Ukraine: U.S.-Mediated Talks Open in Abu Dhabi as Russia Hits the Grid
Two days of U.S.-brokered talks began in Abu Dhabi on 10 November, the first Moscow-Kyiv round the U.S. has brokered since February. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner lead the American side, Rustem Umerov leads Ukraine, and Vladimir Medinsky leads Russia, with envoys from the UAE, France, Germany and the UK attending. Overnight Russia struck 10 Ukrainian regions, and Ukraine’s prime minister said five major substations were hit. The grid operator Ukrenergo reported outages in six regions. Kyiv Independent figures carried by the Irish Examiner put the toll at nine dead and 39 wounded over the past day. Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of escalating to pressure Kyiv. Kushner says contacts have narrowed differences, a claim that is unverified.
Bottom line: Moscow negotiates with bombs falling while the delegates fly in. We assess the first real test is whether Russia accepts any halt to strikes on power infrastructure.
US-Mediated Talks With Russia, Ukraine to Start in Abu Dhabi — Newsmax
Trump Team Upbeat Ahead of Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks — Newsmax
Russia launches deadly attacks on Ukraine ahead of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi — Irish Examiner (The Guardian)
Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: Marco Rubio Says US Will ‘Keep Trying’ to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict — The Sunday Guardian
U.S.-mediated talks on ending Russia-Ukraine war begin in Abu Dhabi — NPR
Midterms: Democrats Take Both Chambers as Republicans Start Blaming
Democrats won the House and Senate on 3 November. NBC4 reports at least seven Senate flips: Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. As of 4 November, CBS had Democrats at no fewer than 54 Senate seats and estimated 251 to 268 House seats. Those reports still left Alaska and Mississippi uncalled. Speaker Mike Johnson told staff he will not seek another term as GOP leader, and Steve Scalise says he will run for minority leader. Hakeem Jeffries launched his bid for Speaker. Vice President JD Vance said, “The reason we lost is the war.” Trump said he was not on the ballot and vowed to veto “insane” Democratic bills.
Bottom line: The fights now are Republican leadership and how often the veto pen comes out.
Conservatives stunned by ‘catastrophic’ midterm blue tsunami, blame Trump’s Iran war, high gas prices — Fox News
Trump pledges to veto ‘insane’ Dem bills, pinpoints issue partially to blame for Republican losses — Fox News
Trump’s Bid To Thwart Midterm History Flops — RealClearPolitics
Recap: Vance blames Iran war for GOP losses as Democrats retake Congress — NBC4 Washington
2026 midterm election updates as fallout begins over sweeping Democratic victories — CBS News
Oil: Brent Falls Nearly 6 Percent on Trump’s Restraint
Brent crude futures settled down $5.75, or 5.85 percent, at $92.57 a barrel on Monday, 9 November, and West Texas Intermediate settled down $3.98 at $86.85, per Reuters. Both traded more than $5 lower after settlement. Brent is down 16 percent on the week, its steepest weekly fall since the pandemic began. Reuters ties the drop to Trump saying Sunday that fresh attacks on Iran are “highly unlikely” while talks move forward, as well as Qatar’s mediation. Brent settled at $98.29 on 5 November, per Reuters as cited by Fox News. Fortune’s $97.65 was a 7:30 a.m. snapshot before Monday’s session. We have no Tuesday settled price yet.
Bottom line: The market is pricing talks, not tanker traffic, and traffic is about a fifth of 2025 levels. We assess a price that falls on headlines can climb back with the next burning ship.
Trump weighs resuming Iran war as CENTCOM prepares for possible strikes — Fox News
Oil down more than $7 a barrel in post-settlement trade as Trump signals restraint on Iran — Reuters (via Yahoo Finance)
Oil Price Today: Brent Falls 4.96% to 93.44 on Iran Peace Hopes as Gold Climbs — JournalArta
Border Wall: Supreme Court Lets Big Bend Construction Resume
On Monday, 9 November, the Supreme Court stayed a lower-court injunction, letting the Trump administration resume border barrier construction in Big Bend, Texas. The 2 October injunction came from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and blocked waivers issued by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Those waivers rest on Section 102 of the 1996 immigration law, which lets the secretary “waive all legal requirements” for fast construction. Newsweek reports Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson alone noted she would deny the stay, without explanation. Challengers include the Center for Biological Diversity. Customs and Border Protection said the injunction cost nearly $500,000 a day. The government is also asking the Court to hear the case.
Bottom line: The Court sided with the waiver power over an environmental suit. The stay is not a final ruling, so we assess the fight moves to the merits if the justices take the case.
Supreme Court Grants Trump Victory on Border Wall Project — The Daily Signal
Supreme Court allows Trump to build border wall in Texas’ Big Bend — The Washington Times
Supreme Court lifts block on Big Bend border wall construction — Washington Examiner
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to continue border wall construction — SCOTUSblog
Ketanji Brown Jackson breaks with SCOTUS on Big Bend border wall build — Newsweek (via Yahoo News)
Watch List
California wealth tax: Proposition 40, a one-time 5 percent tax on billionaires, appeared defeated 55.6 to 44.4 percent with 60 percent counted, per the Free Beacon on 4 November citing the New York Times. We have no final count.
‘Billionaire Tax’ Appears Defeated in California, But Soak-the-Rich Approach Gains Traction Elsewhere — Washington Free Beacon
Gulf and Houthis: Critical Threats reports Saudi Arabia struck three Houthi missile production sites in Sanaa Governorate on 9 November. Riyadh reported a “limited fire” on its East-West pipeline without naming a cause.
Iran Update: November 09, 2026 — Critical Threats Project (analysis)
Live Updates: Trump says U.S. keeping Iran war at “status quo” but warns American military “locked and loaded” — CBS News
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