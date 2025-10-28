Zohran Mamdani continues to lead the race for Mayor of New York. It is time, then, to face the security implications for the entire country that will come from this man taking charge of the nation’s largest city.

Let’s start here. Where is the money coming from to put this guy in office? Turns out a lot of it is coming from some pretty dangerous people and organizations.

The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA): Identified by terrorism experts as the North American branch of Jamaat-e-Islami, a violent South Asian Islamist group. Ashraffuzzaman Khan, who used to head ICNA’s New York chapter, was convicted by a Bangladeshi war crimes tribunal and sentenced to death in absentia for his role in the torture and murder of 18 Bangladeshi intellectuals.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR): CAIR was listed as an unindicted conspirator in a scheme to finance Hamas, a trial that ended in a 65-year sentence for a CAIR board member.

The Illinois Muslim Political Action Committee: Members include Ousamma Jamal and Zaher Sahloul. Both have served as presidents of the Mosque Foundation, an organization with links to Hamas that has funded at least four charities that were subsequently shut down for financing terrorism.

Donations from such groups ought to be especially concerning, given Mamdani’s background and prior activities. Mamdani himself regularly accuses Israel of genocide. His father, a professor at Columbia University, teaches that Israel should not exist as a state and glorifies Palestinian terror attacks on Israel.

Mamdani once wrote and sang a rap song giving his “love” to the Holy Land Five, American Hamas financiers convicted and sent to prison for up to 65 years. Mamdani is a friend of broadcaster Hasan Piker, who believes that “America deserved 9/11.”

Mamdani also embraces Siraj Wahhaj, a radical Brooklyn cleric, unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and character witness for Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “blind sheik” convicted on a host of terrorism charges who finished his life in prison. Wahhaj has also openly denounced the U.S. government as being controlled by the devil and once told the Wall Street Journal that America would one day become a society run according to Islamic law, where adulterers are stoned and thieves’ hands are cut off.

Mamdani founded the Bowdoin College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a group that refers to the “so-called US” and openly calls for the destruction of the West.

The SJP is effectively the political wing of Hamas in the United States. The national SJP organization (NSJP) has been sued by victims of Hamas attacks.

The following are select extracts from the complaint in that suit, filed against AJP Educational Foundation, Inc., aka American Muslims for Palestine and National Students for Justice in Palestine.

The lawsuit filed against AMP and NSJP makes clear that this is not simply a case of groups sharing similar ideological goals or wanting an end to violence. These organizations are part of Hamas’s global effort, and their activities are as integral to Hamas’s strategy as terror attacks inside Israel. It is explicitly the game plan that Hamas stages an attack and then immediately embarks on a worldwide propaganda campaign designed to portray the Israeli response as genocidal and reprehensible. They are as much part of the effort to destroy Israel as the murder of kids dancing at a music festival.

As part of this effort, the NSJP distributes nationwide a “toolkit” for activists. As noted above, this “toolkit” was prepared in advance of the October 2023 attacks, demonstrating clearly that NSJP knew the attacks would take place and was prepared to swing into action. The language in that “toolkit” is unambiguous. It glorifies and encourages mass murder and violence.

In short, we are about to see New York City put under the control of a man who embraces terrorists and terrorism. The implications will not only be profound for New York but also for the entire country. As the Islamic terrorist threat once again rises worldwide, we are now going to see our largest city run by a man who considers radical Islamists his friends and has made common cause with Hamas.

Time to face the future. It’s grim.