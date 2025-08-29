Zohran Mamdani, the radical leftist candidate for Mayor of New York City, likes to claim that he is running a campaign funded by small donations from average citizens. Mamdani is a liar. Mamdani brings in massive amounts of money from wealthy, ultra-liberal out-of-state donors. A perfect example is Liz Simons, the billionaire heiress to the Simons fortune, who just handed the PAC supporting Mamdani’s campaign $250,000.

Liz Simons and her husband, Mark Heising, run the Heising-Simons Foundation and the associated Heising-Simons Action Fund. Using the money made by Liz’s billionaire father, they fund the predictable list of leftist causes. Chief amongst these is the dismantling of the criminal justice system.

“The Foundation’s Human Rights program seeks to center people impacted by mass criminalization; dismantle systems of punishment in the United States; and invest in communities rather than prisons and surveillance, promoting practices of healing and community accountability rooted in our common humanity.

To meet these goals, the Human Rights program invests in three key areas:

Understand what this means. The Foundation is not concerned with the victims of crime. They are concerned with the criminals. If you are holding a knife to someone’s throat and stealing their hard-earned money, you are the real victim. It is society’s fault that you have been forced to assault people, put them in the hospital, and leave their families without the money to buy groceries. We must atone for our sins as a nation by helping you, and putting you behind bars would be adding insult to injury. You are not a vicious thug. You are a victim of the oppressive hetero-normative, patriarchal, colonial-settler monstrosity we call the United States.

Liz and her husband, of course, do not live anywhere near the criminals for whom their hearts bleed. Nor do they live amongst their victims. They don’t ride the subway or walk home on dark streets waiting to be mugged. They live the good life, in California, of course.

One of the couple’s homes in the San Francisco area is worth an estimated $33 million. A real estate listing on Redfin says the nearly 13,000-square-foot home comes equipped with five bedrooms and six bathrooms between its two stories and sits on more than 10 acres.

In 2023, the couple hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden at their home in Atherton, a wealthy suburb of San Francisco. Plates at the fundraiser went from $5,000 to $100,000. That’s nothing. In 2018, Obama had a fundraiser at the couple’s home where plates started at $10,000 and went up to almost a quarter of a million dollars.

According to Glass Pockets (a subsidiary of the nonprofit recordkeeping service Foundation Center), Mark Heising and his wife, Liz Simons, have an estimated net worth of $3 billion.

Liz and her husband back leftist candidates nationwide. All of these individuals appear to have in common the desire to defund the police, decriminalize all sorts of deviant and destructive behavior, and do away with incarceration entirely. If they get their way, the next time you call 911 because somebody is breaking down your door, you will likely be sent a social worker to “mediate” your dispute and help you get in touch with the problems in your own behavior that have led this poor man to want to beat you, rape you, and leave you for dead.

These are the real backers of Mamdani’s candidacy, out-of-touch, out-of-state elitists. They live in luxury compounds surrounded by security, fly on private jets, and live the good life. They champion out-of-touch causes that mean nothing but hardship and pain for average Americans, and they don’t care.

Mamdani is their perfect candidate. He is himself the child of privilege. He has no idea what life is like for the average New Yorker desperately trying to make ends meet and make it home to the kids without getting mugged. Violence on the subway means nothing to people who jet from city to city, helicopter to their destination, and lounge poolside at any of a variety of luxury residences around the globe.

Mamdani is their champion. He fully intends to do what he says. He wants to wage war on the police, decriminalize all kinds of destructive behavior, empty the jails, and give criminals an Easy Pass to terrorize New York City. Liz Simons and her husband are going to do everything they can to help him do that.