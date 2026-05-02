Let's Be Blunt - Many Of These GOP Establishment Types Would Rather Lose To The Democrats Than See MAGA Win
The Democratic Party is increasingly a Marxist entity. All of the power in the GOP is in the grassroots, with MAGA, with the America First movement. The GOP establishment wants to wait this out. They want MAGA to go away. They would rather the Democrats win than give power to the people.
https://rumble.com/v7985qa-faddis.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.