Midterm Elections: Control of Congress on the Line Tomorrow
Voters head to the polls tomorrow- Tuesday, 3 November - to decide House and Senate majorities for the final two years of President Trump’s term. Republicans hold narrow edges (House roughly 218-214, Senate 53-47). Democrats need a net of about four seats in each chamber. Early voting has already exceeded 2022 levels in many places; polls and forecasts generally show Democrats favored to take the House while the Senate remains competitive. Trump has been running a heavy final schedule of tele-rallies and in-person stops, closing today with remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Inflation, gas prices tied to the Iran conflict, and overall approval ratings are central voter issues. The Justice Department will deploy monitors in large numbers.
Everything to know about House and Senate control, ballot measures and 2026 Election Day poll closing — Fox News
Trump takes midterm campaign blitz to historic stage for grand finale before Election Day — Fox News
Trump never got voters to back his war in Iran — now the GOP pays the price — New York Post (Rich Lowry)
Six things to watch as US voters decide control of Congress — Reuters
The huge stakes of an unusually momentous midterm election — CNN
The 2026 midterms, explained: What’s at stake for Trump, Congress, and the balance of power — The Independent
Elections live updates: Latest midterm polls, last day to vote — USA Today
What are the races to watch in the US midterm elections and why do they matter? — The Guardian
Michigan – Democrat Haley Stevens endorses Republican. Mike Rogers Over the Democratic nominee
Haley Stevens (the Democratic primary runner-up) endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over the Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed two days before the election, citing differences including over an ad and Sayed’s campaign tone.
Democrat Haley Stevens Issues Stunning Endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race — Breitbart
Rep. Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan U.S. Senate race
Haley Stevens: My Vote in Michigan Senate Race Is ‘with Mike Rogers’
Trump Invites Haley Stevens to Join GOP After Mike Rogers Endorsement: ‘She Was Very Brave’
Iran & Strait of Hormuz: Two-Day Reopening Plan Meets Post-Midterm Strike Window
Iran says it has shortened its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks to a two-day sequence if the U.S. meets its conditions (end the port blockade, provide sanctions relief on oil, unfreeze assets, and agree to a broader ceasefire including Lebanon, plus allow ships to travel under Iranian supervision on an Iran-Oman route). Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have both referenced the compressed timeline. President Trump has said negotiations are “going fine,” but noted that the Iranians are “not very reliable,” that the U.S. has already knocked out much of Iran’s nuclear and conventional capability, and that one or two remaining sites (explicitly naming the deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain facility) could be handled “in 10 minutes.” He described a Saturday call with Netanyahu as “very good.” Reporting indicates Netanyahu pressed for strikes immediately after Tuesday’s U.S. midterms while Trump is still allowing the diplomatic channel (including the Vance letter to Mohsen Rezaei) more time. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered an immediate, geographically unrestricted response to any new attack, and an updated target list. Iranian media reported two tankers exploding after hitting mines on an “unauthorized” route; U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has previously stated primary routes were cleared. Oil prices eased on the reopening talks, but remain elevated.
Trump, Rubio say more Iran strikes are still on the table, but not likely before midterms — Fox News live updates
Trump warns Gulf allies to prepare for fresh blitz on Iran after midterm elections — New York Post
Trump Eyes New Iran Blitz After Midterm Elections — Daily Caller
Iranian ‘ghost fleet’ filmed evading US blockade en route to China, UANI says — New York Post
Iran’s boosted weapons capabilities have caused up to $15B in US base damage — New York Post
The Islamic Republic only survives on war — don’t give Tehran what it craves — New York Post
Iran has a 2-day plan to reopen Strait, resume nuclear talks with US — Associated Press
Where things stand on Iran after a tense weekend — ABC News / AP
Iran and US explore diplomacy amid rising threats of war — Al Jazeera
Oil slides on Hormuz deal hopes but Trump keeps Iran strikes on the table — Euronews
Diplomacy in overdrive as Iran-US war fears mount — Reuters via Tribune
Iran warns of ‘prolonged war’ amid Trump’s threats — Dawn/agencies
Benjamin Netanyahu presses Donald Trump for renewed strikes against Iran — Financial Times
South China Sea & Taiwan Strait: Persistent Gray-Zone Pressure Continues
Chinese coast guard, navy, and associated vessels maintain an elevated presence across disputed waters, with ongoing patrols around Scarborough Shoal, activity east of Taiwan, and a recent carrier strike group operating near Philippine waters. Taiwan has reported a close approach near the Pratas Islands and continues to track daily PLA air and naval sorties. Philippine authorities have documented higher Chinese vessel counts around key areas in recent months. No major new kinetic incident has been reported in the past 24–48 hours, but the pattern of close monitoring, radio messaging, and “law-enforcement” patrols remains steady.
Taiwan calls out China for ‘pointless’ harassment after vessel entered restricted territory — New York Post
Chinese military activity nearly doubles around key US ally in disputed waters — Fox News
China Sends Navy After US Warship As Separate Maritime Standoff Erupts Near Taiwan — Daily Caller
China dispatches navy to watch US warship that ‘illegally’ entered waters near disputed shoal — New York Post
Beijing Tightens Grip On South China Sea As Uncle Sam’s Eyes Gaze Toward Middle East — Daily Caller
Ukraine: Oleshky Ceasefire Expires; Kyiv Accuses Russia of Using Pause to Reinforce
A six-day local humanitarian ceasefire around the Russian-held town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast (brokered with involvement of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Pope Leo) expired Sunday evening. Nearly 800 people were evacuated; Ukraine says its forces observed the pause and that aid reached its destination. Ukraine’s General Staff stated that Russian forces used the time to rotate units, fortify positions, expand anti-drone measures, and move ammunition. A drone strike was reported Monday in Ukrainian-held Kherson city. It was the longest local pause since the full-scale invasion began.
Ukraine says Russia used Oleshky ceasefire to reinforce positions — Reuters
Ukraine’s General Staff says Russian forces reinforced positions during Oleshky ceasefire — Ukrainska Pravda
Oleshky Ceasefire Expires, Ukraine Evacuates Civilians from Parts of Kherson Region — Reuters via Japan News
Florida Learjet Crash: Nine Killed in Palm Beach County
A 2004 Learjet 60 (N722BD, registered to a Delaware LLC) crashed Sunday afternoon near Greenacres / Lake Worth Beach in Palm Beach County while en route from Austin-Bergstrom to North Eleuthera, Bahamas. All nine people on board were killed; no ground fatalities were reported. ATC audio captured the crew reporting icing, moderate turbulence, and precipitation, then an uncontrolled high-speed descent (reports of 10,000–20,000+ fpm, with some tracking data showing even steeper rates). The aircraft impacted near a road and mobile-home park, leaving a large crater. NTSB has launched a full investigation; FAA and local officials confirmed the details. The site is several miles from Mar-a-Lago.
Nine people dead in Learjet crash in south Florida, officials say — Reuters
Nine killed in fiery Florida Learjet crash in West Palm Beach County — BBC
Florida Learjet Crash Claims Nine Lives — Aviation International News
What we know about the Florida Learjet crash so far — Aerospace Global News
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