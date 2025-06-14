United States Attorney Bill Essayli, a top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, has announced that Alejandro Theodoro Orellana has been arrested by FBI agents "on an allegation of Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders (18 USC 371) for distributing face shields to suspected rioters on Tuesday." Orellana was photographed and videotaped by numerous individuals handing out large quantities of the protective gear to individuals involved in rioting in Los Angeles.

"We are moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in organizing and/or supporting civil disorder in Los Angeles," Essayli added.

Orellana appears to be a member of a Hispanic group known as the Brown Berets. Most Americans have likely never heard of the group. It is another revolutionary organization on the model of the Black Panthers, dating back to the 1960s. Some have suggested that the Brown Berets no longer exist. Obviously, that is not the case.

“We are fully supportive of the Black Lives Matter Movement. It is extremely important that the world understand that we are in a fight for human dignity and basic human rights,” says Chimalli Cuetlachtli, current National Commander of the National Brown Berets. “When Black people say ‘Stop killing us’ and the only response that White America has is ‘BUT…’ there is a huge problem. This country is [still] steeped in racism, oppression, and colonialism and movements and organizations that are fighting for the rights of people of color are necessary.”

Per Cuetlachtli, America “is a country built on the mass genocide of tens of millions of my ancestors, slavery, and the theft of an entire hemisphere.” He considers its mission as relevant today as it was 50 years ago.

What is that mission? Revolution. When asked how he saw white supremacy being dismantled for good, Cuetlachtli said,. “We need a worldwide revolution,” In his view, people of color will experience true emancipation only when they “are empowered and liberated in all countries throughout the world.” Cuetlachtli is a Marxist, and his mission is to destroy America as we know it.

More specifically, the mission of the Brown Berets is to “reconquer” those portions of the United States it believes were stolen from the Hispanic people. Note, the exact definition of what Hispanic means seems rather flexible to the Brown Berets. Sometimes they talk in terms of taking back lands stolen from native peoples. Sometimes they talk as if they were heirs to the Aztec Empire, itself the product of conquest and mass human sacrifice. And, sometimes, they just claim everything the Spanish conquistadors took from whomever they had just conquered.

The idea of reconquest is styled by the Brown Berets as “La Reconquista”. This is a deliberate reference to the Reconquest of Spain from the Moors by the Spaniards. To drive home the point, in the past, the Brown Berets have done things like occupying Catalina Island and organizing a march from Mexico to Sacramento to show the extent of the new country, Aztlan, which they intend to form.

The march itself was organized to be a deliberate response to the “illegal” actions of the United States during the Mexican-American War. The Brown Berets purposely retraced the route of American troops that participated in that war, but moving in the opposite direction to symbolically act out the process of driving out the “invaders” and completing the reconquest of the areas that used to belong to Mexico.

Reflecting on the symbolism of the march, one of the leaders of the Brown Berets reﬂected on the signiﬁcance of the event. “It was never clearer to me that we were the descendants of the Mexican inhabitants who had lived under the United States occupation,” David Sánchez wrote in his memoir, “descendants who continue to live as a subordinate population to a white society which continues to destroy our culture, our health, and our existence.”

Azatlan is the ancient homeland of Mesoamericans. It is a paradise filled with immortal people, a lake, beautiful birds, plenty of fish and abundant vegetation. Seven tribes lived in the "land of the seven caves." They eventually left Aztlan, moving to Mexico and founding the Aztec civilization (Aztec means "people from Aztlan".) Aztlan was a land "to the north," and scholars debate on where it was located or if it even existed. Some believe Aztlan is a mythical place of creation according to Aztec legend; others believe it could be a real location and have been searching for it for centuries.

Reclaiming Aztlan

Opponents of Donald Trump will try to claim that ICE deportation actions have sparked a backlash amongst otherwise law-abiding, loyal Americans. The truth is very different. What we are seeing is that claims of “invasion” of the United States by illegals were right on the money. We have allowed millions of individuals into this country who do not consider themselves Americans, do not want to become Americans, and think they have every right to simply occupy and seize the sovereign territory of these United States.

You may think the rioters in Los Angeles and other cities are invaders and revolutionaries. They think they are reconquering their homeland and laing the groundwork for the dissolution of the United States and the emergence of Aztlan.