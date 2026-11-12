Nvidia: Board Reportedly Preparing for Huang’s Exit

Fortune reported Thursday morning that Nvidia’s board met Wednesday night to discuss how to prepare for Jensen Huang’s removal, and framed a decision as already made. Fortune gave no source for that framing, and Nvidia has not confirmed it. Fortune also cites Bloomberg for a board-selected outside search firm and talk of a temporary CEO. Its list of possible successors comes from the Financial Times and is unconfirmed. Breitbart, relaying the Wall Street Journal, says the board is preparing to remove him; its second-affair account rests on five anonymous people who worked at Nvidia. The New York Times reported, citing two company insiders, a second alleged affair. Nvidia closed down 5.47 percent Tuesday at $168.89, per Yahoo Finance, then rebounded about 4.5 percent Wednesday afternoon. Rep. Brian Mast says he is prepared to subpoena Huang, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked the administration to preserve documents, per Fortune citing the Journal. Earnings are 17 November.

Bottom line: The board’s public line was confidence in Huang. The leaks say otherwise. It looks like Huang will likely not survive the 17 November earnings call.

Iran: Tehran Denies Talks and Keeps Hormuz Shut

Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, told Al Mayadeen that reports of continuing talks or a Qatar meeting are “a pure lie,” and that Hormuz stays shut until the U.S. meets Iran’s seven conditions. The Wall Street Journal, citing officials, reports Vice President JD Vance is considering face-to-face talks with Rezaei. On the water, Iran’s army said a tanker hit a mine and caught fire, while UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported only an incident involving a tanker, with cause and crew status unknown. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) confirmed one of its vessels was damaged in UAE waters on 10 November, and India’s ports minister said a Liberia-flagged supertanker was hit by a projectile. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says its blockade is “ironclad.” Trump sees “positive momentum,” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio says there is “no need for major combat operations.” Kan reports Israel’s cabinet ordered the army to prepare for a possible strike on Iran, which is unconfirmed.

Bottom line: Washington says talks are advancing and Tehran says they do not exist. Iran is denying talks to hold its price, and Israel’s reported preparation is the wildcard.

Terrorism: U.S. Charges Three Iran-Backed Men Over UK Air Base Plot

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday an eight-count superseding indictment in Manhattan federal court against three men, per CBS News. Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, an Iranian-Iraqi dual national, has been in U.S. custody since May and pleaded not guilty to earlier charges. Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian, and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi, are not in custody. Prosecutors allege al-Saadi directed and paid people in Britain to prepare an attack on RAF Fairford planned for 26 September, using fuel-filled vans disguised as a business. Two vans hit security checkpoints and never reached the base, and British authorities recovered three vans, per CBS. Prosecutors also tie the network to about 18 attacks in Europe and two in Canada since March, including a London stabbing of two Jewish men in April and a plot against a New York Jewish institution. Al Jazeera and the Times of Israel say “nearly 20” attacks and attempts. Iran denies involvement, per Al Jazeera.

Bottom line: The war with Iran is being fought with vans in England as well as mines in Hormuz. More indictments may follow as the network is mapped.

Ukraine: Prisoner Swap Agreed as Envoys Land in Moscow

Russia and Ukraine agreed in principle to a prisoner exchange as the Abu Dhabi talks ended Wednesday, with the numbers due Thursday, per Reuters. Zelenskyy said it could reach 1,000 or up to 1,500 per side, but gave no final figure or date. U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said there is “no trust right now between the sides,” and that territory will be the hardest issue. He and Steve Witkoff landed in Moscow Thursday morning and were greeted by Kirill Dmitriev, per ABC News. Putin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed a meeting that morning; no outcome had been reported at the time of writing. They are to go on to Dublin to meet Zelenskyy. CBS says Russia’s demand that its seizure of eastern Ukraine be recognized remains the key hurdle. Overnight Russia hit six electricity substations in central Ukraine, and a strike on a market in the Odesa region killed three people, per officials cited by Reuters.

Bottom line: A prisoner swap is the deal both sides can make without conceding anything. Kushner’s “no trust” line seems the more honest summary of the talks.

Midterms: Colom Wins Mississippi; Alaska Still Open

The Associated Press called the Mississippi Senate race Wednesday for Democrat Scott Colom over Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, per Fox News, which cites a source saying Hyde-Smith has conceded. Before that call, AP had Democrats at 54 Senate seats and 255 of 435 House seats, their largest elected House majority since 2008, with more races pending. In Alaska, Mary Peltola led Sen. Dan Sullivan by about 2,500 votes with 76 percent counted as of Tuesday. If no one reaches a majority, ranked-choice tabulation starts 18 November. About a dozen House races remain open, including a recount in South Carolina’s district 2.

Bottom line: Alaska is the last undecided Senate seat.

Markets: AI Trade Rallies; Oil Rises

Brent settled at $91.49 and West Texas Intermediate at $86.04 on Tuesday, per Eurasia Business News, a single source. Wednesday midday at 12:04 p.m. Eastern, per Reuters as cited there, Brent was $93.64 and WTI $87.73. Those are quotes, not settles. U.S. stocks rallied intraday, with the Nasdaq up about 2 percent, the S&P 500 up about 1.5 percent, and the Dow up about 0.3 percent. CoreWeave’s earnings, with $3.7 billion in revenue and a $133 billion backlog, lifted its shares about 25 percent. The 10-year Treasury yield briefly topped 5 percent Tuesday after the hot inflation report.

Bottom line: One AI earnings report lifted the Nasdaq the day after Nvidia’s rout. We assess the market cannot lean on that for long if Nvidia’s governance fight drags on.

Watch List

China and APEC: Trump and Xi meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen next week. The South China Morning Post’s headline says major deliverables are expected to wait for the G20.