A group called Refuse Fascism is calling on people from all over America to descend on Washington on November 5, 2025. They aren’t organizing a protest. They intend to surround the White House, the Capitol, and the Supreme Court and shut down the government until Donald Trump resigns as President.

We call that a coup.

“Fascism is not a looming threat. It is upon us now.”

“Humanity’s only hope is for the decent people of this country to rise in our millions. We cannot wait for future and rigged elections. We must drive the Trump Fascist Regime from power.”

“Beginning November 5, the one-year anniversary of Trump’s election, flood DC in nonviolent protest. Surround the White House. Surround the Capitol. Surround the illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court. Come back again and again. Across the country, refuse to comply. Every person of conscience, millions of us together, grind the machinery of the fascist regime to a halt.”

Don’t stop until Trump is removed.”

Refuse Fascism

Refuse Fascism is a front. The organization was created whole cloth by the Revolutionary Communist Party of the United States, otherwise known as the RevComs.

The leader of the so-called RevComs is Bob Avakian. Avakian is a lifelong revolutionary who spent his youth with Students for a Democratic Society, a domestic extremist group active in the 1960s and 1970s. In 2016, Avakian’s RevComs and other leftist groups formed Refuse Fascism. Avakian is remarkably direct about the goals of this movement.

“Let’s get down to basics. We need a revolution. Anything else, in the final analysis, is bullshit,” he said in 2020.

Avakian’s party is no less direct. It has published a proposed constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America, which it hopes to establish. Some excerpts from it read as follows:

“The New Socialist Republic in North America is…a form of dictatorship – the dictatorship of the proletariat…”

“In accordance with this, the governing bodies and processes of this socialist state, at all levels, must be vehicles for the furtherance of the communist revolution…”

“The armed forces, militia, and other organs of public defense and security shall be under a system of overall leadership combining the central Executive Council and the Revolutionary Communist Party, with the Party having the ultimate leadership responsibility and role.”

“The responsibility for the enforcement of the laws and the defense of the Constitution by the organs of public security resides with the Executive Council, with the overall and ultimate leadership of the Revolutionary Communist Party.”

[RevCom.us]

Behind the RevComs, Refuse Fascism, and their allied organizations is a fundraising and financing apparatus that has been building inside this nation for decades.

For instance, Refuse Fascism is partially funded by an organization called the Alliance for Global Justice. The Alliance for Global Justice originated in an organization called the Nicaragua Network, a group created to support the Marxist Sandinista regime in Nicaragua. The founders of the Alliance are both veterans of that effort and have strong ties to the Sandinistas. One of them, Chuck Kaufman, was also one of the founders of a group called A.N.S.W.E.R., an organization focused on ending U.S. “threats” against North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba, and an end to the “colonial-style occupation in Palestine and in Haiti”.

The Alliance for Global Justice, in turn, receives funding from a wide range of organizations. One of them is the Tides Foundation. You may have never heard the group, but its power is vast: It annual spending is measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Tides is generally credited with having pioneered anonymous “Dark Money” transactions for leftist organizations. “Structural racism” is a common theme in many Tides Foundation projects, as is the concept of “white privilege”.

Other financiers of The Alliance for Global Justice include George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, the Arca Foundation (which also backs the Communist regime in Cuba), the New World Foundation (which sponsors radical leftist movements in El Salvador), and the Foundation for Deep Ecology, an extreme environmental group that sees humans as a plague on the Earth’s surface.

Another one of the key leaders of the RevComs is Sunsara Taylor. She runs the RevCom online newspaper, Welcome to the Revolution, and she is about as explicit as she could be in describing the intent of the party to topple the sitting President and transform the United States into a Communist country.

“So, what does defeating this fascism actually mean—how can this actually happen? It means building and mobilizing a truly broad and determined mass movement—uniting all who can be united, in rapidly and continually growing numbers, all over the country—aiming to become so massive and powerful that it creates a profound political crisis, such that Trump cannot govern the country and implement his fascist program.”

“That is right and bears repeating. Our aim must be nothing less than calling forward the millions in this country who hate and fear what this Trump/MAGA fascism represents to rise up in sustained resistance on such a level that we create the kind of profound political crisis that prevents Trump from being able to govern the country and implement his fascist program.”

Sunsara Taylor

What we are witnessing is the dropping of a mask. The radical leftists who control the Democratic Party are increasingly open about their goal of destroying the existing political, social, and economic order. They are also increasingly open about using illegal and unconstitutional means to do so. The RevComs are leading the way in that regard, making no secret of the fact that they want to replace the republic with a Communist totalitarian construct.

Mark your calendars. The Communist coup is November 5th.