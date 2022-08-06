Light Of Liberty Podcast With Sam Faddis
Return PA to in-person voting - 27 August Rally
Retired CIA Officer Sam Faddis joins the show to talk Election Integrity in the great state of Pennsylvania! 75 plus grassroots groups are joining forces to make change!
Return us to in person voting is the demand! Listen up Elected Officials! We the People are speaking up!
Link to 27 August rally in Bloomsburg, PA below. Keynote speaker is Catherine Engelbrecht - Founder of True The Vote. Jack Maxey is also speaking on the Biden’s and China’s influence in our government.