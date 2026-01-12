In the aftermath of the Iran-Iraq war, Kurds in Northern Iraq were accused by Baghdad of attempting to break away from Saddam Hussein’s regime and create their own homeland. Saddam responded with ferocity. He used chemical weapons on entire towns. He rounded up men and boys, shot them by the thousands, and bulldozed them into mass graves.

“To crush any possibility of Kurdish resistance, the regime carried out eight Anfal campaigns against its rural Kurdish population. The campaigns were led by Ali Hassan Al-Majid, who became known as Chemical Ali for his use of chemical weapons against civilians. Al-Majid preferred to carry out his campaigns in secret, so he did not mobilize large swaths of the Iraqi population against the Kurds. Instead, he deployed the Iraqi army. Each attack began with airstrikes and chemical weapons attacks, followed by ground assaults and mass executions. More than 1,000 villages were destroyed.”

Holocaust Museum Houston

It would take the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 to finally depose Saddam and allow the Kurds to have their own autonomous regime within Iraq.

The lesson should be clear to all who dream of deposing the ayatollahs in Iran today. Oppressive totalitarian regimes are capable of clinging to power for a very long time. There are virtually no limits on what they are willing to do to maintain control.

For weeks now, the people of Iran have been in the streets. They are demanding an end to the Islamic tyranny under which they have lived for forty-five years now. They want freedom. They want a future.

The regime gave them a certain amount of space, hoping the protests would abate. They did not. It has now moved on to the next phase. It has chosen mass murder.

Reports indicate that thousands of people across Iran have been slaughtered by the regime in the last few days. The exact numbers are impossible to determine. Iran has imposed an Internet blackout. There is no free press. What we are seeing are disjointed images from across the nation. They are all horrific.

“The most conservative estimates indicate that at least 2,000 people have been killed across Iran over the past 48 hours.”

Iran International as of January 10th

“Shocking footage shared from Iran appears to show scores of bodies in black bags strewn across a forensic facility in the capital, Tehran.”

“Five separate clips shared by activists online show bodies, some bloodied and just in their underwear, littering the compound of the facility, where identification and death certificates are reportedly being issued.”

The Independent

“In a significant step, state broadcaster IRIB also released a video report from a “large warehouse” in which numerous bodies are visible; however, the official narrative attributed the killings to “protesters.” This report was released after earlier footage (received by HRANA on the evening of January 10) had shown the concentration of dozens of lifeless bodies in a large hall and the presence of families searching for and identifying them, an indication of the scale of casualties during the crackdown.”

“Despite the internet shutdown, some field reports from Tehran continue to be transmitted through alternative channels. Alongside emphasis on the continuation of protests in certain areas, these reports confirm that text messaging and other communication methods, even landline telephones, are completely cut off in many areas from 8:00 p.m. onward.”

“Today, videos were also received of protests in Tehran and Bandar Abbas, in which the sound of gunfire can clearly be heard.”

Human Rights Activists Agency

Over 10,000 people have been arrested.

“Reports from Tehran said security forces were going door to door in residential and commercial areas to confiscate footage from private security cameras.

There were also reports that the forces were seizing satellite dishes, a step that can further restrict access to independent news channels and foreign broadcasts at a time when authorities have tightened control over the flow of information.”

Iran International

The regime wants complete freedom to kill as many people as necessary to ensure its survival.

The regime has also now begun to organize rallies in support of its continued existence. The point is obvious. The rallies are intended to convey the clear message that the ayatollahs are not going anywhere. Anyone still thinking that Khameinei is about to board a plane for Switzerland needs to think again.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that the situation in the country was under control, and told a gathering of foreign ambassadors that Tehran had extensive evidence of what he described as US and Israeli involvement in recent “terrorist movements” in Iran.

“From January 10 until today, we are in the next phase, in which the situation has come under control,” Araghchi said.

“We have many documents and pieces of evidence of US and Israeli involvement in the terrorist actions of recent days in Iran,” he said.

This is the Middle East. Hope is not a plan. Everything does not turn out all right in the end just because you want it to. You may wish the ayatollahs would decide to cut and run. They have opted to massacre their own people instead.