National security

A Singapore-flagged container ship and a dry bulk carrier sank near the Strait of Hormuz after separate projectile strikes within the past day, maritime officials reported. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed one vessel hit a mine on an unauthorized route; the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) logged the hits without confirmed attribution. Iranian officials told Reuters they have shifted to new offensive tactics over the last ten days to keep oil prices elevated and influence the U.S. midterm elections. Traffic through the strait remains well below pre-war levels while the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) naval blockade of Iranian ports continues. The pattern suggests Iran is using deniable maritime attacks to raise the cost of the blockade without triggering an immediate, large-scale U.S. response. Watch for further confirmed sinkings or crew casualties, any CENTCOM interdiction statement, and whether mediators report movement on the Hormuz proposal before the election window. (Reuters)

Yemen’s Houthis are assembling a medium-range ballistic missile modeled on Iran’s Kheibar Shekan using custom metal components, solid-propellant motor parts, fins, and other items shipped from Chinese suppliers, according to a Conflict Armament Research report cited by the Wall Street Journal. The projected range of roughly 1,200 miles would place all of Saudi Arabia and Israel within reach. This follows the Houthis’ Tuesday night strike that damaged the top floors of Saudi Aramco’s headquarters complex in Dhahran, causing a fire that spread across several levels; the Saudi energy ministry described it as limited, while sources described more extensive damage to an operations center. The development reduces Houthi dependence on complete Iranian systems and expands the threat envelope even if direct Iranian missile stocks are constrained. Watch whether additional components are interdicted, whether the Houthis demonstrate a live firing of the new variant, and whether the United States shifts from intelligence and refueling support to direct strikes on Houthi launch infrastructure. (Wall Street Journal)

U.S. military planners have prepared strike options against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, including the underground facility known as Pickaxe Mountain, that could employ the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb (the “mother of all bombs”), CNN reported, citing officials. President Donald Trump has publicly stated the United States will not resume strikes before the 3 November midterm elections while leaving post-election options open. Officials noted the weapon’s large blast radius is suited for area effects rather than deep penetration of hardened targets. The plans' existence signals continued preparation for escalation even under the current pause. Watch for any White House clarification on the timeline and whether Iranian shipping attacks or Houthi strikes produce a visible change in U.S. posture. (Reuters)

CENTCOM announced that U.S. forces destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow in the Gulf of Oman on 6 October after observing it conducting surveillance and targeting U.S. Navy ships; the crew was removed beforehand. The command noted that the IRGC has continued targeting civilian mariners and U.S. warships over the past seven months. The delayed public statement underscores the ongoing blockade enforcement and the risk that small vessels can serve as spotters. Watch for additional interdictions and whether Iran responds by shifting more surveillance assets or increasing mine claims. (CENTCOM)

Ukrainian forces struck a Rosneft oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region overnight, causing a fire, the regional governor said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Financial Times that Ukraine had paused energy strikes for three days after President Trump’s unilateral announcement of an “energy ceasefire,” but is resuming them because Russian attacks on Ukrainian power facilities continued; he described the arrangement as ended. Russian strikes in the preceding nights killed at least three people in Kyiv, damaged dozens of energy sites, and left hundreds of thousands without power. The gap between the announced pause and continued Russian strikes, followed by Ukraine’s resumption, shows the understanding is not holding. Watch whether either side sustains attacks on energy infrastructure and whether Russian diesel flows increase as previously claimed. (Reuters)

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning and its escort group entered the western Pacific for routine training, according to Chinese statements and Japanese tracking. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported 15 Chinese military aircraft sorties, 10 naval vessels, and 7 official ships around the island in the latest 24-hour period, with 13 aircraft crossing the median line. The carrier activity occurs while coastal live-fire drills continue along China’s eastern seaboard. These remain below the threshold of a major encirclement exercise but sustain pressure and test surveillance. Watch whether the carrier group moves closer to Taiwan or the Luzon Strait and whether Taiwan reports unusual electronic activity. (Taiwan News)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on the sidelines of an Asia security conference in Azerbaijan and discussed bilateral cooperation, relations with the United States, and the situations in Ukraine and Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Both governments have called for an end to the Iran conflict while maintaining their strategic partnership. The meeting produced no public evidence of new material support for Tehran and is consistent with prior restraint. Watch for any follow-on statements or visible transfers of dual-use items. (Reuters)

Foreign policy

Iran executed Ali-Sina Mostafavi after convicting him of armed attacks in Kerman during the war with the United States and Israel, the judiciary’s outlet Mizan reported. Authorities accused him of acting in support of exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi and Israel. The case continues the pattern of capital punishment against individuals linked to monarchist or opposition activity. It does not alter the military balance, but signals continued internal security measures. Watch for additional executions or broader crackdowns. (Reuters)

Economic policy and markets

Brent crude futures fell more than 1 percent in early Thursday trading to around $104–105 a barrel, reversing prior gains, as investors weighed Hormuz shipping attacks against U.S. consideration of easing sanctions on certain shadow-fleet vessels to reduce freight costs. West Texas Intermediate moved near $94. Physical cargoes and tanker rates remain tighter than futures. The market is pricing a persistent war premium while testing whether limited sanctions relief or alternative routes can offset further disruptions. Watch inventory data, any confirmed additional tanker losses, and whether the administration issues specific guidance on vessel sanctions. (Reuters)

Also worth knowing

Researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand published work in Nature Communications describing a “light-powered brain” that recognizes complex light patterns for potential use in faster communications systems, combining structured light and machine learning. The approach recognized 81 structures after limited training and retained function under noise. This is an early demonstration, not a deployed system. (Wits University)

Worth a second look

JINSA’s regular Iran War Update for 14 October provides a concise tally of recent shipping strikes, Houthi activity, and the status of the blockade and talks since the prior report. It separates cumulative figures from the latest window and notes the absence of new U.S. or Israeli strikes on Iranian territory. (JINSA)

On the schedule today

Markets open with Brent near $104–105 and the regional premium still in place. No major U.S. military announcements are posted for the morning. Continue monitoring UKMTO Hormuz notices, Saudi statements on Aramco recovery and airport status, and any movement on the energy-strike pause between Russia and Ukraine.