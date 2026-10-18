National security

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed Saturday that at least two supertankers struck naval mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after attempting what it called unauthorized routes with tracking systems off; the force repeated that the waterway is closed to ships that do not follow Iranian rules. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has continued to state that the strait remains open under U.S. and partner escort, that the large majority of Iranian attempts against shipping fail, and that substantial volumes of oil and cargo continue to move. Those claims and the physical incidents align with Iranian efforts to raise insurance costs and force ships onto routes it prefers, without fully stopping traffic. Watch the next United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) late reports and any CENTCOM confirmation of additional losses or successful mine-clearance activity. (New York Post, Breitbart)

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said Friday that the U.S. naval blockade has cost Iran an estimated $25 billion in oil export revenue and that Iranian-aligned militias (including groups in Lebanon, Gaza, and Iraq) have begun withholding pay from their own fighters in order to send money back to a cash-short IRGC. Cooper linked the rise in shipping attacks to that financial pressure. The $25 billion loss provides a concrete metric for the blockade’s effect and suggests Iran’s proxy network is now being asked to subsidize the center rather than the other way around. Watch for further reporting on unpaid IRGC salaries inside Iran or a reduced Houthi operational tempo. (Axios, Jerusalem Post)

A Saudi-led coalition reported Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles in the Riyadh and Eastern Province areas. Egypt’s president stated that Egyptian forces stand ready to defend Saudi Arabia against further Houthi strikes. The intercepts show the coalition can protect key nodes, but the sustained Houthi tempo continues to force Saudi air defenses to expend munitions. Watch whether Riyadh or Aden report additional arrivals or whether Egyptian aircraft or ships move into visible supporting positions. (Gulf News, New York Post)

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported that it tracked two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft sorties, five PLA Navy vessels, and nine official ships operating around the island in the 24 hours ending early Sunday; both aircraft sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait into northern and central air-defense identification zones. Taiwanese forces responded with aircraft, ships, and coastal missile units. The numbers are lower than the previous day’s but continue the established gray-zone pattern of daily presence without a large-scale exercise. Watch whether the next reporting window shows a return to double-digit aircraft sorties or the reappearance of a carrier group east of Taiwan. (Taiwan Ministry of National Defense)

Ukrainian forces struck the St. Petersburg oil terminal, an oil depot, a VK data center, an Ozon logistics warehouse, and other infrastructure in the city and Leningrad Oblast overnight Saturday–Sunday; Russian authorities reported one person killed and five injured, with fires at the terminal and depot. The same night Russia launched one ballistic missile and roughly 180 drones against Ukraine, with Ukrainian air defenses claiming more than 150 of the drones. Separately, an unidentified object (assessed as a possible drone) entered Lithuanian airspace Sunday morning; NATO fighters tracked it, but weather prevented visual identification before the object was lost near the Latvian border. The exchange shows both sides can still reach rear-area economic and energy targets. Watch whether Russian refining throughput or Baltic shipping schedules show measurable disruption, and whether Lithuania or NATO confirm the object’s origin. (Kyiv Post, Moscow Times)

Foreign policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi repeated that Tehran’s seven-day proposal (delivered via Qatar) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remains on the table: traffic would resume within six days if U.S. conditions are met and talks would restart on the seventh. A newly confirmed Iranian defense minister separately warned of “enormous damage” to the United States and its partners if combat resumes. President Trump has continued to say the war will end “very quickly” once Iran makes the required nuclear commitments and has again identified the underground Pickaxe Mountain site as a potential conventional target while ruling out nuclear weapons and ground troops. Both diplomatic negotiations and the strike option remain open. Watch whether mediators report any concrete U.S. response to the seven-day timeline or further public language from the White House on Pickaxe Mountain. (Reuters, Newsmax)

Economic policy and markets

Brent crude settled near $110 a barrel on Friday and remained around that level into the weekend, the highest since May, due to Hormuz risks and reduced Russian diesel availability after Ukrainian strikes on their refining capacity. Oil flows through the Strait have not collapsed but remain well below pre-war averages; the war-risk premium and escort costs continue to support the higher price. The market price reflects persistent disruption, not a complete cutoff. Watch Monday’s open and any fresh UKMTO or CENTCOM traffic data for direction. (New York Post, Business Times)

Domestic News

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Department of War (DOW) imposed a temporary flight restriction on Friday that bars unauthorized drone operations within one nautical mile of the entire U.S.–Mexico border, from the surface to 400 feet. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Markwayne Mullin and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described the measure as a response to cartel drone activity that had exploited gaps in the airspace; the restriction is paired with existing counter-drone systems, including directed-energy weapons. The step extends physical and electronic control over the border zone and reduces the risk of unmanned surveillance or attacks against personnel and infrastructure. Watch whether the Federal Aviation Administration reports compliance numbers or announces any interdictions of non-compliant drones in the next few days. (DHS, Reuters)

President Trump held a campaign rally Saturday in Highland Heights, Kentucky, for Republican candidates including House hopeful Ed Gallrein and Senate nominee Andy Barr. He framed the 3 November midterms as a referendum on border security and warned that a Democratic majority would reopen prior policies on crossings and interior enforcement. (Washington Examiner, Washington Times)

Separately, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) figures released around the same time put southwest-border encounters between ports of entry for the just-ended fiscal year at under 99,000 — an approximately 95–96 percent decline from the Biden administration’s peak annual average. The numbers are consistent with the continued low daily encounter rates reported by Border Patrol and with the new airspace restriction. (Breitbart)

No other concrete executive or legislative actions on domestic national-security or border matters were announced overnight. The federal investigation into Representative Ilhan Omar’s immigration records continues; her legal team has requested the return of seized materials.

Also worth knowing

CENTCOM released imagery of tanker aircraft supporting operations in the Middle East, including refueling in support of the blockade and escort mission. (U.S. Central Command)

Worth a second look

An Axios report based on Admiral Cooper’s statement details how Iran-aligned militias are now reverse-funding the IRGC under blockade pressure. (Axios)

On the schedule today

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