Zohran Mamdani continues to lead the race for Mayor of New York. It is time, then, to face the security implications for the entire country that will come from this man taking charge of the nation’s largest city.
Let’s start here. Where is the money coming from to put this guy in office? Turns out a lot of it is coming from some pretty dangerous people and organizations.
The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA): Identified by terrorism experts as the North American branch of Jamaat-e-Islami, a violent South Asian Islamist group. Ashraffuzzaman Khan, who used to head ICNA’s New York chapter, was convicted by a Bangladeshi war crimes tribunal and sentenced to death in absentia for his role in the torture and murder of 18 Bangladeshi intellectuals.
The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR): CAIR was listed as an unindicted conspirator in a scheme to finance Hamas, a trial that ended in a 65-year sentence for a CAIR board member.
The Illinois Muslim Political Action Committee: Members include Ousamma Jamal and Zaher Sahloul. Both have served as presidents of the Mosque Foundation, an organization with links to Hamas that has funded at least four charities that were subsequently shut down for financing terrorism.
Donations from such groups ought to be especially concerning, given Mamdani’s background and prior activities. Mamdani himself regularly accuses Israel of genocide. His father, a professor at Columbia University, teaches that Israel should not exist as a state and glorifies Palestinian terror attacks on Israel.
Mamdani once wrote and sang a rap song giving his “love” to the Holy Land Five, American Hamas financiers convicted and sent to prison for up to 65 years. Mamdani is a friend of broadcaster Hasan Piker, who believes that “America deserved 9/11.”
Mamdani also embraces Siraj Wahhaj, a radical Brooklyn cleric, unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and character witness for Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “blind sheik” convicted on a host of terrorism charges who finished his life in prison. Wahhaj has also openly denounced the U.S. government as being controlled by the devil and once told the Wall Street Journal that America would one day become a society run according to Islamic law, where adulterers are stoned and thieves’ hands are cut off.
Mamdani founded the Bowdoin College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a group that refers to the “so-called US” and openly calls for the destruction of the West.
The SJP is effectively the political wing of Hamas in the United States. The national SJP organization (NSJP) has been sued by victims of Hamas attacks.
The following are select extracts from the complaint in that suit, filed against AJP Educational Foundation, Inc., aka American Muslims for Palestine and National Students for Justice in Palestine.
“Defendant AJP Educational Foundation, Inc. a/k/a American Muslims for Palestine (“AMP”) serves as Hamas’s propaganda division in the United States. AMP was founded from the ashes of disbanded organizations created by senior Hamas officials after those organizations and related individuals were found criminally and civilly liable for providing material support to Hamas and other affiliated terrorist groups. In 2010, AMP expanded its operation to American college campuses when it founded Defendant National Students for Justice in Palestine (“NSJP”) to control hundreds of Students for Justice in Palestine (“SJP”) chapters across the country. Through NSJP, AMP uses propaganda to intimidate, convince, and recruit uninformed, misguided, and impressionable college students to serve as foot soldiers for Hamas on campus and beyond.”
“On October 8, the day after Hamas’s terrorist attack, AMP and NSJP were prepared and responded to Hamas’s “call for mass mobilization” by disseminating a manifesto and plan of attack (“NSJP Toolkit”) which includes materials that appear to have been created before the attack. In the NSJP Toolkit, AMP and NSJP identify themselves as “PART of” a “Unity Intifada,” governed by Hamas’s “unified command” of terrorist operations in Gaza.”
“As part of Hamas’s movement, AMP and NSJP state that they seek “liberation,” which they describe as a “real process that requires confrontation by any means necessary,” including “armed struggle” and other acts of violence. “
“They are not innocent advocacy groups, but rather the propaganda arm of a terrorist organization operating in plain sight.”
The lawsuit filed against AMP and NSJP makes clear that this is not simply a case of groups sharing similar ideological goals or wanting an end to violence. These organizations are part of Hamas’s global effort, and their activities are as integral to Hamas’s strategy as terror attacks inside Israel. It is explicitly the game plan that Hamas stages an attack and then immediately embarks on a worldwide propaganda campaign designed to portray the Israeli response as genocidal and reprehensible. They are as much part of the effort to destroy Israel as the murder of kids dancing at a music festival.
“In short, Hamas relies on its propagandists around the world to do its bidding, spreading its falsehoods about Israel and the Jews far and wide, and to instigate a culture of violence and fear to sway global institutions to behave in Hamas’s favor. Global propaganda, particularly directed at the West and the United States, is not just one small part of Hamas’s broader strategy: it is Hamas’s grand strategy.”
As part of this effort, the NSJP distributes nationwide a “toolkit” for activists. As noted above, this “toolkit” was prepared in advance of the October 2023 attacks, demonstrating clearly that NSJP knew the attacks would take place and was prepared to swing into action. The language in that “toolkit” is unambiguous. It glorifies and encourages mass murder and violence.
“The NSJP Toolkit directed Defendants’ members and allies “to engage in meaningful actions that go beyond symbolism and rhetoric” to include all potential forms of resistance, including “armed struggle” and violence. Hamas itself echoed those same calls. For example, on December 5, 2023, in an interview on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas-Gaza), a senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zahri, called on Hamas’s allies in the United States to engage in domestic terrorism to support Hamas’s terrorist activities.”
“…the NSJP Toolkit puts forth a strategy to ‘normalize the resistance,” Hamas, by arguing that Liberation is not an abstract concept. . . . [L]iberating colonized land is a real process that requires confrontation by any means necessary. In essence, decolonization is a call to action . . . It calls upon us to engage in meaningful actions that go beyond symbolism and rhetoric. Resistance comes in all forms—armed struggle, general strikes, and popular demonstrations….”
In short, we are about to see New York City put under the control of a man who embraces terrorists and terrorism. The implications will not only be profound for New York but also for the entire country. As the Islamic terrorist threat once again rises worldwide, we are now going to see our largest city run by a man who considers radical Islamists his friends and has made common cause with Hamas.
Time to face the future. It’s grim.
There is no limit to the stupidity of people who will vote for someone who promises free stuff without considering the actual costs of what their vote will mean for their future freedoms. The history of communism (which Mamdani most assuredly is) is that once it's in place, the concern and support for the working citizen disappears, and, in its place, a new class of elites appears. Further, the power of those elites to impress their will on the proletariat (the dumbos who voted for them) and strip them of all they have is unconstrained by Constitutional restrictions. Think it can't happen in America because of our Constitution? Recall in the college campus demonstrations supporting the Hamas terrorists' attack on Israel the number of nameless dupes who decried the 1st Amendment and demanded that it be repealed. Think about how often the 2nd Amendment, which was designed to protect the citizenry against a tyrannical government, has been attacked by both nameless dupes and many members of the house and senate. In addition to the dangers documented by Mr. Faddis, a vote for a communist is huge first step to voting in communism.
NY City is now apparently populated by too many nitwits who don't understand the threat Mamdani presents. The same doesn't hold true for America as a whole, at least not now. The same didn't hold true for NY City as little as ten years ago. When I moved to VA thirty years ago, the same didn't hold true either. Now VA is on the verge of putting a woke spouting lightweight into the most powerful position in the state. Seventy-five million Americans voted to put another woke spouting lightweight into the the most powerful position in the world. As Mr. Faddis said, "Time to face the future. It's grim."
I've been spending more time in my training manual, the Bible. The guys that wrote the manual forecast that Jews would return from the corners of the world to the land the God gave to their fathers Abraham Issac and Jacob. Their nation was re-birthed in 1948 by the League of Nations. Many Jews have not returned.
Perhaps the spread of Islamic control world wide is the tool used to motivate this migration. It's obvious to me that Jews are no longer accepted in the countries they were dispersed to. Interestingly, Christians are being forced out of these same countries. Probably because their namesake is a Jew.