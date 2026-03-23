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S.P.H.'s avatar
S.P.H.
11h

I certainly hope our military isn't treating this as a non problem. Prevention is always better than reaction.

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S Malone's avatar
S Malone
2h

Perhaps if the FAA rules on shooting down drones weren't so draconian, we would not have this problem when it comes to drones flying over military bases and critical infrastructure. For example, if a drone is flying towards the Pentagon, it cannot be shot down until the security forces at the Pentagon "convince" some FAA bureaucrat the drone poses a threat even though the area around the Pentagon is restricted air space. The FAA is creating a problem because they are more concerned about the drone flyer in a park than national security.

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