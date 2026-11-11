Iran: Another Tanker Hit as Hormuz Attacks Set a Record Pace

Iran’s army navy said early Wednesday that an oil tanker hit a mine and caught fire east of the Strait of Hormuz, after entering what Tehran calls a prohibited area. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident involving a tanker in the strait but gave no cause, vessel name, or crew status, and it is not clear the reports describe the same ship. On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two tankers caught fire on mines, and UKMTO reported another tanker struck northeast of Oman’s Lima. The Washington Institute counts 37 ships attacked in October, the most in any month of the war, and 10 so far in November. Critical Threats reports Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi met Russia’s ambassador on 10 November to discuss countering U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM’s) Task Force, Iron Gate, and that two Iraqi militias tied disarmament to whether U.S.-Iran fighting resumes.

Bottom line: The mine claims are unverified, but they serve Tehran’s aim, which is to make shippers use its routes and pay for the risk. We assess the Caspian arms channel and the Iraqi militias are where this widens if talks stall.

Congress: House Republicans Kill the Hegseth Impeachment

The House voted 211–204 on Tuesday to refer Representative Thomas Massie’s eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, which effectively kills them. CBS News reports Massie was the lone Republican to vote with all Democrats, and that seven Republicans and 11 Democrats did not vote. Democratic leaders did not whip the vote. Speaker Mike Johnson called the effort “a political gambit for attention.” Trump wrote on Truth Social that the attempt “miserably FAILED,” and Hegseth called it a “political spectacle.” Massie, who is leaving Congress after losing his primary, says he will force a war powers vote. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “This is not the end of it.”

Bottom line: The vote shows Republicans will not impeach their own war secretary, and the next move belongs to Democrats once they take the House in January.

Leadership: Jordan Beats Scalise for House GOP Leader

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) defeated Representative Steve Scalise 106–73 in a closed-door vote Tuesday, per sources in the room cited by Fox News. No official tally was released. Fox calls Jordan Trump’s top defender in Congress. CBS reports Tom Emmer kept the whip post and the Senate GOP re-elected John Thune leader by acclamation. Johnson says he will take the oath in January but did not commit to a full term.

Bottom line: Republicans chose the brawler over the manager. Jordan’s first job is defending the administration from the investigations Democrats have signaled.

Ukraine: Abu Dhabi Talks End With a Prisoner Swap and No Breakthrough

The two days of U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi ended Wednesday with an agreement on a “large-scale prisoner swap,” according to Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. No number was given. Jared Kushner said the figure would be finalized on Thursday, and TASS reported the exchange could come in two to three weeks. Kushner called the meeting very tough but productive, said territorial questions will be the hardest, and claimed progress on a postwar security framework, which is still unverified. He and Steve Witkoff will brief Vladimir Putin in Moscow and then meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin, with no dates given. Medinsky said more talks will follow “in the near future.”

Bottom line: A prisoner swap is the easy deal both sides have made before. The real test is territory, and nothing reported yet advances it.

Nvidia: Shares Fall Again as Huang Returns to Work

Nvidia shares closed down 5.47 percent Tuesday at $168.89, after a drop of more than 4 percent Monday, per Yahoo Finance. Reuters, via Outlook India, puts the two-session loss at about $430 billion in market value. Huang held closed-door meetings at the Santa Clara headquarters Tuesday after apologizing to senior executives. The board’s independent-director investigation has retained Joon Kim of Wachtell Lipton, per Reuters. Reports allege Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, who is no relation, helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in chip shipments to China, with about 240,000 chips possibly moving through linked networks. Outlook says none of that has been independently established. The FBI is reportedly examining whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Bottom line: The market is no longer pricing the affair. It is pricing the Megaspeed question, and the $7.5 billion figure is a claim. The stock stays under pressure until the board or the FBI says whether Huang was a target or a source.

Markets: Hot Inflation Report Fuels Rate-Hike Bets; Oil Bounces

October consumer prices rose 0.4 percent from September, against 0.3 percent expected, Yahoo Finance reports. There is no 12-month rate because last year’s government shutdown left gaps in the data. Traders “overwhelmingly expect” a quarter-point Fed hike in December, and a subset of Fed watchers expects a half-point. The Dow closed down 0.30 percent at 52,231.89, and Yahoo’s text has the S&P 500 down about 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq down 0.7 percent. Brent briefly dipped below $90 on Tuesday, then rose to $92.20 at 0119 GMT Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate at $86.53, per Reuters.

Bottom line: A hotter print and a Fed that may hike twice as much as usual is the real market story. The oil bounce shows the Iran-truce discount is thin.

Watch List

Border numbers: DHS said on 16 October that fiscal 2026 had the lowest nationwide encounters on record at 379,243, with southwest-border apprehensions down 95 percent and zero Border Patrol releases for the year. These are preliminary agency figures with no independent check.

China: Trump meets Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen next week. A Wall Street Journal analysis by Lingling Wei argues Beijing may be overplaying a weakened Trump.