenhagen is weighing a suspension of Schengen visas for Russian citizens. The Russian embassy called the allegations baseless. Watch for Russian retaliation and whether other European capitals act on visas.

Economic Policy and Markets

Brent crude settled at $92.57 a barrel on Friday, up 0.6 percent on the day but down 3.4 percent for the week, its third straight weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $83.98, down 5.2 percent for the week. Recovering Middle East export flows and expectations of a surplus have outweighed the near-daily tanker strikes and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. War-risk premiums remain. Watch the 29 November meeting of OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, and any confirmed drop in Hormuz transit volumes.

U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday in a sell-off led by artificial intelligence (AI) and chip stocks, and both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended in correction territory. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% to 6,910.39, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.28% to 22,617.73, wiping out its 2026 gain. The Dow lost 949.73 points, or 1.93%, to close at 48,147.33. It was the S&P 500’s seventh straight loss, and its 8.6% weekly drop was its worst since April 2025. Nvidia fell about 14%. CNBC named the Anthropic IPO, Nvidia’s mounting troubles and the Federal Reserve’s struggle with inflation among the causes. Watch whether the selling spreads beyond tech when markets open Monday, and whether Federal Reserve officials respond.

Domestic

President Trump signed an executive order Friday requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House and their contracting agencies of any congressional request about their work or communications with the executive branch. Contractors must follow White House instructions to withhold material deemed protected by executive privilege. Agencies may cancel, suspend, or restrict future contracts for contractors that fail to comply. The White House framed the order as protecting confidentiality and efficiency. It comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers in January and open investigations. Watch for contractor responses and early legal challenges.

Worth a second look: The Greenland agreement shows how defined access and basing gains can be locked in without transferring territory.

Today: Further UKMTO or Iranian statements on Hormuz transits; NATO and Polish follow-up on the missile incursion, including Rutte’s visit to Poland; Russian response to Denmark’s expulsion; any shift in U.S. posture on Iran; residual coverage of the cyber-director change and the Greenland ratification note.

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