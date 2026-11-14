Iran: Trump Dismisses a Deal as Hormuz Tension Climbs

President Donald Trump posted Thursday that “We don’t need a deal with Iran” and told Vice President JD Vance to turn to domestic matters, Al Jazeera reported. On Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain, calling it retaliation for an attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the IRGC launched two one-way attack drones, both were shot down, and there was no damage or injury, Euronews reported. At the United Nations, Khaled Khiari said at least 25 seafarers have died in and around the Strait of Hormuz since February. On Saturday, Iran said three more tankers hit mines; that claim is preliminary and unconfirmed. The Critical Threats Project assesses such claims aim to shake confidence in U.S. escorts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said economic pain makes military action unnecessary, The Times of Israel reported.

Qatar and Türkiye: Al Jazeera reports the two countries signed a mutual defense pact.

Bottom line: CENTCOM says nothing was hit, and until someone shows damage, the IRGC claim is a claim. Washington is betting pressure beats a deal. Seafarers are paying for the bet.

Ukraine: Putin Holds His Terms as a Prisoner Swap Advances

Russia and Ukraine agreed in principle Wednesday to what U.S. officials call the largest prisoner exchange of the war, at the close of two days of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, the first round in about nine months. Details have not been published. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday. The Critical Threats Project assessed that Putin held to his demand for the parts of four Ukrainian regions Russia has not captured and rejected a demilitarized zone. Euronews reported he also rejected foreign peacekeepers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday the Americans asked, “What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow did not discuss the issue. Kushner said Europeans will join the next round of talks.

Bottom line: A swap is a humanitarian win, not a peace deal. Putin’s map has not moved, and the NATO-for-Donbas account is Zelenskyy’s, not Moscow’s.

Shenzhen: Trump, Xi and Putin Set a November 19 Meeting

The White House said Friday that Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Bloomberg reported. Spokeswoman Olivia Wales said nuclear arms reduction is on the agenda. A senior U.S. official said Iran will come up and Ukraine will not, The Times of Israel reported.

Bottom line: Moscow wanted a Ukraine channel, and Washington says it will not provide one. We assess the Kremlin will still sell the photograph.

Nvidia: Huang Resigns as Congress Presses on China Ties

Nvidia said Thursday that Jensen Huang resigned as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is interim CEO and Harvey Jones is the board’s first-ever chair. CNN reported the exit followed reports of relationships with two women, one allegedly a Chinese spy; the spy allegation is unproven in the reporting we reviewed. CNBC reported the board said Tuesday it had hired the law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate. Three House committees summoned Huang for a closed-door interview on 1 December, CNN reported. Nvidia shares fell again Friday in a chip-sector sell-off after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading, Yahoo Finance reported. The company reports quarterly results Tuesday.

Bottom line: The company at the center of the AI buildout lost its founder days before earnings, and Congress wants answers on China. We assess export-control fights will follow.

FAA: Nationwide Ground Stop Traced to a Telecom Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all departing U.S. flights at 3:54 p.m. Eastern on Friday after a telecommunications outage hit air route traffic control centers, Al Jazeera reported. A ground stop is an order that keeps planes at the gate. CBS News said it lasted about five hours. PBS NewsHour reported some 11,000 flights were scheduled and at least 600 had been diverted early on. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no sign of a cyberattack and no link to the separate Microsoft outage; early cause reports are preliminary. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed outdated technology and overloaded routers, CBS News reported. It was the first nationwide stop since January 2023.

Bottom line: One telecom failure stopped U.S. air travel for five hours. Officials say it was not an attack. The story is the system's fragility.

Alaska: Peltola Extends Lead as Ranked-Choice Count Nears

Democrat Mary Peltola led Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan by about 5,800 votes as of 9:30 a.m. Eastern Friday in the last uncalled Senate race of 2026, The Hill reported. No candidate has 50 percent, so ranked-choice voting, in which an eliminated candidate’s ballots go to voters’ next choices, will be tabulated on 18 November. The Hill said Peltola’s campaign effectively declared victory after Thursday’s count. Earlier in the week, Fox News had Peltola at 48.6 percent to Sullivan’s 47.5. Trump has argued that votes for a second candidate also named Dan Sullivan should go to the incumbent, The Hill reported. No call has been made.

Overseas ballots are due 18 November, and the state’s target certification date is 25 November. The Justice Department’s suit over the second Dan Sullivan was dismissed on 1 November and is on appeal.

Bottom line: The counting is nearly done, and the argument is over the rules. We assess the other Sullivan’s ballots will draw a challenge.

Markets: Oil Slips for a Second Week as Tech Sells Off

Brent crude settled Friday at $95.84 a barrel, up 2 cents, and fell about 2.5 percent on the week, its second straight weekly loss. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $88.56, down 18 cents, Eurasia Business News reported. The International Energy Agency said global oil stocks rose 52 million barrels in October, the first increase since June, Invezz reported. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent Friday but gained 2.5 percent on the week; the Dow rose 0.1 percent, and the Nasdaq fell 0.9 percent, The Washington Post reported. Gold traded near $3,883 an ounce Friday (intraday, not a settlement), Eurasia Business News reported.

Bottom line: Supply data moved crude more than Hormuz headlines did. Equities had a good week and a bad Friday.

Watch List

Yemen: Houthis Press Toward the Mokha–Aden Road

The Houthis captured the al Shatt junction in Lahij on 12 November, and the Critical Threats Project assesses the offensive aims to cut the road linking Mokha and Aden.

Iran Update: November 12, 2026 — Critical Threats Project

Taiwan: PLA Presence Continues Near the Island

Taiwan’s defense ministry reported four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six PLA Navy vessels around the island in the 24 hours to 6 a.m. on 8 November. We found no newer count today.