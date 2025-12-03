We wanted to take a moment this holiday season to thank you all for your support. We care about this great country, and we know you do as well.

For those of you who are not paying subscribers, we would ask that you take a moment to consider moving to paid status and lending us your financial support as well. We produce content for AND Magazine to provide a source of quality, factual information on important topics. That said, it takes time, money, and gear to be able to do what we do, and any support you can provide would be greatly appreciated.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.