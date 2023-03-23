The U.S. Government is sounding frequent and urgent warnings that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is targeting for recruitment not just federal officials and officeholders but American politicians at every level. The DNI’s office has warned explicitly that the CCP is focused on gaining control over local and state authorities.

“PRC leaders probably believe that a U.S. bipartisan consensus against China is impeding their efforts to directly influence U.S. national-level policy regarding China. Beijing has adjusted by redoubling its efforts to build influence at the state and local level to shift U.S. policy in China’s favor because of Beijing’s belief that local officials are more pliable than their federal counterparts. PRC actors have become more aggressive with their influence campaigns, probably motivated by their view that antiChina sentiment in the United States is threatening their international image, access to markets, and technological expertise.”

Want to know what the impact of that CCP focus on state and local officials is? You may not have to look any further than the state of Michigan and the new battery plant the Chinese will build there.

That plant will be built with $715 million of taxpayers’ money. It will be run by a Chinese company called Gotion. Corporate documents reveal the extent of the CCP involvement in this deal and the hold it will exercise over this industrial enterprise in the heart of the United States.

The Articles of Association for Gotion, available online, state:

“The Company shall set up a Party organization and carry out Party activities in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China. The Company shall ensure necessary conditions for carrying out Party activities. The secretary of the Party shall be the chairman.”

Not explicit enough for you?

The Articles further provide:

“The Party Committee of the Company shall perform its duties in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China and other Party regulations,” including, “Ensure and supervise the implementation of the Party’s guidelines, principles and policies in the Company, and implement major strategic decisions of the CPC (Communist Party of China) Central Committee and the State Council as well as relevant important work arrangements of the Party organization at the higher level”.

The Company shall also, “Strengthen the construction of Party organization and Party members at the grassroots level of the Company, give full play to the role of the Party branch as a fighting fortress and the vanguard and exemplary role of Party members, unite and lead cadres and staff to actively participate in the reform and development of the company.”

So, this plant in the state of Michigan will be run in accordance with the principles of the Chinese Communist Party and with the express purpose of carrying out “Party activities in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China”. Gretchen Whitmer, the Governor of Michigan, is handing over hundreds of millions of dollars to an entity under the control of the CCP and sanctioning the establishment of a CCP apparatus on our soil.

Gotion also apparently expects to bring in Chinese workers to hold some of the jobs at the new plant. Reports are that 200-300 Chinese workers will be housed at a local university. The exact role of these Chinese workers remains unclear.

Gotion is headed up by Li Zhen, a Chinese billionaire with strong ties to the CCP. He was a member of the 13th, 14th, and 15th National People’s Conference Hefei Committee, a local affiliate of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

According to the CPPCC’s official website, “The CPPCC is an organization in the patriotic united front of the Chinese people, an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and an important means of promoting socialist democracy in China’s political activities.”

Mao called the United Front one of the CCP’s “magic weapons”. Xi Jinping has reenergized its work and devoted unprecedented levels of funding to this effort to subvert foreign nations and bend them to the will of the CCP. The United Front is one of the key weapons the CCP is using in its ongoing undeclared war against the United States and the West.

Governor Whitmer’s exact motives for approving the building of a CCP-controlled factory in her state and contributing vast amounts of money to the enterprise remain unclear. I suppose it is possible that she actually believes that she is doing something of value to her constituents. It is also possible, of course, that one of the members of our “elite” already captured by the Chinese is the Governor of Michigan.

In any event, this agreement to sanction the presence of a CCP-controlled entity on our soil is disastrous. We should not be climbing further into bed with an evil, totalitarian entity. We should be disentangling and decoupling.

Tell Gotion and the CCP to go elsewhere. This is America, and the Chinese Communist Party is not welcome here.