Charles J. Key
1d

There is no limit to the stupidity of people who will vote for someone who promises free stuff without considering the actual costs of what their vote will mean for their future freedoms. The history of communism (which Mamdani most assuredly is) is that once it's in place, the concern and support for the working citizen disappears, and, in its place, a new class of elites appears. Further, the power of those elites to impress their will on the proletariat (the dumbos who voted for them) and strip them of all they have is unconstrained by Constitutional restrictions. Think it can't happen in America because of our Constitution? Recall in the college campus demonstrations supporting the Hamas terrorists' attack on Israel the number of nameless dupes who decried the 1st Amendment and demanded that it be repealed. Think about how often the 2nd Amendment, which was designed to protect the citizenry against a tyrannical government, has been attacked by both nameless dupes and many members of the house and senate. In addition to the dangers documented by Mr. Faddis, a vote for a communist is huge first step to voting in communism.

NY City is now apparently populated by too many nitwits who don't understand the threat Mamdani presents. The same doesn't hold true for America as a whole, at least not now. The same didn't hold true for NY City as little as ten years ago. When I moved to VA thirty years ago, the same didn't hold true either. Now VA is on the verge of putting a woke spouting lightweight into the most powerful position in the state. Seventy-five million Americans voted to put another woke spouting lightweight into the the most powerful position in the world. As Mr. Faddis said, "Time to face the future. It's grim."

S.P.H.
1d

I've been spending more time in my training manual, the Bible. The guys that wrote the manual forecast that Jews would return from the corners of the world to the land the God gave to their fathers Abraham Issac and Jacob. Their nation was re-birthed in 1948 by the League of Nations. Many Jews have not returned.

Perhaps the spread of Islamic control world wide is the tool used to motivate this migration. It's obvious to me that Jews are no longer accepted in the countries they were dispersed to. Interestingly, Christians are being forced out of these same countries. Probably because their namesake is a Jew.

