One of the notable characteristics of Marxists is their penchant for denying reality and demanding you do so as well. Even as American cities burned in the runup to the 2020 election, you were told repeatedly by “experts” that Antifa did not exist, there was no nationwide effort to stage a leftist revolution, and that everything you were witnessing was the product of “largely peaceful” protests against fascist oppression.

The thing is that Marxists don’t just demand you tumble down the rabbit hole into an alternate reality. They actually believe this stuff themselves.

All over the country, we are now seeing massive, organized protests and open calls for revolution in support of Hamas. Many of the groups organizing these actions are LGBTQ entities focused on transgender ideology and an end to the patriarchy. They seem completely oblivious to the fact that they are allying themselves with a radical Islamic group that would murder them in cold blood for their “sins” and their advocacy.

In New York City and other major American cities there are now massive marches and protests calling themselves things like “Gays for Gaza” and “Queers for Palestine.” These groups pledge themselves to some kind of worldwide liberation struggle in which the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is equated with the American civil rights movement and the struggles of gays here for equal rights.

The stark, horrifying reality of what Hamas is and what it stands for is dismissed entirely. Were Alice and the White Rabbit marching through the streets of Manhattan this could not be more mad.

Earlier this year a prominent Palestinian Islamic Scholar, Yousef Makharzah gave a televised speech. He was crystal clear in his condemnation of gays and the transgender movement. He characterized America as a nation of “perversion and bestiality.” He said the United States was trying to spread homosexuality to the Middle East. To the assembled multitude in the mosque, he said "Your cows, your sheep, and even your donkeys, have never stooped to the level of perversion that America designs for you."

There is nothing aberrational about these statements. Hamas is not a secular organization. It is an expressly Muslim movement based on the same kind of interpretation of the Koran as other groups like Hezbollah, ISIS, and Al Qaeda. Its name is an acronym for an Arabic phrase meaning "Islamic Resistance Movement.”

In Gaza, homosexuality is illegal. There are no LGBT rights. Hamas upholds the argument that homosexual behavior goes against religious and traditional values. Hamas kills anyone who commits a crime against Islamic law. Since being gay is against Islam, gay people can be put to death.

All of this is in line with the earliest interpretations of the Koran by the companions of the Prophet Muhammed. There was no dispute about the fact that homosexuality was a sin. There was a consensus that it was punishable by death. The only real dispute was over the method of execution. Some thought gays should be stoned to death. Some thought they should be burned. Some thought they should be thrown from tall buildings.

Hamas does not believe in coexistence with those who oppose it. Its charter could not be more clear. People of other faiths need to convert and accept the ideology of Hamas or die. “It is the duty of the followers of other religions to stop disputing the sovereignty of Islam in this region because the day these followers should take over there will be nothing but carnage, displacement, and terror,” it decrees. Hamas also rejects any prospect of peace or coexistence with the state of Israel. “Initiatives, proposals, and international conferences are all a waste of time and vain endeavors. The Palestinian people know better than to consent to having their future, rights, and fate toyed with.”

In 2016 one of the most senior leaders in Hamas, Mahmoud Ishtiwi, was tortured and executed because he had been accused of being gay.

A few years ago, a Palestinian using the name Abdul, who had escaped from Gaza, gave a revealing interview about what it was like to grow up as a gay man under the control of Hamas.

"There are many people gay in the Gaza Strip, and they are in Hamas also. If you are gay, you should be hiding. It’s so hard. I was so scared. Scared from everything you know? Scared of getting hit, of getting kidnapped. I was so afraid. I was afraid Hamas would find out I was gay."

When Abdul was 17, Hamas caught him having sex with his boyfriend. He was imprisoned. "They put me in a tiny room that was two-by-two meters. They wouldn’t let me sleep or go to the bathroom inside. There was no food. They would torture me so badly." "Sometimes, they would tie my feet up and beat them with a stick. After that, every few years, they would arrest me and torture me in the same way." Over the course of five years, Abdul said Hamas would kidnap him, torture him and then release him. Ultimately, they stopped doing this after he swore and oath that he wouldn't "be gay again."

Gays and transgender individuals in Gaza enjoy no protections under the law. To the contrary, homosexual behavior is officially illegal, and if caught engaging in such activity you will be brutalized and, if necessary, executed. Gay and transgender activist groups in this country are making common cause with individuals who would torture and kill them and celebrate the fact they had done as an act of piety. A gay activist marching through the streets with a “Queers for Palestine” banner is expressing solidarity with a group that stands for oppression, hate and mass murder.

It is all almost too much to comprehend. “Gays for Gaza?” What’s next, “Jews for Hitler?”

