Iran: Bahrain Strike Claim and a Third U.S. Carrier

On Friday 13 November, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it intercepted the two drones Iran launched. The Critical Threats Project (CTP), an American Enterprise Institute project, judged the claim likely aimed at degrading U.S. air defense. On Sunday, the IRGC said it launched six drones at the Riffa helicopter base, calling it a response to U.S. aggression, per Bloomberg News (via Stars and Stripes). Bahrain said it intercepted several attacks and destroyed the projectiles. The IRGC claimed impact. Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry holds Iran “fully responsible” for both days, per ABC News. No CENTCOM comment on Sunday’s claim has been reported. A U.S. official told The National and The Jerusalem Post that the USS Theodore Roosevelt entered CENTCOM’s area on Sunday, putting three carrier strike groups in the region with the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington. More than 20 Navy ships enforce the blockade of Iranian ports, per ABC News. The Roosevelt was expected to relieve one carrier, but officials said all three could stay, per The Jerusalem Post.

Bottom line: Treat IRGC impact claims as claims until CENTCOM or Bahrain confirms damage. Three carriers add options and also raise the cost of a long stay.

Hormuz and Diplomacy: Tanker Fire, Mine Claims and Tehran’s Terms

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a tanker hit by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound, with an engine-room fire and no casualties, per ABC News. Neither the weapon nor the attacker has been identified. The IRGC says tankers on an “unauthorized” southern route struck mines, and Iranian state TV claimed five vessels caught fire in 48 hours. Those claims are unverified. Reuters said it could not confirm them and reported that Hormuz shipments have largely recovered to pre-war levels (via RTÉ). On diplomacy, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, per Fars (via Bloomberg News), that a path to ending the war is open if Washington accepts Iran’s “logical conditions,” and that Tehran will not stay in “neither war nor peace.” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Iranian state TV that the U.S. must first guarantee Iran’s conditions and that the International Atomic Energy Agency will get no access while the war continues, per Press TV, which is Iranian state-run. No U.S. acceptance has been reported.

Bottom line: UKMTO has confirmed the tanker fire. The mines are Tehran’s claims. Conditions Washington has not accepted are an opening bid, not an offer.

China: Trump Heads to Manila and Shenzhen as Drills Continue Near Taiwan

President Donald Trump heads to Manila, then Shenzhen. U.S. officials told ABC News he holds a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Xi Jinping on Thursday, 19 November, followed by the first-ever trilateral meeting with Xi and Vladimir Putin. The Council on Foreign Relations says the trilateral could cover the war in Iran, Ukraine and other issues, and that the trip has slim prospects. It also says Trump has already delayed $14 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. Reuters reported on 13 November, citing an unnamed senior Taiwanese security official, that China massed more than 100 vessels in unannounced drills in early November, with about 70 still in the first island chain on Friday. The same official said a Chinese submarine launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yellow Sea. That claim is unverified.

Bottom line: Beijing is pressing before the meeting, not after it. A delayed Taiwan arms sale sends the wrong signal on the way in. Expect smiles in Shenzhen and no deal worth the airfare.

Ukraine: NATO-for-Donbas Claim and Heavy Strikes on Both Sides

Volodymyr Zelensky said on 14 November that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner floated NATO membership in exchange for Ukrainian withdrawal from Donbas. He said he would hold a referendum on any such deal. Kushner said on X that both sides had proposed “maximalist positions” and that several new ideas had emerged. Per ISW, The New York Times obtained a Russian “non-paper” that demands NATO pull back from states that joined after 1997. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and CTP say a proposed Kostyantynivka ceasefire would let Russia reinforce. Ukraine’s General Staff claimed strikes on 15 November at Nizhnekamsk, a Bryansk helicopter plant, the Akhtubinsk airfield and an Oryol drone site. Those are claims, not confirmed. Russia’s overnight attack on Odesa Oblast left about 41,000 families temporarily without power. Ukraine fired almost 1,200 drones at Russia overnight on 12–13 November, per the Associated Press. Russia’s defense ministry said it downed 1,198. Local officials said strikes on three Russian regions killed seven people, per the Associated Press.

Bottom line: A NATO seat for Donbas is a trade Moscow has not accepted, and Kyiv cannot sell. Watch whether the 1997 demand resurfaces if Ukraine reaches the Shenzhen talks.

Markets: Gold Near a One-Year Low, Oil Near $96 on a Surplus Call

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,868.88 an ounce at 00:10 ET Monday (intraday), per Investing.com, after losing 4.5% last week and touching a more-than-one-year low. Silver dropped 2.1% to $47.74 in the same report. Moneycontrol had gold up 0.3% at $3,892.42 in early Asian trade, so intraday readings differ by time. Brent settled Friday at $95.84 and West Texas Intermediate at $88.56, per Kitco. Early Monday, Brent was near $95.89 and WTI near $88.65, each up 0.1% (intraday, 07:57 UTC), per Reuters (via RTÉ). The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday the market is expected to return to a fourth-quarter surplus, with supply of 105 million barrels per day about 1.7 million above demand, reversing its earlier deficit forecast, per Reuters (via RTÉ). October producer prices rose 0.3%, below the 0.4% expected, and the annual rate of 6.5% is the highest since November 2022, per Kitco. The 10-year Treasury yield rose toward 5.15% on Friday, per Kitco. Futures put the odds of a 25-basis-point Fed hike on 8–9 December at 89% to 94%, depending on the source, with the remainder on a 50-basis-point move, per Kitco and Investing.com (citing CME FedWatch). The dollar index was at 103.44, its highest since April 2025, per Moneycontrol. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh speaks Monday, and minutes of the October Federal Open Market Committee meeting are due Wednesday, 18 November.

Bottom line: Gold is losing to rising rates and a firm dollar, not to peace. Oil is barely reacting to the tanker claims, and the surplus call is holding it down. If Warsh sounds hawkish, expect gold’s slide to continue.

Aviation: FAA Blames a Router for the Nationwide Ground Stop

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted departures nationwide on Friday, 13 November, for more than four hours, per Fox News. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that a faulty router “might have caused” it during maintenance by FAA contractor L3Harris, which was replacing copper lines with fiber at a remote site, per Scripps News. Duffy said the router made more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, per USA Today (via Yahoo News). Investigators have not determined whether the cause was an installation error or faulty equipment. Duffy does not believe a cyberattack was involved, and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said there is “zero evidence” of anything AI-related, per Scripps News. The vendor of the FAA’s new SMART system denied any role, per USA Today. L3Harris said it is supporting the probe, per Fox Business. Duffy is pressing Congress for $50 billion to overhaul the system, per Fox Business. Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025, per USA Today.

Bottom line: A cabinet secretary blaming a contractor and asking for $50 billion in the same breath tells you where this goes next: a funding fight. The root cause is still open.

Politics: Alaska Senate Count Waits for Wednesday

The unofficial Alaska count as of Saturday 14 November put Democrat Mary Peltola at 140,637 votes (49.94%) to Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan’s 129,424 (45.96%), a lead of 11,213. Peltola is 157 votes short of an outright majority, with about 97% of the expected vote counted. Overseas ballots are due Wednesday, 18 November, when ranked-choice tabulation begins if needed. Certification is targeted for 25 November. A Newsweek run of the ranked-choice math shows Peltola ahead 51.83% to 48.16%, which is not an official result. Sullivan’s campaign has not conceded.

Bottom line: Peltola is the favorite, but nothing is official until the count closes and the state certifies, targeted for 25 November.

Massie Plans an Iran War-Powers Vote

Rep. Thomas Massie told Fox News Digital he is “offering Republicans a life boat from MAGA” and will force a vote to end the war in Iran before his term ends in January, per Newsweek. No date has been announced. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted 6–9 November found 51% of Republicans and 71% of all Americans support Congress passing legislation to end the war, per IBTimes. The House voted 211-204 on 10 November to refer the Hegseth impeachment resolution, led by Massie, to the House Judiciary Committee, per Fox News.

Bottom line: A war-powers vote will show how many Republicans are done with this war.

Watch List

Yemen

The Southern Armed Forces, a group allied with the Saudi-backed government, announced Sunday they are redeploying from Dhubab airport and the Bab al-Mandeb area to secure Aden, per Al Jazeera. The National says the pullback could leave the Houthis in control near the strait. A Houthi takeover is not confirmed. The Saudi-led coalition said it shot down two drones over the Mecca region on Sunday, and the Houthis had not commented. CTP said government forces retook al Shatt and al Sarih on Friday with Saudi air support.