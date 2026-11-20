Late this morning: CBS News reports that Israel and the United States are weighing a renewed attack on Iran in the near future; the IDF spokesman said there has been no change to guidelines. President Trump told Axios he will not decide on the next step in the Iran war until the new year. Iraqi forces moved into Jurf al-Sakhar this morning, and Iran-backed Houthis warned people to stay away from Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District. In New York, Mayor Mamdani released his plan to close Rikers Island by 2032.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the active front. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Thursday that two supertankers carrying more than four million barrels of crude struck naval mines on what it called an unauthorized southern route and were burning near the strait’s southern coast. The ships were not named, and no maritime authority, insurer, or flag state has confirmed the claim. Washington has disputed earlier Iranian mine claims, which Tehran has issued for weeks. Independent data do show Iranian attacks on tankers picking up since October, with at least two seafarers missing after attacks this week. Watch for named vessels, UKMTO updates, or imagery that moves this claim from an Iranian statement to a verified incident.

The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and coastline now reaches ships that take on cargo at sea from Iranian-loaded vessels. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says such ships may be stopped, boarded, diverted, or seized, even if they never enter Iranian waters. The move targets the ship-to-ship transfers Iran has used to keep exports moving. Watch whether the expansion produces a measurable drop in Iranian export volumes or new Iranian efforts to raise the cost of transit.

On Tuesday, U.S. jets struck an IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island with precision munitions, which a U.S. official called a response to an Iranian attack on a U.S. radar installation in Bahrain. Iran answered on Wednesday with drones against Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem Air Base, Kuwait’s first air-defense activation since early September, and further attacks on Bahrain. Iranian media reported an explosion over Qeshm again this morning. Limited U.S. strikes followed by Iranian retaliation against shipping and Gulf bases have become the pattern. Watch whether the next Iranian action draws a larger U.S. response or stays in the current tit-for-tat range.

Pentagon budget official Arthur Miller told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday that the Iran war has cost $48.3 billion as of 13 November, covering operations, munitions and equipment replacement. The figure leaves out damage to U.S. bases from Iranian drones and missiles, and Miller said he had no estimate for it. Chairman Roger Wicker asked for one as soon as possible. The total is up from $47.1 billion as of mid-October, even with major combat on hold. Watch the next supplemental request and any accounting for base repairs.

The Senate on Thursday rejected, 48-51, the House-passed resolution directing the president to withdraw U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress authorizes them. It was the first war powers vote in either chamber since the midterms. Republicans Collins, Murkowski and Paul voted with Democrats, and Fetterman was the only Democrat opposed. The measure would not have bound the president. Many Democrats framed their midterm gains as a rebuke of the war, which began in late February. The vote leaves the blockade-and-limited-strike approach intact. Watch whether the new Democratic Congress revisits the question in January.

President Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday, on the sidelines of APEC. It was the first meeting of the three. Their joint “peace declaration” pledges dialogue on reducing nuclear risk and preventing proliferation, reaffirms the importance of stable energy flows, and says the ICC and similar bodies should not “abuse their positions.” Trump said Xi agreed the Strait of Hormuz must fully reopen and Iran must not have a nuclear weapon; that is his account. No ceasefire for Ukraine or Iran was announced. Watch whether follow-on technical talks on nuclear risk or energy flows actually take place.

Denmark’s parliament voted 109-0 on Thursday, with no abstentions, to approve the trilateral security agreement with Greenland and the United States that supplements the 1951 defense framework. The deal lets the U.S. modernize Pituffik Space Base and establish new defense areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, on terms still to be agreed, with access to Golden Dome missile defense among the purposes. Greenland stays under Danish sovereignty. Greenland’s parliament approved the deal 3 November, and it needs no U.S. Senate vote. The agreement expands U.S. basing options in the High North to counter Russian and Chinese activity. Watch for the formal note that brings it into force and any U.S. construction timelines.

Iraqi security forces deployed this morning into Jurf al-Sakhar, a long-standing stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, under a deal meant to limit the group’s reach. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the move this week after officials accused the group of running an oil-smuggling network that siphoned state oil. IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani traveled to Baghdad for talks on the arrangement. The deal avoids an immediate clash between the Iraqi state and Tehran’s strongest local proxy. Watch whether Kataib forces actually withdraw or the arrangement just freezes the status quo.

Brent crude traded near $91 a barrel this afternoon and is on track for a third straight weekly decline of about 5 percent. Crude shipments through Hormuz have returned to roughly pre-war levels despite Houthi attacks on Riyadh and reports of tanker disruptions. The market is pricing surplus more heavily than disruption, though war-risk premiums remain. The Houthis have now warned people to stay away from Riyadh’s financial district, where an Aramco tower was damaged 8 November. Watch the next OPEC+ meeting and any verified drop in Hormuz transit volumes.

CBS News reports that Israel and the United States are weighing an attack on Iran in the near future, the latest of several reports that both have strike plans ready. The IDF spokesman said there has been no change to guidelines. Separately, President Trump told Axios he is “not rushing into any decision” and will see what happens after the new year. The two signals point in different directions. Watch for any change in U.S. force posture or Israeli home-front guidance.

New York: Mamdani’s legislative push

Mayor Zohran Mamdani released his plan this morning to close Rikers Island by the end of 2032. That is five years past the 2027 deadline in city law, and the City Council must pass legislation to extend it. The plan moves the jail system into four borough-based facilities and relies on a smaller jail population. Critics on the right, including the New York Post editorial board and City Journal, argue the city will not have enough beds for dangerous pretrial detainees. Watch the Council negotiations over the new deadline.

On Monday, Mamdani announced he is disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, with Commissioner Jessica Tisch’s backing, and endorsed Council Member Chi Ossé’s CURB Act. The bill would bar the unit from protests and ban kettling, tear gas, and pepper spray at demonstrations. SRG duties will be split among new and existing units, along with a civilian-led protest liaison team. Reform groups say the plan does not go far enough. The New York Post reports moderates led by Speaker Julie Menin are not on board with the bill. Watch whether the CURB Act gets a Council vote.

Amazon is warning New York customers that the Mamdani-backed Delivery Protection Act could add up to $5 per order. The bill, sponsored by Council Member Tiffany Cabán and co-sponsored by more than 30 members, would license last-mile warehouses and require companies to directly employ their delivery drivers. Amazon says it would end its contracts with more than 40 local delivery partners. The Teamsters say Amazon has spent more than $5 million fighting it. Watch whether Speaker Menin brings the bill out of committee.

Mamdani has also signed two Council bills this month. On Thursday he signed Romanch’s Law, sponsored by Council Member Chris Marte, which ends horse-drawn carriages on city streets by 1 June 2028. On 10 November, he signed the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act, sponsored by Council Member Sandy Nurse, which gives qualified nonprofits and community groups the first chance to buy certain multifamily buildings before they reach the private market. Watch for the rules that set how COPA’s purchase windows work.

Worth a second look: The Atlantic Council‘s rapid assessment of the Shenzhen meeting finds it heavy on imagery and light on binding commitments, with China hosting and shaping the narrative afterward. The nuclear language is familiar; the real test is whether technical talks follow.

What the Trump-Putin-Xi meeting actually achieved — Atlantic Council

Today: Hormuz transit claims and any U.S. or UKMTO confirmation; reports of renewed U.S.-Israeli strike planning; Iraqi forces in Jurf al-Sakhar; formal steps on the Greenland agreement; the City Council’s response to the Rikers plan; the oil market into the weekend.

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