Maybe Somebody Should Wake Up American Counterintelligence
When last we left evil CCP-funded mastermind Neville Roy Singham, he and his associates were setting American college campuses ablaze and installing a Communist mayor in America’s largest city. He has moved on. He and his cohorts are now focused on opposing President Trump’s blockade of Venezuela and inviting the Chinese to send naval forces into the Gulf of Mexico.
Code Pink, a radical leftist organization that aligns itself with Communist China and North Korea, is now calling for a flotilla of boats to venture out into the Caribbean from the United States and confront the U.S. Navy vessels blockading Venezuela. Code Pink’s co-founder is Jodie Evans, Singham’s wife. She is also the author of a book called ‘China Is Not Our Enemy’. That book was coauthored with a researcher at the Tricontinental Institute. Tricontinental, run by Indian Marxist academic Vijay Prashad, is funded by Singham, employs Singham’s son, and generally pushes a pro-Chinese line.
Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin and Tricontinental’s Vijay Prashad are now online organizing a “flotilla” to sail out into the Caribbean and confront the U.S. Navy. They are also asking the Communist Chinese to show up with “real boats” and “real aid”.
Code Pink has also announced that Trump’s actions against Venezuela, which not coincidentally have resulted in a cutoff of Venezuelan oil shipments to Communist China, constitute an act of war.
“CODEPINK condemns in the strongest terms Donald Trump’s statement on Venezuela as a reckless escalation that amounts to an open threat of war, collective punishment, and resource theft. Claiming that Venezuela is “surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled” and promising a “shock like nothing they have ever seen” is an explicit threat of force designed to compel submission. Announcing a “total and complete blockade” of Venezuelan oil tankers is, under international law, an act of war.”
Code Pink
Meanwhile, China has made a point of releasing to the press information, including video, of war games it has conducted simulating military operations in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. It marks one of the rare occasions that Chinese authorities have openly acknowledged preparations for potential military operations in the Americas. Footage broadcast by local Chinese media showed computer screens displaying opposing forces, marked in red and blue, maneuvering off the Cuban and Mexican coastlines. Blue units, which typically represent adversary forces in Chinese military exercises, were positioned near Houston, Texas. Meanwhile, red-colored formations, which conventionally denote PLA forces, were shown operating in the Caribbean.
The Chinese have also chosen this moment to reveal that they have armed a normal commercial container ship with missiles. The vessel in question is a medium-sized cargo ship packed full of containerized vertical launchers, along with sensors and self-defense systems. The implication is clear. China can turn any such ship in its massive commercial fleet into what amounts to an arsenal ship.
“The vessel has containers packed on its deck, both used for containing weapons and for mounting them, along with sensors. In other words, the layout appears to be designed as something of an improvised superstructure in order to turn the cargo ship into a heavily armed surface combatant of sorts. This includes the mounting of a large rotating phased-array radar forward of the bridge atop three containers, as well as another domed radar or communications system across the deck from it, mounted on two containers.”
“Then we get to the real eyebrow raiser, a deck literally covered with containerized vertical launchers. Installed five wide and three deep, each packing four large launch tubes, this arrangement gives the vessel a whopping 60 vertical large launch cells. This is two-thirds the VLS capacity of an Arleigh Burke-class Flight I or II destroyer.”
The War Zone
As of 2024, 61% of all calls at U.S. ports by containerships were by Chinese-built vessels. Chinese companies are major investors and administrators in at least 37 ports across Latin America and the Caribbean. Worldwide, the Chinese operate 7,800 commercial vessels.
All of this is occurring against the backdrop of actions across the United States organized by something called the Hands Off Venezuela Coalition, composed of groups like Code Pink, the pro-Answer Coalition, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. All of these groups are also funded by Singham from his base in Shanghai. All of them have long since demonstrated that they dance to the tune played by the Chinese Communist Party and align themselves with Chinese national interests.
In short, we are drifting dangerously close to an open military confrontation in the Caribbean, which may potentially involve the Chinese military, and meanwhile, we continue to allow subversive, pro-CCP groups funded by China to operate openly and freely on our soil. At what point those groups may shift from propaganda to direct action, we can only speculate.
Somebody might want to wake up American counterintelligence before it’s too late.
Once again, I nominate Sam Faddis for CIA Director.
The Monroe/Trump Doctrine will be put to the test.