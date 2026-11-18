Iran: U.S. Hits a Qeshm Launch Site, Iran Fires on Kuwait and Bahrain

U.S. fighter aircraft struck a missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening, according to a U.S. military official quoted by Reuters (via Al-Monitor and RTÉ). The official called it retaliation for Iranian attacks on U.S. personnel and assets. Iranian media, citing an Iranian official, said it caused no infrastructure damage. Overnight, Iran’s army said it targeted U.S. drone and missile installations at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Kuwait said its air defenses were countering hostile drones, but neither Reuters nor Kuwait said whether the attack was intercepted or what, if anything, was hit. Al-Monitor calls it Iran’s first attack on Kuwait since September. Bahrain said Wednesday it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks, the third time in a week. Separately, ADNOC L&S (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Logistics & Services) said a vessel was attacked in Hormuz on Tuesday, with one crew member missing and 11 injured. The USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the U.S. Central Command area on Sunday, joining the USS George Washington and USS George H.W. Bush, per Stars and Stripes, which cites U.S. officials; U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) later confirmed it on X.

Bottom line: Wider targets, a third carrier and a missing sailor say the exchanges are spreading, not fading, even as Oman-based diplomacy continues. Watch whether Kuwait reports damage and whether Washington answers again.

China: Trump Lands in Shenzhen Ahead of Xi and Putin Meetings

Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, coming from the Philippines, where he met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., per Ynetnews. CNN (via Yahoo News) reports Xi met him at the airport and embraced him at the foot of the aircraft steps, which it notes is unusual under Chinese protocol. Putin is also in Shenzhen and held talks with Xi on Wednesday. Both outlets say a three-way meeting is set for Thursday, 19 November. Ynetnews says Trump meets Xi separately first; CNN gives no date for the bilateral. On the agenda, Ynetnews lists Iran, Ukraine, nuclear arms control and trade, while CNN mentions only denuclearization. Trump has floated a meeting with Kim Jong Un, but Ynetnews says none is confirmed.

@thewhitehouse on x.com

Bottom line: The agenda is what each side says it is, and no communiqué has been reported. Watch for any Iran language and whether a Trump–Putin bilateral materializes.

Markets: Oil Slips After a Surprise U.S. Stock Build

Brent for January delivery traded at $92.61 a barrel in Asian trade at 07:30 GMT Wednesday, down 53 cents, or 0.57%, per FinanceFeeds. That is an intraday quote. Tuesday’s settlement was $93.14, up 70 cents, per Bloomberg (via Rigzone); Investing.com put it at $93.02. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was about $85 a barrel, down 1.15%, per HDFC SKY, which gives no quote time, so treat it as unconfirmed. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported U.S. crude stocks up 5.28 million barrels for the week to 13 November, with gasoline up 5.12 million and distillates up 351,000, per Reuters(via FinanceFeeds and HDFC SKY). The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s official report is due Wednesday. Brent is down about 20% in November but still up more than 50% for the year, per Bloomberg (via Rigzone). The International Energy Agency expects a fourth-quarter surplus of roughly 1.7 million barrels a day, and the OPEC+ group of producers meets 29 November.

Bottom line: Oil is pricing inventories and surplus more than the latest Gulf strikes, though Hormuz risk keeps a floor under it. Watch whether the government’s official inventory report, due Wednesday, confirms the industry group’s 5.28-million-barrel build.

Cyber: A Java Flaw, an AI Hacking Tool, and Two Corporate Incidents

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) urged organizations on X to patch CVE-2026-114938 immediately, calling it a critical memory-corruption flaw in the Base64 decoder of the x86-64 HotSpot Java Virtual Machine, nicknamed “Java4Shell.” The same characterization appears in Oracle’s November 2026 Critical Security Patch Update, OpenJDK advisories, Red Hat’s RHSB-2026-018, and multiple security analyses (SecurityWeek, Malwarebytes, Help Net Security, Qualys, etc.) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a 13 November FLASH warning on ARTEX, an open-source, AI-driven penetration-testing framework that it says attackers have used since at least August, with some intrusions reaching privileged access in under three hours, a figure the FBI attributes to Microsoft, per OODAloop. The developer pulled the original code on 8 October, but forks and a paid version remain. A new gang called n0n claimed they ransomed-ware hacked Visa and JPMorgan Chase and set a 48-hour leak deadline, per Cybernews. Visa says the incident began at a third-party provider in Asia-Pacific and its systems were not affected. JPMorgan says a service outage was caused by a software bug, with “no evidence” of a cyberattack. Norway’s Equinor told Reuters on Tuesday it detected an ongoing attack on some IT systems, with no indication of data theft and no effect on operations or production. No attacker has been named.

Bottom line: We will keep watching the AI blips and warnings. Watch the results of the n0n claimed ransom-ware attack.

New York: Mamdani Disbands the NYPD Strategic Response Group

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Monday that the New York Police Department’s Strategic Response Group is being disbanded, per CBS New York, Fox 5 NY and ABC7. ABC7 puts the unit at about 500 officers, many of whom will be reassigned to a counterterrorism unit. A civilian Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division with no weapons or arrest powers will work with protest organizers, and a 30-officer First Amendment Support Team will handle de-escalation. A Patrol Support Division of trained officers keeps crowd-management duties and can still make arrests, per Fox 5 NY. CBS New York says no officers are hired or let go and that long guns and pepper spray are out as crowd-control tools. Tisch said she “would never support changes that diminish” protection of New Yorkers, per Fox 5 NY. Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said it keeps cops on the sidelines until a protest turns violent. The New York Civil Liberties Union’s Donna Lieberman called it a victory for First Amendment rights. Outlets differ on timing: CBS New York says January, ABC7 says spring.

Bottom line: It is a reorganization with civilian outreach added. Watch whether the Council or Tisch pushes back.

Watch List

CIA Headquarters Fire

A small fire at Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, drew nearly a dozen fire units Tuesday evening, per BNO News. Crews found light smoke in a basement, suspected an air-handling component, vented the building, and gave the all-clear. No injuries were reported, and neither the CIA nor Fairfax County released details.

Small HVAC fire reported at CIA headquarters in Virginia — BNO News

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