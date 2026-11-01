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Frank Scavo's avatar
Frank Scavo
12h

So far, the only coordinated efforts to jail anyone was Biden DOJ, which leads me to say ONLY J6ERS GO TO JAIL, and November 3 8:01 p.m. P.S.T. start the final bombing of Iran. Amazing the proliferation and sustained Houthi strikes. Muslim on Muslim killing. Violence driven by greed and creed. As Allah was, so they are now. God helps those that help themselves....vote Tuesday.

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