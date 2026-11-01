National Security

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on Saturday that any renewed U.S. or Israeli strikes on Iran would draw an “earth-shattering blow” and that “red lines are a thing of the past.” Iranian state media reported that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei directed military commanders to prepare an immediate response without geographic limits. These are statements from Iranian officials; independent confirmation of the order or specific targeting lists has not been made public. Watch for any movement of Iranian missile or drone units toward the Strait of Hormuz or for further statements from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone over Riyadh on Saturday. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said debris fell but did not cause any injuries. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis increased strikes on Saudi oil and airport targets in recent weeks while developing longer-range missiles that incorporate Chinese-supplied components, according to Conflict Armament Research findings. The immediate interceptions show the Houthis can force repeated defensive responses across the kingdom; it remains unconfirmed whether any recent missiles hit any targets of value.

On 20 October, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, said Baghdad had agreed to either expel Iranian Kurdish opposition groups (including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan / PDKI and the Kurdistan Free Life Party / PJAK) from the Kurdistan Region or to hand their members over to Tehran. Iraqi officials did not confirm the claim in public statements, and the groups themselves have rejected it. Iran has conducted repeated strikes on those groups’ positions inside Iraq since the war began. The ambassador’s statement has not been independently verified by Iraq. It remains to be seen whether Baghdad will act on this since U.S. forces left Iraq in September, or whether the groups will simply relocate deeper into the mountains. Long War Journal

The State Department approved a possible $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors to Ukraine on Friday. Funding would come from Canada, Germany, Norway, and European Union-backed Ukrainian funds. Delivery is not expected until the early 2030s unless existing stocks are diverted and backfilled. Ukraine has repeatedly said its current interceptor stocks are nearly exhausted against Russian ballistic missile attacks. The sale signals continued U.S. willingness to approve defensive transfers funded by allies, but Ukraine isn't expected to receive the missiles until 2030.

Indirect U.S.-Iran talks via Qatari mediators are set to resume. President Trump said he is weighing renewed strikes after the 3 November midterms while Gulf partners are urging restraint. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has previously stated that the primary transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz have been cleared of mines; Iranian claims of additional tanker hits on unauthorized routes remain unverified by independent maritime reporting. The next 72 hours will show whether the talks produce any concrete movement on Hormuz transit rules or whether the post-election window simply hardens positions.

Economic Policy and Markets

Brent crude settled near $117 on Friday before easing on reports of resumed diplomacy. Prices remain well above pre-war levels because of continued Hormuz risks and Houthi pressure on Saudi’s oil export infrastructure. The Federal Reserve held its policy rate steady last week despite reports of energy-driven inflation. Any confirmed disruption to Gulf tanker traffic will push prices higher and complicate rate decisions through the year-end.

Domestic News

No new developments have been reported on the federal indictment of Virginia State Senator Lillie Louise Lucas. The charges, unsealed on 22 October, allege a racketeering conspiracy involving marijuana distribution, money laundering, and related offenses tied to a family business; Lucas is not up for reelection this cycle.

White House Rapid Response accounts on X have continued to highlight Justice Department and Homeland Security actions on non-citizen voting and election-related charges in the days before the midterms. Reuters highlighted recent charges against dozens of foreign nationals for illegal registration or voting (including arrests in California under Operation Protect the Vote) and a broader campaign of more than 100 subpoenas seeking voter records across approximately 13 states. Prosecutors have accused at least 147 people of illegally voting under the federal “voting by aliens” statute since the start of the administration, with more than 100 of those cases coming since early September.

Whether additional state-level cases or court rulings surface in the final days before 3 November remains to be seen. The DOJ is contesting Alaska ballot labeling.

Scheduled Today

U.S. midterm voting is two days away. Israeli coalition talks continue after last week’s Israeli elections. No major U.S. economic data releases are scheduled.

Apologies for any broken links.