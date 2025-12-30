When last we left evil CCP-funded mastermind Neville Roy Singham, he and his associates were setting American college campuses ablaze and installing a Communist mayor in America’s largest city. He has moved on. He and his cohorts are now focused on opposing President Trump’s blockade of Venezuela and inviting the Chinese to send naval forces into the Gulf of Mexico.

Code Pink, a radical leftist organization that aligns itself with Communist China and North Korea, is now calling for a flotilla of boats to venture out into the Caribbean from the United States and confront the U.S. Navy vessels blockading Venezuela. Code Pink’s co-founder is Jodie Evans, Singham’s wife. She is also the author of a book called ‘China Is Not Our Enemy’. That book was coauthored with a researcher at the Tricontinental Institute. Tricontinental, run by Indian Marxist academic Vijay Prashad, is funded by Singham, employs Singham’s son, and generally pushes a pro-Chinese line.

Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin and Tricontinental’s Vijay Prashad are now online organizing a “flotilla” to sail out into the Caribbean and confront the U.S. Navy. They are also asking the Communist Chinese to show up with “real boats” and “real aid”.

Code Pink has also announced that Trump’s actions against Venezuela, which not coincidentally have resulted in a cutoff of Venezuelan oil shipments to Communist China, constitute an act of war.

Meanwhile, China has made a point of releasing to the press information, including video, of war games it has conducted simulating military operations in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. It marks one of the rare occasions that Chinese authorities have openly acknowledged preparations for potential military operations in the Americas. Footage broadcast by local Chinese media showed computer screens displaying opposing forces, marked in red and blue, maneuvering off the Cuban and Mexican coastlines. Blue units, which typically represent adversary forces in Chinese military exercises, were positioned near Houston, Texas. Meanwhile, red-colored formations, which conventionally denote PLA forces, were shown operating in the Caribbean.

The Chinese have also chosen this moment to reveal that they have armed a normal commercial container ship with missiles. The vessel in question is a medium-sized cargo ship packed full of containerized vertical launchers, along with sensors and self-defense systems. The implication is clear. China can turn any such ship in its massive commercial fleet into what amounts to an arsenal ship.

As of 2024, 61% of all calls at U.S. ports by containerships were by Chinese-built vessels. Chinese companies are major investors and administrators in at least 37 ports across Latin America and the Caribbean. Worldwide, the Chinese operate 7,800 commercial vessels.

All of this is occurring against the backdrop of actions across the United States organized by something called the Hands Off Venezuela Coalition, composed of groups like Code Pink, the pro-Answer Coalition, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. All of these groups are also funded by Singham from his base in Shanghai. All of them have long since demonstrated that they dance to the tune played by the Chinese Communist Party and align themselves with Chinese national interests.

In short, we are drifting dangerously close to an open military confrontation in the Caribbean, which may potentially involve the Chinese military, and meanwhile, we continue to allow subversive, pro-CCP groups funded by China to operate openly and freely on our soil. At what point those groups may shift from propaganda to direct action, we can only speculate.

Somebody might want to wake up American counterintelligence before it’s too late.