National security Share

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy stated that a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude struck a naval mine and caught fire while attempting an unauthorized transit of the Strait of Hormuz with navigation systems off. The IRGC repeated that the strait is closed and that ships violating its rules would face consequences. Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a small boat roughly 78 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia; the crew was safe, and damage assessment continued. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has consistently rejected Iranian assertions of control, noting that commercial vessels continue to move with U.S. and partner support and that primary routes are clear of mines. The operational picture shows persistent harassment and selective strikes that raise insurance and transit costs without producing a full, sustained cutoff. What remains unproven is the precise identity of the mine-struck vessel, the extent of any environmental damage, and whether the RPG incident and the mine claim describe separate events or overlapping propaganda. Watch for further UKMTO warnings, any named vessel losses, and whether CENTCOM publishes updated transit or interdiction figures. (IRNA, UKMTO, Al Jazeera)

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has increased military, intelligence, and targeting support to the Houthis, including assistance in selecting and conducting missile and drone attacks. On Friday the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile headed toward Yanbu, two cruise missiles over the Red Sea, and multiple drones over Saudi territory. Separate reporting indicated missiles struck Aden International Airport in Yemen. These actions keep pressure on Saudi energy and aviation nodes while the Houthis operate from expanded coastal positions. The precise degree of real-time Iranian direction versus Houthi initiative is not publicly confirmed. Watch for additional successful strikes on Red Sea or Gulf ports and any Saudi response that widens the Yemen front. (Wall Street Journal, Khaleej Times)

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning and its escort group remain in the western Pacific after entering for what Beijing described as routine training. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense continues to track daily aircraft and ship activity around the island and has said it is watching for possible large-scale drills as the traditional November–December peak season approaches. No full encirclement exercise has been announced this year. Carrier movements and routine crossings sustain gray-zone pressure without a sudden escalation in force posture. Watch whether the Liaoning group lingers near the Luzon Strait or whether Taipei reports a sharp rise in electronic warfare or unmanned systems. (Taipei Times, Focus Taiwan)

Russian forces launched large numbers of drones and missiles against Ukrainian regions through Friday and into early Saturday, producing power outages and civilian casualties; Ukrainian air defenses reported neutralizing the majority of the inbound drones while ballistic-missile alerts were issued for Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and the Dnipro area. Ukrainian forces have recorded incremental territorial gains in the Donetsk direction under Operation Vivaldi. The exchange shows both sides can still strike rear-area and energy targets, even as diplomatic arrangements remain limited. Watch whether energy-infrastructure attacks continue at the recent volume and whether Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian airfields or refineries draw further public Russian acknowledgment. (Kyiv Post, Institute for the Study of War)

President Trump told Newsmax that the United States would not use a nuclear weapon against Iran and that the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb remains a conventional option under consideration for energy infrastructure and sites such as Pickaxe Mountain if combat resumes after the midterms. He has indicated no ground-troop commitment. The statements close the nuclear option while leaving high-visibility conventional packages available; effectiveness against deeply buried, granite-protected facilities is unproven. Watch for any Defense Department confirmation of new strike packages or further public references to Pickaxe Mountain. (Newsmax, Reuters)

Foreign policy

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that an end to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, is required for any durable regional settlement and that continued combat in one theater keeps the wider conflict alive. The remarks restate Tehran’s linkage of the Hormuz, Yemen, and Levant fronts without indicating movement in direct contacts. Watch whether mediators report any concrete proposal or whether Hezbollah activity along the Israeli border increases. (IRNA)

Economic policy and markets

Brent crude settled near $109.86 a barrel on Friday, up roughly 3.7 percent, with West Texas Intermediate above $101. Markets attributed the move to fresh reports of shipping attacks around Hormuz and residual concern over Saudi energy nodes. Physical flows through the strait have recovered from their recent lows but remain well below pre-war averages; insurance and coordination costs continue to add a premium to Gulf barrels. Price action reflects uncertainty over whether attacks intensify before or after the U.S. midterms, rather than a complete cutoff. Watch next week’s inventory data and any confirmed additional vessel losses. (Reuters, market closes)

Domestic politics

No new concrete executive or legislative actions on national-security matters were announced overnight. Military support to border operations continues with reported lower crossing volumes.

Also worth knowing

Stanford researchers described a label-free microscope technique (interferometric image scanning microscopy) that reaches approximately 120-nanometer resolution inside living cells without fluorescent tags, allowing simultaneous observation of multiple structures in motion. The work, published in a Nature-portfolio journal, may aid studies of cellular responses to drugs or pathogens. Further validation will determine practical utility. (ScienceDaily)

Worth a second look



A Wall Street Journal account of Iranian support for Houthi targeting and training separates operational linkage from public claims of independent action and frames Red Sea pressure in the context of Hormuz disruption. (Wall Street Journal)

On the schedule today



Markets open with the Hormuz risk premium still elevating crude. Continue monitoring UKMTO warnings and any CENTCOM statements on traffic or interdiction. No major U.S. military announcements are posted for the morning.