Iran: Third Bahrain Strike Claim in Five Days, and CENTCOM Says No Damage

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its drones attacked a U.S. military radar at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain on Tuesday morning, in retaliation for what it called repeated U.S. drone violations of Iranian airspace, per Gulf News and Reuters (via The Jerusalem Post). Bahrain sent a shelter alert and said its air defenses intercepted the attack. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected the claim, saying the drones were intercepted without damage to U.S. equipment or injury to personnel, per Anadolu Agency. Reuters (via Fox News affiliate WZDM) calls it the third strike in five days after a roughly two-month lull. The IRGC claimed earlier attacks on Friday and Sunday. No outlet confirms that a radar was hit. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the strikes in a Monday call with Bahrain’s foreign minister, per The Irish Times (Reuters). Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Oman on Tuesday to discuss safeguarding maritime corridors, and Reuters reports a ship in the Strait of Hormuz was hit twice, with its crew unaccounted for. The U.S. naval blockade stays in place.

Bottom line: Three strikes in five days looks like a campaign, not a one-off, and CENTCOM’s no-damage statement is the only confirmed outcome. Watch whether the Oman talks slow the tempo or simply run alongside it.

Ukraine: Kerch Bridge Hit Again, Kyiv Bridges Closed

Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge to occupied Crimea for a second consecutive night, according to Russian-aligned authorities cited by ABC News. Ukraine’s General Staff said an arch and a span of the road section collapsed. Russia’s Investigative Committee acknowledged damage without detail, and the Associated Press could not verify the images. Crimea’s Moscow-appointed head, Sergey Aksyonov, said road traffic was halted, and Russian officials said rail traffic resumed on one track. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said long-range drones hit the road section and Neptune missiles and other drones hit the rail section, with Flamingo missiles delivering the “final blow.” Those are Ukrainian claims. Russia struck back at Kyiv. Zelenskyy said seven ballistic missiles hit two of the city’s main bridges, and Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the North and South bridges are closed. At least two people were killed in Kyiv, per the Associated Press. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 1,441 Ukrainian drones overnight, after 1,336 the day before, which it called a record.

Bottom line: Both sides are going after logistics. Treat the Kerch collapse as a Ukrainian claim until independent imagery confirms it. Expect more strikes on bridges and power nodes before Thursday’s summit.

China: Xi, Putin and Trump Set for Shenzhen, With No Agreed Agenda

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Xi Jinping will hold a summit with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Shenzhen on 19 November, per Ukrainska Pravda (via Yahoo News). Spokeswoman Mao Ning called it of “groundbreaking significance” and named only world peace and strategic stability, per HNGN. Senior U.S. officials told reporters the agenda is nuclear weapons and the Iran war, not Ukraine, but Trump said Monday that Ukraine will come up. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the agenda is still being prepared and a joint communique is under negotiation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he is “100% certain” of a separate Putin-Trump meeting. The White House had not confirmed one as of Monday evening. Putin and Xi hold a working breakfast on Wednesday, 18 November, and Trump holds a bilateral meeting and lunch with Xi on Thursday before the trilateral. U.S. officials said Trump does not plan to raise the Nvidia matter with Xi.

Bottom line: Beijing is selling peace and stability while Washington and its own president describe different agendas. Watch the communique fight and any language on Hormuz.

Markets: Oil Whipsaws on the Surplus Call as Commerce Tightens Chip Access

Brent crude swung Tuesday. At 07:20 GMT it was down 0.9% at $91.62, per Reuters (via Offshore Technology). By 13:40 GMT it was up 1.4% at $93.71, per Reuters (via Euronext Live). Both are intraday. Brent settled Monday at $92.44 and West Texas Intermediate at $85.72, per Reuters as cited by Eurasia Business News, and Brent is down about 20% this month. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects a fourth-quarter surplus. Hormuz flows are disputed: Reuters says Gulf exporters have lifted flows toward pre-war levels, while ANZ analysts put throughput at 49% of pre-war, per Amwal Al Ghad. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve holds 276.4 million barrels, the lowest since August 1982, per the Department of Energy. OPEC+ meets 29 November. Separately, Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security issued an interim final rule Monday on remote access to advanced chips, per Just the News. The Washington Examiner says Treasury and the National Security Council directed it. Eurasia Business News reports the Nasdaq fell 2.49% Monday and Nvidia fell 4.12%, but names no data source for the index figures.

Bottom line: Oil is trading the surplus forecast and Gulf flows, not the drones, and its direction flipped within hours. The chip rule is a Treasury-backed tightening, so watch Commerce’s Entity List decision on Megaspeed and the 10 December Senate Banking hearing.

Watch List

Yemen

Just the News reports a Houthi “tactical breakthrough” toward Aden after government-aligned forces withdrew from the Bab al-Mandeb area, which the Aden government announced Sunday. The article gives no territory or casualty figures, and the outlet's characterization is its own.

Houthis achieve breakthrough in push toward city of Aden — Just the News

Estonia

Estonia is closing its border with Russia after its Internal Security Service arrested eight people from Latvia over an alleged arson attempt on the defense firm Threod Systems. Officials say there is “clear evidence” Russia’s GRU paid them, per the Washington Examiner. The article names no specific crossing.

Estonia closing Russian border after ‘lowlifes’ allegedly paid to burn drone company — Washington Examiner

Alaska Senate

Overseas ballots are due Wednesday, 18 November, when ranked-choice tabulation begins if needed. Newsweek’s latest count, as of Saturday 14 November, had Democrat Mary Peltola at 49.94% and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan at 45.96%, with Peltola 157 votes short of a majority. Certification is targeted for 25 November.

Voyager 1

NASA says Voyager 1 will have traveled one light-day from Earth on Wednesday, 18 November, more than 16 billion miles.