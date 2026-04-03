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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
3d

Good summary of NYC and near term future.

Negative actions yield Negative consequences.

Let's see, no police and no capitalism...yet these dopes want Billions to run their dangerous programs.

Good luck with that when more people leave and the money runs out for city govt.

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
3d

The appetite of these commies, for your assets, outweighs the total supply of all assets. However, watch for the fines print that list ‘exclusions’ and ‘waivers’ as I’m sure they have friends to take care of.

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