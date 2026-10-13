National security

President Donald Trump wrote late Monday on Truth Social that he does not believe China or Russia are helping Iran “at all,” adding that any assistance would be at a very low level and that both have “too much to lose.” He said the United States would know quickly if it were happening. The statement responds to recurring reports of Chinese entities shipping components or imagery and Russian support for missiles or drones. It lowers the immediate political temperature on Chinese or Russian involvement but does not close the question of dual-use trade or intelligence sharing. Watch whether any visible transfer of anti-ship systems or satellite products appears in the next week, and whether the administration follows with specific designations. (Reuters)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy continues to strike commercial shipping around the Strait of Hormuz. United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) logged multiple projectile and drone hits on tankers and one container ship in recent days, including near Sohar anchorage. The Guard has claimed additional supertankers hit mines or were set afire while using routes it calls unauthorized, and it has warned that vessels switching off automatic identification systems (AIS) will be treated as hostile. Traffic remains severely restricted—roughly 10 percent of pre-war levels—with ships crossing under U.S. naval coordination while Iran asserts control and demands permits. The blockade and counterattacks keep pressure on energy flows and the timeline for any post-election decision. Watch for confirmed losses of life or cargo, further mine claims, and whether Central Command publishes a new interdiction or clearance statement. (The National News)

Yemen’s Houthis have kept pressure on Saudi Arabia. After the 10 October strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed at least a dozen people and wounded hundreds—the deadliest attack on the kingdom in more than a decade—another projectile hit a terminal on 11 October, killing a Pakistani resident and wounding eleven. Saudi forces reported intercepting missiles over Riyadh and Khamis Mushait on Monday. The airport remains closed under a notice extending at least through mid-week, and Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree has called Saudi airports and airspace potential targets. The campaign demonstrates that Iranian-aligned forces can still reach core Saudi infrastructure despite coalition air operations. Watch whether the airport reopens on schedule, whether further civilian casualties accumulate, and whether the United States moves from intelligence support and refueling to direct strikes. (Reuters)

Russia launched five ballistic missiles and 108 attack drones against Ukraine overnight from 12 into 13 October, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Defenses shot down or suppressed 88 of the drones; hits were recorded at seventeen locations. Casualties included at least two women killed and nine wounded in Kyiv, with further damage and injuries reported in Kharkiv and elsewhere. The package arrived after President Trump announced an “energy ceasefire” that Ukrainian officials said they learned of on social media and that Russian spokesmen have not confirmed. Ukrainian forces have paused some strikes on Russian refineries briefly, while Moscow continues hitting power and transport nodes. The gap between the announced pause and the actual night of strikes shows the arrangement is not yet operational. vWatch whether either side sustains attacks on energy infrastructure through the week and whether diesel flows from Russia actually increase as claimed. (NewsUkraine)

China’s maritime authorities issued notices for live-fire exercises this week along its eastern seaboard, covering areas in the Bohai, Yellow, East China, and South China Seas. The closest activity is off Zhejiang, roughly 280 kilometers north of Taiwan, and is scheduled to run into mid-month. Taiwan’s Defense Minister Wellington Koo said the military is monitoring closely and assesses the activity as coastal artillery and related units. Beijing has not tied the drills to Taiwan’s National Day events, but the timing follows President Lai Ching-te’s speech emphasizing self-defense. The exercises remain coastal rather than a full encirclement, yet they continue the routine pattern of military signaling. Watch whether any unit crosses the median line or whether Taipei reports unusual electronic or air activity. (Reuters)

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Monday morning from the Pyongyang area. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said at least one flew more than 900 kilometers. Japanese and U.S. Pacific Command assessments indicated two missiles, one shorter and one longer with a possibly irregular trajectory. State media later described a tactical ballistic-missile test to confirm an upgrade to a core component. The launches followed South Korea’s first public hypersonic-glide-vehicle test attended by President Lee Jae Myung. They add another round of tests while diplomacy remains frozen. Watch for further launches or a North Korean statement linking the firings explicitly to the southern test. (Reuters)

Foreign policy

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, Mohsen Rezaei, said Tehran finds the latest U.S. response to its Hormuz proposal “insufficient” and is no longer responding. He warned that renewed fighting could put regional cables, data centers, and artificial-intelligence facilities at risk. Indirect contacts continue, but the public line is that Washington must clarify remaining points. The exchange keeps a narrow channel open while both sides retain the tools to escalate. Watch whether mediators report any movement before the midterm window closes. (AP News)

Economic policy and markets

Brent crude eased toward $105 a barrel early Tuesday after three days of gains driven by the Saudi airport attacks and ongoing Hormuz strikes. West Texas Intermediate moved below $93. Diesel prices softened further on the prospect of additional Russian supply after President Trump said Moscow agreed to release more than 300,000 metric tons. Physical cargoes remain tighter than futures, and tanker rates on the Gulf-to-Asia route stay elevated. The market is pricing a persistent war premium while testing whether Russian diesel can offset any further Middle East disruption. Watch the next inventory figures and any confirmed additional tanker losses. (Bloomberg)

Domestic politics

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant Monday morning at the Washington residence of Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the action was part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation and provided no further details. Omar called the search an attempt to target political enemies and said she would not be silenced. Administration officials have previously referred to questions about her family’s immigration paperwork; no charges have been announced. The search occurs three weeks before midterm elections and puts a documented investigative step in the public eye. Watch whether the Justice Department files charges or issues a statement clarifying the scope of the investigation. (AP News)

Also worth knowing

Scientists using a DNA recording system have traced a mouse embryo's development from its first two cells through organ formation, producing a detailed lineage map of how a single cell becomes a body. The work, reported this week, offers a practical tool for studying developmental disorders and the timing of genetic decisions. It does not change near-term medical practice, but it tightens the observational baseline for embryonic research. (ScienceDaily)

Worth a second look

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) analysis of growing “CRINK” (China-Russia-Iran-North Korea) security ties notes that cooperation remains anchored on Beijing and Moscow and that Tehran’s isolation has deepened under the current war. The piece helps separate public statements from actual material transfers. (CSIS)

On the schedule today

Markets open with oil still carrying the regional premium. No major U.S. military announcements are posted for the morning. Continue monitoring Hormuz traffic reports and any Saudi statement on the Riyadh airport timeline.