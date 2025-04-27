The first American troops landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day at roughly 6 am on June 6, 1944. It was not until 1:30 pm that day that General Omar Bradley received a transmission advising that troops were moving off the beach toward objectives in the interior. If Trump’s inauguration was the initial landing, then in this battle, it is still sometime around 7 am, and there is a whole lot of fighting ahead.

Multiple press reports in the last few days have discussed the removal of Susan Rice from her position on the Defense Advisory Board. They should have. This is the same Susan Rice who stood by and watched while Americans died at Benghazi and then lied to the American people about how they had died and why. She has since been tied to a myriad of efforts to destroy Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. That she was up until only days ago “advising” the Pentagon is mind-boggling.

Maybe we should ask, though, who else was on this Defense Advisory Board? Secretary of Defense Hegseth has now dissolved the Board, but up until that action was taken, its members included:

Michelle Flournoy: One of the founders of WestExec Advisors, whose members staffed many of the most senior positions in the Biden administration. She has been throughout her time in Washington a dedicated proponent of endless war, bigger defense budgets, and yet more foreign entanglements. Make a list of every Democratic President or Presidential hopeful in the last twenty years, and you will find she functioned as an advisor.

Rajiv Shah: He is now the President of The Rockefeller Foundation. In 2009, he was appointed USAID Administrator by President Obama. He served in that capacity for years, building the corrupt machine that Trump and Elon Musk just tore apart. Along the way, he also served at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he created the International Financing Facility for Immunization. That entity was dedicated to growing the global vaccine industry.

Kori Schake: Schake has bumped around Washington for decades. In 2020, she endorsed Joe Biden for president. She then signed on to a letter stating that Donald Trump was unfit to serve another term as President. In 2021, she was named to the commission that went around the country renaming military bases in the interest of political correctness. She now writes for the Atlantic.

Colin Kahl: Kahl was Vice President Joe Biden’s national security advisor from 2013-2017 and deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East from 2009-13. He returned to the Pentagon in a senior position under President Biden. Along the way, he was the primary architect of the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.

Thomas Donilon: He served as the National Security Advisor in the Obama administration from 2010 to 2013. Donilon also worked in the Carter and Clinton administrations. He is now Chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute, the firm's global think tank. He has been publicly critical of Trump’s foreign policy and trade decisions. He was a supporter of the Iran nuclear deal.

I could go on, but I think you get the point. This board was filled with individuals who dedicated their lives to the creation of the Deep State and policies diametrically opposed to the entire America First agenda. Many of them worked to directly undermine President Trump. And yet, somehow, until only days ago, they were functioning as official “advisors” to Trump’s Department of Defense.

It is good news that they have been removed from their positions, but if you think this is the end of anything, you have missed the point entirely. This is not an aberration. This is the norm. President Trump may have put in place at the top of government agencies his own people. Beyond those tenuous “beachheads”, however, the federal agencies that hold vast power in modern America remain untouched and under the control of hostile forces. MAGA may have landed, but there is a lot of hard fighting ahead before the day is won.

Consider the results of a recent RMG research survey commissioned by the Napolitan Institute. According to that survey, 75% of federal bureaucrats who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in November say they would disobey a lawful Trump order if they consider it bad policy.

In December of last year, RMG Research surveyed bureaucrats and asked them this question.

“Imagine that you were the head of a federal government agency. Suppose that President Trump gave you an order that was legal, but you believed was bad policy. Would you follow the president’s order or do what you thought was best?”

Only 17% of Democratic managers who voted for Harris said they would follow Trump’s order, while three times as many (64%) said they would disobey it.

By March, the numbers were worse.

When RMG asked the question again, only 16% of Harris-voting bureaucrats said they would follow Trump’s order, while three-quarters (75%) said they would ignore it. In other words, the resistance is not softening. It is digging in.

Trump has his own people in place at the top of the key government agencies that have worked against him for years now. Outside of the offices of those senior appointees, however, those agencies remain staffed by large numbers of senior, powerful bureaucrats and careerists who oppose Trump’s policies and believe they are completely entitled to work to frustrate his agenda. That will not change simply because another executive order is signed or a handful of individuals are removed from their positions. It will change when the beachhead is expanded and a whole lot more troops come ashore. It will change when a lot more senior bureaucrats are fired and replaced with America First people. MAGA has hit the beach. It still has a long way to go before this battle is won.