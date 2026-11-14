AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Scavo's avatar
Frank Scavo
5h

So AK senate candidate states votes for DAN SULLIVAN should go to PELTOLA? Any votes for DAN SULLIVAN should go to DAN SULLIVAN….democrats can't even cheat without being exposed in thier duplicity…a vote for DAN SULLIVAN is a vote for DAN SULLIVAN…sorry, they put the name out there…now lose by simple name associations. That's a simple solution.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.