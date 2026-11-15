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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
6h

Here in AK907, the election results are far from over and will most assuredly lead to a legal battle where Mary-P will be found guilty of fraud - manipulation.

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Frank Scavo's avatar
Frank Scavo
10h

AK and Sullivan should never be that close…On the lighter side, Im in Cancun MX, our Catholic Cartel country to our south. They continue to sell time share despite the Alarm of Rising oceans and global warming. Imagine that, anyone with a credit is still a walking dollar sign. AmericaFirst! Ciao.

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