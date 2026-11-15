Iran: IRGC Claims a Bahrain Radar Kill, CENTCOM Says Both Drones Were Shot Down
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on 13 November that it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain, which it called retaliation for an enemy attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and U.S. forces shot down both, with no injuries or damage, per Breitbart. The Critical Threats Project (CTP) also reports CENTCOM confirmed the interception. CENTCOM did not address the Sirik claim. The IRGC also claimed a liquefied natural gas tanker hit a mine on an “unauthorized” route, and The Jerusalem Post reports none of the IRGC’s mine claims have been independently verified. CTP observed no indicators that Iran has successfully re-mined the strait and has assessed such claims are an information campaign. On 14 November, CENTCOM said more than 1.7 billion barrels of crude have moved through Hormuz under U.S. protection, without giving a period, per Iran International. Fox News reported on 11 November that Iran claimed a strike on navigation equipment on Didamar, an Omani island, and that Omani officials dispute the damage.
Bottom line: CENTCOM is the only account with a stated outcome: two drones, both down. Until Tehran shows a destroyed radar, the claim stays a claim. The mine claims look aimed at shippers and insurers, not at warships.
Iran Update, November 13, 2026 — Critical Threats Project (analysis)
Iran Claims Attacks on U.S. Radar Station in Bahrain, LNG Tanker in Strait of Hormuz — Breitbart
Iran Escalates in Hormuz, Claims Strike on Omani Island It Says ‘Enemy’ Uses for US Military Ops — Fox News
CENTCOM Showcases F-16 Patrols, Cites 1.7 Billion Barrels Shipped Through Hormuz — Iran International
Iran says oil tanker on fire after naval mine strike in eastern Strait of Hormuz — The Jerusalem Post (Reuters)
Ukraine: Moscow’s NATO Demands Meet a NATO-for-Donbas Claim
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 14 November that the U.S. delegation at the 10–11 November Abu Dhabi talks proposed NATO membership in exchange for a Ukrainian withdrawal from all of Donbas, and that he would put any such terms to a referendum, per the Critical Threats Project (CTP). The New York Times reported on 13 November that it obtained an unofficial Russian “non-paper” calling for NATO to pull back forces from states that joined since 1997, and BILD reported similar demands, per CTP. Zelenskyy said a Kremlin-proposed ceasefire in Kostyantynivka would be used to force Ukrainians out, and that Russian forces used the Oleshky truce to bring up weapons and fortify positions. The Ukrainian General Staff said Ukraine struck a Samara oil dispatch station and the Lipetsk-2 air base on 13 November. On 8 November, President Donald Trump said he expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on 18–19 November. CTP, citing the White House, says Ukraine will likely not be discussed.
Bottom line: The NATO-for-Donbas offer is Kyiv’s account of what was said in the room, and Moscow wants NATO back at 1997 lines. Those positions do not meet. The Kostyantynivka ceasefire looks like a request for a window to reinforce.
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 14, 2026 — Critical Threats Project (analysis)
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 8, 2026 — Critical Threats Project (analysis)
Trump Says He Expects to Meet Putin and Xi at China Summit — TRT World
Trump Thinks He Will Meet Xi and Putin at China APEC Summit — Reuters (via bdnews24)
What a Trump-Xi-Putin Summit Could Mean – and What It Wouldn’t — Al Jazeera
China: Unannounced Pacific Drills Drew More Than 100 Vessels, Taiwan Says
Taiwanese officials told Reuters that early this month China’s military and coast guard assembled more than 100 vessels across the western Pacific and around Taiwan, in drills larger than Justice Mission 2025, China’s last named exercise. A senior Taiwanese security official said a Chinese submarine launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yellow Sea into the mainland; Reuters did not independently confirm that. About 70 vessels were still inside the first island chain on Friday, per two officials. Joseph Wu, head of Taiwan’s National Security Council, said the Liaoning carrier group was operating east of the Philippines. Defense Minister Wellington Koo has described related “area denial” drills, per the Taipei Times. Beijing calls the carrier’s exercises routine. Trump and Xi are expected to meet at APEC in Shenzhen this week.
Bottom line: Beijing is rehearsing cutting Taiwan off without naming an exercise, so it never has to call it a crisis. The ICBM claim needs a second source before anyone repeats it. Xi probably wants a quiet room for APEC.
China stages unannounced Pacific drills in ‘silent intimidation’ of Taiwan, officials say — Reuters (via Yahoo)
China stages unannounced Pacific drills in ‘silent intimidation’ push: Taiwan officials — The Japan Times
China conducting ‘area denial’ drills — Taipei Times
Xi and Trump set for Apec talks, but major deliverables expected to wait for G20 — South China Morning Post
Markets: Gold Slides to a Near One-Year Low as Inflation Keeps Fed Bets Hawkish
Brent crude settled Friday at $95.84 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $88.56, per Kitco. Brent had settled Thursday at $95.82, up 3.06 percent, per FactSet via Fox News, after Trump said a deal with Iran was not needed. Spot gold fell to $3,852.27 an ounce intraday Thursday, a nearly one-year low, and closed near $3,877, per TradingKey. It traded near $3,883 late Friday (intraday, not a settlement), per Kitco. The October producer price index rose 0.3 percent, below the 0.4 percent expected, but annual producer inflation hit 6.5 percent, the highest since November 2022, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose toward 5.15 percent, Kitco reported.
Bottom line: Gold is trading as a rates-and-inflation asset, not a war hedge. Another hot inflation print or a Hormuz flare would likely keep metals under pressure.
Trump puts Iran on notice with ‘no hesitation’ strike warning as Tehran weighs nuclear treaty exit — Fox News(live blog)
Gold Posts Steep Weekly Loss as Treasury Yields Rise, Fed Tightening Bets Persist — Kitco News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Tumbles Below $3,900 as Trump Says No Need for Iran Deal — TradingKey
Gold Tumbles 3% To $3,866 As Dollar Hits 19-Month High On Fed Hike Bets; Silver Slides Under $50 — USAGOLD
Gold Steadies After Three-Day 6% Rout; Asian Session Pushes Back Above $3,900 — BigGo Finance
Midterms: Democrats Hold Both Chambers as Republicans Turn to the Lame Duck
Democrats won control of the House and Senate on 3 November. The Associated Press had them at 54 Senate seats before it called Mississippi for Democrat Scott Colom on 11 November, per Fox News, which cites a source saying Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has conceded. Alaska is the last uncalled Senate race. House Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek the Republican leader’s post in the minority, the Associated Press reported, citing two people familiar with his decision, and Rep. Jim Jordan is the House Republicans’ leader-elect, per Breitbart. Vice President JD Vance wrote, “The reason we lost is the war.” Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram wrote that government funding runs out on 11 December, which could force a shutdown fight in the lame-duck session.
Bottom line: Republicans control Congress until January, and the 11 December funding deadline will be a big test before the January power shift. The leadership fights will likely turn on who owns the Iran war.
Mississippi US Sen Cindy Hyde-Smith loses Senate race to Democrat Scott Colom — Fox News
What the 2026 Midterm Results Mean for Capitol Hill — Fox News
WATCH — AOC Suggests Democrats Are Willing to Impeach SCOTUS Justices — Breitbart
Democrats Usher in a New Era With Their Resounding Sweep of the House and the Senate — Associated Press(via KSAT)
Alaska: Peltola Leads as the Ranked-Choice Count Nears
As of Friday morning, with 88 percent of ballots counted, the Associated Press had Democrat Mary Peltola at 125,157 votes, or 49.2 percent, and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan at 119,357, or 47.0 percent, per Newsweek. About 35,000 ballots remain, and she needs roughly 56 percent of them to win without a ranked-choice count. Overseas ballots are due 18 November, and if no one reaches 50 percent, officials begin ranking second choices that day, per KTUU. FairVote projects Peltola would win the final round 50.1 percent to 49.9. Sullivan’s campaign, citing a New York Times report about a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot, has alleged an “election cheating scandal,” per KTUU. A federal judge dismissed the Trump administration’s suit over the second candidate on 1 November, and the administration has appealed, per Newsweek. The race has not been called.
Bottom line: Peltola likely wins if the remaining ballots break as expected, and the next fight is over where the other Sullivan’s votes go. Watch 18 November.
Peltola Widens Narrow Alaska Senate Lead Over Sullivan as Counting Continues — Fox News
Mary Peltola Inches Closer to Outright Alaska Senate Victory — Newsweek
Peltola and Sullivan Campaigns Project Wins While a Quarter of Ballots Are Outstanding — KTUU
Peltola Extends Lead After New Alaska Senate Ballots Count — The Hill
Watch List
Yemen: Government Forces Retake al Shatt
Yemeni government-aligned forces recaptured al Shatt and al Sarih Junction on 13 November with Saudi air support, reversing a 12 November Houthi advance, per the Critical Threats Project. The Houthis claimed a second drone strike on a Saudi East-West Pipeline pumping station, which CTP cannot verify. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh, per The Times of Israel.
Iran Update, November 13, 2026 — Critical Threats Project (analysis)
Liveblog, November 15, 2026 — The Times of Israel (live blog)
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Here in AK907, the election results are far from over and will most assuredly lead to a legal battle where Mary-P will be found guilty of fraud - manipulation.
AK and Sullivan should never be that close…On the lighter side, Im in Cancun MX, our Catholic Cartel country to our south. They continue to sell time share despite the Alarm of Rising oceans and global warming. Imagine that, anyone with a credit is still a walking dollar sign. AmericaFirst! Ciao.