Ukraine: U.S.-Mediated Talks Open in Abu Dhabi as Russia Hits the Grid

Two days of U.S.-brokered talks began in Abu Dhabi on 10 November, the first Moscow-Kyiv round the U.S. has brokered since February. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner lead the American side, Rustem Umerov leads Ukraine, and Vladimir Medinsky leads Russia, with envoys from the UAE, France, Germany and the UK attending. Overnight Russia struck 10 Ukrainian regions, and Ukraine’s prime minister said five major substations were hit. The grid operator Ukrenergo reported outages in six regions. Kyiv Independent figures carried by the Irish Examiner put the toll at nine dead and 39 wounded over the past day. Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of escalating to pressure Kyiv. Kushner says contacts have narrowed differences, a claim that is unverified.

Bottom line: Moscow negotiates with bombs falling while the delegates fly in. We assess the first real test is whether Russia accepts any halt to strikes on power infrastructure.

Midterms: Democrats Take Both Chambers as Republicans Start Blaming

Democrats won the House and Senate on 3 November. NBC4 reports at least seven Senate flips: Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. As of 4 November, CBS had Democrats at no fewer than 54 Senate seats and estimated 251 to 268 House seats. Those reports still left Alaska and Mississippi uncalled. Speaker Mike Johnson told staff he will not seek another term as GOP leader, and Steve Scalise says he will run for minority leader. Hakeem Jeffries launched his bid for Speaker. Vice President JD Vance said, “The reason we lost is the war.” Trump said he was not on the ballot and vowed to veto “insane” Democratic bills.

Bottom line: The fights now are Republican leadership and how often the veto pen comes out.

Oil: Brent Falls Nearly 6 Percent on Trump’s Restraint

Brent crude futures settled down $5.75, or 5.85 percent, at $92.57 a barrel on Monday, 9 November, and West Texas Intermediate settled down $3.98 at $86.85, per Reuters. Both traded more than $5 lower after settlement. Brent is down 16 percent on the week, its steepest weekly fall since the pandemic began. Reuters ties the drop to Trump saying Sunday that fresh attacks on Iran are “highly unlikely” while talks move forward, as well as Qatar’s mediation. Brent settled at $98.29 on 5 November, per Reuters as cited by Fox News. Fortune’s $97.65 was a 7:30 a.m. snapshot before Monday’s session. We have no Tuesday settled price yet.

Bottom line: The market is pricing talks, not tanker traffic, and traffic is about a fifth of 2025 levels. We assess a price that falls on headlines can climb back with the next burning ship.

Border Wall: Supreme Court Lets Big Bend Construction Resume

On Monday, 9 November, the Supreme Court stayed a lower-court injunction, letting the Trump administration resume border barrier construction in Big Bend, Texas. The 2 October injunction came from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and blocked waivers issued by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Those waivers rest on Section 102 of the 1996 immigration law, which lets the secretary “waive all legal requirements” for fast construction. Newsweek reports Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson alone noted she would deny the stay, without explanation. Challengers include the Center for Biological Diversity. Customs and Border Protection said the injunction cost nearly $500,000 a day. The government is also asking the Court to hear the case.

Bottom line: The Court sided with the waiver power over an environmental suit. The stay is not a final ruling, so we assess the fight moves to the merits if the justices take the case.

Watch List

California wealth tax: Proposition 40, a one-time 5 percent tax on billionaires, appeared defeated 55.6 to 44.4 percent with 60 percent counted, per the Free Beacon on 4 November citing the New York Times. We have no final count.

Gulf and Houthis: Critical Threats reports Saudi Arabia struck three Houthi missile production sites in Sanaa Governorate on 9 November. Riyadh reported a “limited fire” on its East-West pipeline without naming a cause.