Nvidia: Huang Resigns as CEO; CFO Kress Takes Over as Interim

Nvidia announced Thursday that Jensen Huang resigned as president, chief executive, and board member, effective immediately. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress becomes interim CEO while remaining Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Harvey Jones becomes the company’s first board chair. The board will consider internal and external candidates. Nvidia gave no reason, per Al Jazeera. On Sunday, Huang admitted being unfaithful to his wife. The New York Times reported a second relationship with a senior Nvidia executive, and Reuters later reported a second relationship with an employee, both citing unnamed sources and unconfirmed by the company. A former Megaspeed executive is alleged to have worked for Chinese intelligence; an Al Jazeera analyst says there is no established evidence Huang knowingly helped Beijing. Shares fell as much as 14 percent Thursday and closed at $166.19, down 4.34 percent, per Eurasia Business News citing CNBC. Trump called Huang an “honorable guy,” floated Tim Cook as a successor, and said the FBI is looking into the affair, per PBS. Fiscal third-quarter results are due 17 November.

Bottom line: The board backed Huang on Sunday and removed him by Thursday. The company is now running the biggest AI earnings report of the year with an interim chief. We assess the 17 November call is the next test, for the stock and for Congress, where lawmakers in both parties want investigations.

Markets: Gold Falls About 6 Percent in Three Days on Fed Hike Bets

Spot gold hit $3,866.51 an ounce Thursday, down 3.05 percent on the day, per USAGOLD, its lowest level since October 2025, per BigGo. December futures settled near $3,880, with sources giving $3,878.40 and $3,885.30. Spot has lost about 6 percent over three sessions. The drivers are the hot October inflation report, a U.S. dollar at a 19-month high, and a 10-year Treasury yield near 5 percent. CME FedWatch gave 89 percent odds of a 25-basis-point Fed hike in December and 11 percent for 50 basis points, per USAGOLD, and the 50-point odds were zero before the inflation data. Silver slipped below $50. Early Friday in Asia, spot gold was quoted at $3,909.26, up 0.8 percent. That is a quote, not a settle, and BigGo cites The Wall Street Journal calling it more likely a technical bounce. Brent settled at $95.82 and West Texas Intermediate at $88.74 Thursday, per FactSet via Fox News. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each closed down about 0.4 percent. The Producer Price Index is due today.

Bottom line: Gold usually rises on war news. With oil at $96 and yields near 5 percent, the rate-hike math is beating the war bid. Today’s Producer Price Index will likely decide whether Friday’s bounce holds.

Iran: Trump Cools on a Deal as Tehran Claims a Radar Strike in Bahrain

Trump said Thursday the U.S. would “not hesitate” to strike again if Iran threatens allies or ships in Hormuz, per Fox News. Oil rose after he said he is no longer interested in a deal, the Associated Press reported. He also said Gulf states asked for a “waiting period” and he is “not sure” he agrees. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain after an alleged air attack on a telecom tower in Sirik. Neither Manama nor Washington has confirmed it, AFP said via Khaleej Times. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile with all crew safe, and India’s shipping minister said 22 crew were evacuated from a Liberia-flagged tanker near Ras Al-Khaimah. Iran’s Assembly of Experts called for a review of Iran’s membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty - a statement, not a government decision. Fox also reports Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved to a military base after Iranian threats.

Bottom line: Washington has gone from “positive momentum” to “no deal needed” in two days, and Tehran is answering with claims it cannot prove.

Ukraine: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys as Russia Claims 1,198 Drones Downed

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, then briefed Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin, per Al Jazeera. Kushner said Putin agreed to include Europe in the next talks, and the Kremlin has not confirmed that. He said the deal cannot be concluded “without the Europeans being at the table.” Russia reportedly still insists on all of Donbas. A prisoner exchange was agreed in Abu Dhabi, and no numbers have been released. Overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 1,198 Ukrainian drones over more than 15 regions, and Moscow’s mayor said 467 were downed near the capital. Volgograd’s governor said four people were killed in an industrial area, and a refinery fire seen in video is unconfirmed. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 117 drones and 80 were intercepted, with hits at 24 locations. A drone set a Kyiv hospital on fire, with one to three injured depending on the source. Ukraine counts nine killed and 61 injured across the country in the past day, per the Kyiv Independent.

Bottom line: Putin took the meeting and kept the territorial demand. Europe’s seat at the table is the claim to test, and only Kushner has made it so far. We assess a prisoner swap will likely happen, but a ceasefire may not.

China: Unannounced Pacific Drills Drew 100-Plus Vessels, Taiwan Says

China staged unannounced drills in early November with more than 100 military and coast guard vessels, a senior Taiwanese security official told Reuters. About 70 vessels were inside the first island chain on Friday, per two officials. Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s National Security Council chief, said the Liaoning carrier group was operating east of the Philippines. An anonymous official said a Chinese submarine launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yellow Sea into the mainland, which Reuters did not independently confirm. Taiwan calls it “silent intimidation.” China’s defense ministry did not respond, and Beijing calls the carrier’s exercises routine. The state-run Global Times warned of “a harsh reckoning” if Taiwan’s ruling party pursues independence. The drills are larger than Justice Mission 2025, China’s last named exercise. Trump and Xi are expected to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen next week.

Bottom line: Beijing is rehearsing blocking outside help without naming an exercise, so it never has to call it an escalation. We need confirmation on the ICBM claim and believe that Xi would prefer a quiet room for APEC.

Courts: Supreme Court Rulings Could Blunt Democratic Investigations

Democrats plan sweeping investigations when they take Congress in January, and Supreme Court rulings that strengthened presidential power could limit them, The New York Times reported Thursday, per Newsmax. In the Times analysis, chief legal correspondent Adam Liptak points to three obstacles. The 2024 presidential immunity ruling shields core executive acts such as pardons, removals and prosecutorial decisions, and its logic could curb oversight. Whether Congress can sue to enforce a subpoena is unsettled, and the Supreme Court has never decided it. The 2020 Trump v. Mazars decision requires a legitimate legislative purpose and bars using subpoenas for law enforcement. The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued an August memo claiming broad executive privilege, and White House counsel Will Scharf warned incoming Oversight chair Robert Garcia that intimidating subpoenas could cross legal lines, according to The Washington Post. Garcia called it intimidation. Separately, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN “all options are on the table” on impeaching Trump and said the justices “legalized a lot of his criminality,” per Breitbart. Jim Jordan stated, “There’ll be a third impeachment.”

Bottom line: Democrats will win subpoenas and then spend years in court over them. Removing a justice takes 67 senators, and no Democratic leader has proposed it. We assess that what Democrats actually accomplish will depends on whether the courts force the White House to hand over documents and testimony, not on the impeachment talk.

Watch List

Vance and the White House: Fox’s live blog says Trump asked Vice President JD Vance to focus on corruption and crime in Democrat-run cities, and that former Vice President Mike Pence disputed Vance’s account of the midterm losses.

17 November: Nvidia reports earnings, and FEMA and the FCC run the scheduled nationwide Emergency Alert System test at about 2:20 p.m. Eastern, on TV and radio only, with no phone alerts.