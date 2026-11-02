Midterm Elections: Control of Congress on the Line Tomorrow

Voters head to the polls tomorrow- Tuesday, 3 November - to decide House and Senate majorities for the final two years of President Trump’s term. Republicans hold narrow edges (House roughly 218-214, Senate 53-47). Democrats need a net of about four seats in each chamber. Early voting has already exceeded 2022 levels in many places; polls and forecasts generally show Democrats favored to take the House while the Senate remains competitive. Trump has been running a heavy final schedule of tele-rallies and in-person stops, closing today with remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Inflation, gas prices tied to the Iran conflict, and overall approval ratings are central voter issues. The Justice Department will deploy monitors in large numbers.

Iran & Strait of Hormuz: Two-Day Reopening Plan Meets Post-Midterm Strike Window

Iran says it has shortened its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks to a two-day sequence if the U.S. meets its conditions (end the port blockade, provide sanctions relief on oil, unfreeze assets, and agree to a broader ceasefire including Lebanon, plus allow ships to travel under Iranian supervision on an Iran-Oman route). Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have both referenced the compressed timeline. President Trump has said negotiations are “going fine,” but noted that the Iranians are “not very reliable,” that the U.S. has already knocked out much of Iran’s nuclear and conventional capability, and that one or two remaining sites (explicitly naming the deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain facility) could be handled “in 10 minutes.” He described a Saturday call with Netanyahu as “very good.” Reporting indicates Netanyahu pressed for strikes immediately after Tuesday’s U.S. midterms while Trump is still allowing the diplomatic channel (including the Vance letter to Mohsen Rezaei) more time. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered an immediate, geographically unrestricted response to any new attack, and an updated target list. Iranian media reported two tankers exploding after hitting mines on an “unauthorized” route; U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has previously stated primary routes were cleared. Oil prices eased on the reopening talks, but remain elevated.

South China Sea & Taiwan Strait: Persistent Gray-Zone Pressure Continues

Chinese coast guard, navy, and associated vessels maintain an elevated presence across disputed waters, with ongoing patrols around Scarborough Shoal, activity east of Taiwan, and a recent carrier strike group operating near Philippine waters. Taiwan has reported a close approach near the Pratas Islands and continues to track daily PLA air and naval sorties. Philippine authorities have documented higher Chinese vessel counts around key areas in recent months. No major new kinetic incident has been reported in the past 24–48 hours, but the pattern of close monitoring, radio messaging, and “law-enforcement” patrols remains steady.

Ukraine: Oleshky Ceasefire Expires; Kyiv Accuses Russia of Using Pause to Reinforce

A six-day local humanitarian ceasefire around the Russian-held town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast (brokered with involvement of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Pope Leo) expired Sunday evening. Nearly 800 people were evacuated; Ukraine says its forces observed the pause and that aid reached its destination. Ukraine’s General Staff stated that Russian forces used the time to rotate units, fortify positions, expand anti-drone measures, and move ammunition. A drone strike was reported Monday in Ukrainian-held Kherson city. It was the longest local pause since the full-scale invasion began.

Florida Learjet Crash: Nine Killed in Palm Beach County

A 2004 Learjet 60 (N722BD, registered to a Delaware LLC) crashed Sunday afternoon near Greenacres / Lake Worth Beach in Palm Beach County while en route from Austin-Bergstrom to North Eleuthera, Bahamas. All nine people on board were killed; no ground fatalities were reported. ATC audio captured the crew reporting icing, moderate turbulence, and precipitation, then an uncontrolled high-speed descent (reports of 10,000–20,000+ fpm, with some tracking data showing even steeper rates). The aircraft impacted near a road and mobile-home park, leaving a large crater. NTSB has launched a full investigation; FAA and local officials confirmed the details. The site is several miles from Mar-a-Lago.