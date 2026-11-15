Iran: IRGC Claims a Bahrain Radar Kill, CENTCOM Says Both Drones Were Shot Down

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on 13 November that it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain, which it called retaliation for an enemy attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and U.S. forces shot down both, with no injuries or damage, per Breitbart. The Critical Threats Project (CTP) also reports CENTCOM confirmed the interception. CENTCOM did not address the Sirik claim. The IRGC also claimed a liquefied natural gas tanker hit a mine on an “unauthorized” route, and The Jerusalem Post reports none of the IRGC’s mine claims have been independently verified. CTP observed no indicators that Iran has successfully re-mined the strait and has assessed such claims are an information campaign. On 14 November, CENTCOM said more than 1.7 billion barrels of crude have moved through Hormuz under U.S. protection, without giving a period, per Iran International. Fox News reported on 11 November that Iran claimed a strike on navigation equipment on Didamar, an Omani island, and that Omani officials dispute the damage.

Bottom line: CENTCOM is the only account with a stated outcome: two drones, both down. Until Tehran shows a destroyed radar, the claim stays a claim. The mine claims look aimed at shippers and insurers, not at warships.

Ukraine: Moscow’s NATO Demands Meet a NATO-for-Donbas Claim

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 14 November that the U.S. delegation at the 10–11 November Abu Dhabi talks proposed NATO membership in exchange for a Ukrainian withdrawal from all of Donbas, and that he would put any such terms to a referendum, per the Critical Threats Project (CTP). The New York Times reported on 13 November that it obtained an unofficial Russian “non-paper” calling for NATO to pull back forces from states that joined since 1997, and BILD reported similar demands, per CTP. Zelenskyy said a Kremlin-proposed ceasefire in Kostyantynivka would be used to force Ukrainians out, and that Russian forces used the Oleshky truce to bring up weapons and fortify positions. The Ukrainian General Staff said Ukraine struck a Samara oil dispatch station and the Lipetsk-2 air base on 13 November. On 8 November, President Donald Trump said he expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on 18–19 November. CTP, citing the White House, says Ukraine will likely not be discussed.

Bottom line: The NATO-for-Donbas offer is Kyiv’s account of what was said in the room, and Moscow wants NATO back at 1997 lines. Those positions do not meet. The Kostyantynivka ceasefire looks like a request for a window to reinforce.

China: Unannounced Pacific Drills Drew More Than 100 Vessels, Taiwan Says

Taiwanese officials told Reuters that early this month China’s military and coast guard assembled more than 100 vessels across the western Pacific and around Taiwan, in drills larger than Justice Mission 2025, China’s last named exercise. A senior Taiwanese security official said a Chinese submarine launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yellow Sea into the mainland; Reuters did not independently confirm that. About 70 vessels were still inside the first island chain on Friday, per two officials. Joseph Wu, head of Taiwan’s National Security Council, said the Liaoning carrier group was operating east of the Philippines. Defense Minister Wellington Koo has described related “area denial” drills, per the Taipei Times. Beijing calls the carrier’s exercises routine. Trump and Xi are expected to meet at APEC in Shenzhen this week.

Bottom line: Beijing is rehearsing cutting Taiwan off without naming an exercise, so it never has to call it a crisis. The ICBM claim needs a second source before anyone repeats it. Xi probably wants a quiet room for APEC.

Markets: Gold Slides to a Near One-Year Low as Inflation Keeps Fed Bets Hawkish

Brent crude settled Friday at $95.84 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $88.56, per Kitco. Brent had settled Thursday at $95.82, up 3.06 percent, per FactSet via Fox News, after Trump said a deal with Iran was not needed. Spot gold fell to $3,852.27 an ounce intraday Thursday, a nearly one-year low, and closed near $3,877, per TradingKey. It traded near $3,883 late Friday (intraday, not a settlement), per Kitco. The October producer price index rose 0.3 percent, below the 0.4 percent expected, but annual producer inflation hit 6.5 percent, the highest since November 2022, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose toward 5.15 percent, Kitco reported.

Bottom line: Gold is trading as a rates-and-inflation asset, not a war hedge. Another hot inflation print or a Hormuz flare would likely keep metals under pressure.

Midterms: Democrats Hold Both Chambers as Republicans Turn to the Lame Duck

Democrats won control of the House and Senate on 3 November. The Associated Press had them at 54 Senate seats before it called Mississippi for Democrat Scott Colom on 11 November, per Fox News, which cites a source saying Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has conceded. Alaska is the last uncalled Senate race. House Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek the Republican leader’s post in the minority, the Associated Press reported, citing two people familiar with his decision, and Rep. Jim Jordan is the House Republicans’ leader-elect, per Breitbart. Vice President JD Vance wrote, “The reason we lost is the war.” Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram wrote that government funding runs out on 11 December, which could force a shutdown fight in the lame-duck session.

Bottom line: Republicans control Congress until January, and the 11 December funding deadline will be a big test before the January power shift. The leadership fights will likely turn on who owns the Iran war.

Alaska: Peltola Leads as the Ranked-Choice Count Nears

As of Friday morning, with 88 percent of ballots counted, the Associated Press had Democrat Mary Peltola at 125,157 votes, or 49.2 percent, and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan at 119,357, or 47.0 percent, per Newsweek. About 35,000 ballots remain, and she needs roughly 56 percent of them to win without a ranked-choice count. Overseas ballots are due 18 November, and if no one reaches 50 percent, officials begin ranking second choices that day, per KTUU. FairVote projects Peltola would win the final round 50.1 percent to 49.9. Sullivan’s campaign, citing a New York Times report about a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot, has alleged an “election cheating scandal,” per KTUU. A federal judge dismissed the Trump administration’s suit over the second candidate on 1 November, and the administration has appealed, per Newsweek. The race has not been called.

Bottom line: Peltola likely wins if the remaining ballots break as expected, and the next fight is over where the other Sullivan’s votes go. Watch 18 November.

Watch List

Yemen: Government Forces Retake al Shatt

Yemeni government-aligned forces recaptured al Shatt and al Sarih Junction on 13 November with Saudi air support, reversing a 12 November Houthi advance, per the Critical Threats Project. The Houthis claimed a second drone strike on a Saudi East-West Pipeline pumping station, which CTP cannot verify. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh, per The Times of Israel.

Share