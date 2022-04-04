The military always prepares what it calls alternate fighting positions. When the enemy gets too close and the battle is going against you, you fall back into emplacements you prepared in advance. You pull back from one line of defense to another and continue the fight.

The first line of defense in the Hunter laptop story was the infamous “Russian disinformation” line. Nothing to see here. Another conspiracy theory. Move along.

That fighting position has been abandoned. A new one has been occupied. The new line is that “none of this has anything to do with Joe.” This is all about Hunter. Period. Full stop.

The Washington Post, fresh off finally admitting the laptop it has been sitting on since last summer is real, has dutifully mouthed the new talking points. In a recent editorial titled “The Hunter Biden story is an opportunity for a reckoning,” the Post suggested it might learn something from its handling of the laptop story but then quickly moved on to stressing that nothing about the laptop story implicated Joe Biden in any wrongdoing.

"The idea that these latest revelations definitively vindicate or villainize any party except Mr. Biden himself, however, is misplaced," the board wrote. (Mr. Biden in this instance is Hunter.)

The Post allowed that "Joe Biden’s family has profited from trading overseas on his name — something for which the president deserves criticism for tacitly condoning,” but then stressed, “What it does not do, despite some conservatives’ insistence otherwise, is prove that President Biden acted corruptly."

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain sang from his copy of the song sheet while speaking with ABC News.

“Of course, the president’s confident that his son didn’t break the law. But, most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process.” “It’s something that no one at the White House has involvement in.” “The president is confident that his family did the right thing.” “But, again, I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother. They’re private matters.”

Meanwhile, Just the News is reporting that retired Army Lieutenant-Colonel Tony Shaffer was approached in late 2020 by members of an unnamed American intelligence agency who wanted to obtain a copy of Hunter’s laptop. According to Shaffer the agency in question wanted to investigate whether or not the material on the laptop constituted a national security concern.

Specifically, the agency in question wanted to “analyze the hard drive contents for any evidence or patterns of how foreign adversaries were seeking to compromise prominent Americans or their families.”

Shaffer provided details about the approach during an appearance Friday on Real America's Voice.

"A three-letter agency came to me and said, 'Hey, we've heard that you have access to a copy of the Hunter Biden hard drive. Could we get a copy?'" Shaffer said during the interview. "And I said, like, 'Do you know what's on there? I mean, we're talking about everything from child porn, to, you know, all these issues regarding the president.”

"And they said, 'We don't care... We want to either confirm or refute it. We want to act factual. We don't have a political dog in the fight. What our concern is, is that if there's compromising information on that hard drive, this is before the election, the president could be compromised to the level of owing either China or Ukraine something. And this is what this three-letter agency was concerned about."

According to Shaffer the agency that had approached him and dropped the matter when they determined there were multiple copies of the hard drive floating around and could not confirm its chain of custody. Multiple other sources including John Paul Mac Issac, the Delaware computer repairman who turned the laptop over to the FBI in late 2019 have confirmed Shaffer’s story.

"They were in meetings with me when we were trying to negotiate getting a copy of the hard drive," Shaffer said. "And in the end, their leadership said, 'Stop, don't touch it. We don't want to know.'"

Apparently, the intel guys in question didn’t fully understand that the laptop only implicated Hunter. They seemed to have the crazy idea that billions of dollars from the Chinese Communist Party and other totalitarian regimes flowing into the coffers of the Biden crime family might constitute a threat to national security. Presumably, they have been disabused of that notion by their superiors by now.

The average American is free to make up his or her mind. You can choose to believe that the thugs of the planet handed Hunter billions just because his father was Joe Biden but never got anything in return for that investment or you can entertain the notion that Hunter was a bagman for a family enterprise of which Joe was an integral part.

I am going to use my common sense and conclude that if Hunter was being handed huge quantities of cash the Biden family was delivering something in return. As for Joe’s assurances that his son is innocent of any wrongdoing, I think that’s about as convincing as Don Corleone telling me Sonny is a good boy.