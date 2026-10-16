National security

Iran’s Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami said Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until what he called the rights of the Iranian people are respected, while Iranian state media and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) outlets repeated claims of control and of a container ship sunk by a naval mine. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected the control claim the same day, stating that commercial and energy traffic continues to move with U.S. and partner support — more than 40 ships in one recent 24-hour period—and that the Singapore-registered container ship was hit by an IRGC projectile, not a mine, before it sank under tow. Traffic remains well below pre-war averages even as some oil continues to clear under naval coordination. The pattern shows Tehran using mines, projectiles, and spotters to raise costs and shape transit routes without fully stopping flow. Watch whether CENTCOM or the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) log a further sharp drop in daily clearances or a confirmed large tanker loss. (Newsmax, gCaptain)

President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Thursday that he would not use a nuclear weapon against Iran — “We don’t have to”—and that the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, known as the “mother of all bombs,” is a large conventional munition, not nuclear. He added that the United States is looking at the underground Pickaxe Mountain site and “may have to go there,” saying “We’ll knock it out fast,” while ruling out ground troops. Reporting indicates the Pentagon has prepared options that include using the bomb against energy infrastructure and nuclear-related sites if combat resumes, though effectiveness against deep, granite-protected facilities is unproven and Trump has not confirmed authorization. The comments keep the nuclear option closed while leaving a high-visibility conventional option open after the midterms. Watch for any White House or Defense Department confirmation of new strike packages or further public threats tied to Pickaxe Mountain. (Newsmax)

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning and its escort group entered the western Pacific for routine training, according to Chinese state media and Japanese observations; the group was operating in the Philippine Sea area east of southern Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense separately tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval vessels, and 7 official ships in a 24-hour window, with 13 aircraft crossing the median line into Taiwan’s air defense identification zones. Taiwanese forces responded with aircraft, ships, and coastal missiles. The carrier movement and daily crossings continue the established pattern of presence and signaling without a full encirclement exercise. Watch whether the Liaoning group lingers near the Luzon Strait or whether Taipei reports an increase in electronic warfare or unmanned systems accompanying the sorties. (Taipei Times, USNI News)

Ukrainian forces used Neptune cruise missiles overnight 14–15 October to strike Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, damaging six Su-34M fighter-bombers that drop glide bombs on Ukrainian positions; satellite imagery later showed clear damage in the parking area. Russian forces continued drone and missile strikes across multiple Ukrainian regions, producing power outages and civilian casualties, while Ukrainian officials said an earlier energy-infrastructure pause was not observed by Moscow. The exchange shows both sides can still reach rear-area targets even as talks and temporary arrangements remain thin. Watch whether either side sustains strikes on energy nodes through the weekend or whether Russian Su-34 sorties from that base resume at prior rates. (Reuters)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told an Association of the United States Army audience that a nearly $1.5 trillion defense budget request is “absolutely critical” as a one-time generational investment to close gaps with China in autonomy, robotics, and artificial intelligence. He described Communist China’s military buildup as historic and said whoever falls behind in those domains will fall further behind. The remarks frame the request as required to deter conflict rather than to fight one. Watch whether congressional markups advance the reconciliation package Hegseth referenced or whether specific programs for unmanned systems receive accelerated funding. (Washington Times)

Foreign policy

Iran warned Hezbollah to prepare for possible renewed American strikes, regional diplomats told the Jerusalem Post. The message infers an American attack as a matter of time. The warning keeps Iranian-aligned forces in Lebanon on alert while direct U.S.-Iran contacts remain limited. Watch whether Hezbollah increases rocket or drone activity along the Israeli border or whether mediators report any concrete proposal movement. (Jerusalem Post)

Economic policy and markets

Brent crude eased toward roughly $105 a barrel Friday but remained on track for a weekly gain as markets assessed persistent risk around Hormuz transit and a larger-than-expected U.S. crude stock draw. Physical flows through the strait have recovered from their lowest recent daily levels but remain well below pre-war averages; insurance and military-escort costs continue to add a large premium to Gulf barrels. Price action reflects uncertainty over whether attacks will intensify before or after the U.S. midterms, rather than a complete cutoff. Watch next week’s inventory data and any confirmed additional vessel losses. (Reuters)

Domestic politics

No new concrete executive or legislative actions on national-security matters were announced overnight beyond ongoing border-security support. Military units continue to maintain a presence along the Rio Grande with reported lower crossing volumes. (Los Angeles Times)

Also worth knowing

Researchers with the LUX-ZEPLIN dark-matter experiment in South Dakota reported a single unexplained particle interaction at 2.6 sigma significance—below the 5-sigma discovery threshold but the strongest candidate the detector has produced so far. The event occurred in a previously unexamined region of the data set nearly a mile underground. It does not confirm dark matter; further data will be needed to rule out known backgrounds. (Times of India)

Worth a second look



A Reuters analysis of the long-term oil outlook notes that traders now expect elevated prices through 2028 as onshore stocks thin and Hormuz recovery remains fragile. The piece separates oil flow data from political claims about control of the strait. (Reuters)

On the schedule today



Markets open with the Hormuz risk premium still elevating crude prices. No major U.S. military announcements are posted for the morning. Continue monitoring UKMTO and CENTCOM traffic statements and any further Iranian statements on authorized routes.