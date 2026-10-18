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S Malone
21h

Let’s use DoD because Congress has not sent legislation to the President for his signature. The EO merely gave the SECDEF an opportunity to waste taxpayer dollars on name changes. All that DoW nonsense will change once young Mr. Hegseth is out of there.

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