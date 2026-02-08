

In folklore, the Pied Piper was a character who played a flute and led the children of Hamelin, Germany, away - never to return. Whether he was real or simply a fictional character remains unclear. What is clear is that the National Education Association, the Sunrise Movement, and their allies are leading your children away from you at this very moment. They, too, may never return.

All over the country, in recent days, there have been reports of “walkouts” by students leaving school to protest ICE and deportations. As usual, those reports have been deliberately misleading. Students have not, in some organic fashion, decided on their own to take action. They have been directed to do so by their teachers. In some cases, they have even been led by their teachers.

Many of the children have been in high school. Some, at least, have been as young as seven or eight.

Teachers were not silent observers of these walkouts. They facilitated them. In many cases, they directed them as part of an organized, nationwide effort in collaboration with a host of radical leftist organizations dedicated to pushing a far-left agenda and fighting Trump administration policies.

Teachers' actions nationwide are part of a broader effort under the umbrella of the Sunrise Movement. Sunrise is funded by the usual collection of radical billionaires, including George Soros, and radical dark money entities like Arabella. It began with a focus on environmental issues, but by this point, it is dedicated to virtually every radical proposition you could name, with a particular emphasis on radicalizing students and organizing in schools.

In January and February 2026, National Education Association (NEA) President Becky Pringle participated in a virtual event series hosted by the Sunrise Movement titled "Roadmap to Political Revolution." The event description read: “It’s time we dream — and organize — at the scale that Trump and billionaires are creating nightmares. 2026 is the year we break it all open…We need mass disruption to stop authoritarian consolidation.”

The Sunrise moderator of the event described Sunrise as having a “deep partnership” with the NEA when introducing Pringle to webinar participants. During the event, Pringle characterized the current administration under Donald Trump as a “dictatorship” and “nightmare,” calling for a “big and non-cooperative” movement leading toward mass student strikes on May Day (May 1, 2026).

During her remarks, Pringle told attendees that the NEA would leverage its 3 million members and thousands of local affiliates to "advocate," “organize", “take action,” and “mobilize” in support of Sunrise’s goals. Those remarks were made only days before the supposedly student-led walkouts began.

“By organizing our schools, we’re taking down one of the key ‘pillars’ holding up this regime.”

Sunrise Movement Organizing Toolkit

“It’s time for us to take over, classroom by classroom, school by school, city by city.”

Sunrise Movement Website

Do not for a moment think that what you have just seen is the end of anything. It is simply another step on the way to true revolution. Already Sunrise is pumping organizing material into schools nationwide, building to massive nationwide actions on May Day, the annual Communist celebration. Detailed instructions are available online via something called the “Students Rise Up Guide”.

“Map out your school - think about the different bases on campus and where they fall on the spectrum of support below. Think about different cultural orgs, popular clubs, sports, greek life, religious spaces, apolitical students, recruiting based on major or department. When you have mapped out the spaces on campus with the most pull - build trust with their leaders through 1:1’s and attending meetings and hear them out. Ask yourself: what structures exist in my school to organize?”

Sunrise Movement Rise Up Guide

We have stood by year after year and watched silently as Marxists bent on the destruction of the republic have infiltrated our schools and brainwashed our children. The bill has now come due. Many Pied Pipers are at work. We may never see our children again.