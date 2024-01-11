American Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently traveled to Mexico to beg them to help us end the flood of illegals into the United States. Perhaps recognizing the absurdity of an American administration asking for help in ending a crisis it created, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took the opportunity to dictate terms. That’s what you do to a defeated power.

Lozez Obrador allowed as how he might be able to assist but first we needed to do a few things:

- We must provide $20 billion in aid to Latin American countries.

- We must grant legal status to 10 million Hispanics now living in the United States illegally.

- We must end sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela.

The Biden administration responded by calling the demands “ambitious” and saying they shared Lopez Obrador’s “vision”. Further talks are scheduled for Washington later this month.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas responded by calling the demands “ransom”, which is maybe a little bit off-point. A better word might be “tribute”.

The time to worry about where all this might be headed is past. We have arrived. Those speculative consequences we have all been worrying about are no longer speculative. They are reality.

The scope of the disaster is almost unimaginable, perhaps that is why we keep trying so hard as a nation to close our eyes and pretend like it cannot really be happening.

Halfway around the world in Turkey, smugglers are openly advertising online travel packages for illegal immigrants. For $10,000 you get the “Guaranteed Pass” which includes a flight from Istanbul to Cancun, a hotel room, a taxi, and “delivery to the Tijuana border”. Anybody can take advantage of this offer. The ad also says that if you cannot qualify for a visa to Mexico, the smugglers will move you via Nicaragua.

Just to make sure you know this is all on the up and up, the ads even include “reviews” by satisfied customers showing them smiling at the U.S.–Mexican border, or at least where the border used to be when there was one.

Understand that smuggling networks operating out of Turkey do not just move Turks into the United States. People from all over the world are being funneled through Istanbul, which is one of the key gateways for jihadists joining ISIS. In particular, large numbers of individuals from Central Asia are using “travel agents” in Istanbul. In fact, since the smugglers are all about customer service, many of the “coyotes” the illegals will find in Mexico on arrival speak Uzbek.

Turkey is only one place where such “packages” are being sold. Recently the New York Post reported on similar activity in Senegal in West Africa. There illegals are also offered travel to the US border with Mexico. According to an unnamed U.S. official, “They sell complete packages to connect them to a smuggling organization that will then facilitate their movement up to the border.” So many illegals are moving via these kinds of pipelines that smuggling organizations now operate a dedicated bus line in the Mexican state of Sonora. These buses make stops at dozens of spots along the border to drop off “customers” entering the United States.

Once at the border, per instruction, these illegals discard all of their identifying documents. Passports, driver’s licenses, and all other forms of identification are lying in piles on the Mexican side of the border. This is done deliberately to allow the illegals to avoid any background checks and provide any name they want to Border Patrol agents. The illegals, brought here from all over the world, become ghosts.

Once at the border, virtually all of them will be processed and then moved into the interior. No one knows who they are. No one monitors them.

In New York a high school was just closed and students were sent home to learn “remotely”. Why? Because the school was turned into a shelter for illegals being moved out of a nearby shelter at an outdoor stadium.

Once upon a time in the twilight of the Byzantine Empire, the Byzantines lost a battle to the Seljuk Turks at a place called Manzikert. It was largely a self-inflicted defeat because the Byzantines were more focused on destroying each other than saving the empire. The Byzantine Emperor was allowed to go free but forced to pay tribute to the Turks and acknowledge his new status as a vassal of the Sultan.

We have arrived at the same juncture. An American President is having terms dictated to him by a foreign leader. This is how it feels to lose.