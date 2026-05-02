The Democratic Party is increasingly a Marxist entity. All of the power in the GOP is in the grassroots, with MAGA, with the America First movement. The GOP establishment wants to wait this out. They want MAGA to go away. They would rather the Democrats win than give power to the people.

https://rumble.com/v7985qa-faddis.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a