Shenzhen: A Three-Way Declaration on Energy and Nuclear Risk, Not on Ukraine

Xi, Trump and Putin met Thursday at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, their first trilateral, per UNN (Ukrainian National News) and France 24 (via Yahoo News). The three released what France 24 calls a “peace declaration,” issued by Chinese state news agency Xinhua and the Kremlin; UNN alone says it was “signed.” The UNN lists four themes: United Nations reform, more production and supply of petroleum products, immunity of state officials and limits on the International Criminal Court, and a statement that a nuclear war “cannot have winners.” The UNN says the text includes no provisions to end the Ukraine war and no new binding arms-control deal. France 24 reports Putin cited “regional conflicts” and Xi made no direct reference to Ukraine. Neither news outlet reports Iran in the declaration, though France 24 says the three have deep differences over Iran, Ukraine, nuclear weapons and trade. The UNN says there was no press conference, and France 24 says Trump left without comment. Xi told Trump the United States must “do the right thing” on Taiwan, per France 24.

Bottom line: The signed declaration is about energy, the United Nations, and nuclear rhetoric, and nothing in it binds anyone on Ukraine or Iran. Watch Kyiv’s reaction, since Ukrainian officials told UNN decisions on Ukraine need Ukraine at the table.

Iran: Two More Supertankers Said to Hit Mines, With No Outside Confirmation

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Thursday that two supertankers hit naval mines while crossing a “restricted route” through the Strait of Hormuz, per Iran International and Anadolu Agency. The Guards’ press office said the ships carried more than 4 million barrels of crude combined and were burning near the strait’s southern coast. It also claimed the tankers had U.S. fighter and drone support. Neither page names the vessels or their flags, and neither reports confirmation from U.S. Central Command, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations or shipping data. Earlier accounts differ. Reuters (via CNBC and FinanceFeeds) reported Iranian media saying three tankers east of the strait were disabled on Wednesday, and Anadolu attributes that to Iran’s army, not its navy. The pages also disagree on Hormuz flows: FinanceFeeds, citing Reuters, says crude shipments are back near prewar levels, while AFP (via Arab News) says Gulf supply lines remain severely disrupted.

Bottom line: These are Iranian claims with no independent evidence yet, and the count has already shifted from three to two. Treat any tanker losses as unconfirmed until ship names or insurers surface.

Markets: Oil Holds Near $92 as a U.S. Build and a Surplus Outlook Offset Hormuz Risk

Brent settled Wednesday at $91.95, down $1.19, or 1.28%, and traded at $92.12 in Asian trade at 02:37 GMT Thursday, per FinanceFeeds (citing Reuters). Anadolu had it at $92.47 later in the morning. Those are intraday quotes. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled Wednesday near $83, but sources split: $83.26 per FinanceFeeds and $82.31 per Anadolu. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported crude stocks up 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million for the week to 13 November, with gasoline up 5.2 million, per FinanceFeeds. That is smaller than Wednesday’s American Petroleum Institute figure of 5.28 million. Separately, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Outlook that the Middle East crisis is the “largest threat” to energy security in history. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol wrote that it “dwarfs” the 1970s oil shocks, per AFP (via Arab News). Birol also said he sees no “credible pathway” back to how the energy world was before. Both benchmarks are on track for roughly 20% declines in November, and OPEC+ (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) meets 29 November.

Bottom line: The market is leaning toward a surplus, while the IEA frames the long-term damage as lasting. Watch whether the mine reports ever get confirmed.

Watch List

Iran and Kurdish Opposition Groups

The Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, said Iranian forces hit sites in Penjwen district in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region with a suicide drone around 7:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, with no casualties among its fighters, per Shafaq News. The police chief of nearby Chamchamal said authorities recorded no drone activity in recent hours, but that statement is about his district and does not address the Penjwen claim. No imagery backs the PJAK account.

PJAK says Iranian drone targeted Penjwen sites — Shafaq News

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