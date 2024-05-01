In 1945 the Japanese stood on the deck of the battleship Missouri, signed a surrender document, and relinquished their national sovereignty to the United States. Biden is getting ready to do the same thing. He is preparing to hand our national sovereignty over to the World Health Organization (WHO), run by an Ethiopian Maoist terrorist who is a puppet of Beijing.

The Biden administration is negotiating an agreement with the WHO to promote “global health equity.” This agreement will subordinate Americans to the WHO an international body. The WHO will be empowered to call the shots and to override American law whenever it decides there is some sort of global health emergency. Joe knows that the Senate would never approve this agreement, which is clearly a treaty and requires Senate approval per the Constitution. He is billing it therefore as simply an “agreement” of some sort and intends to bypass the people’s elected representatives completely.

The ”agreement” contains a plethora of provisions so outrageous they are almost impossible to believe:

In the event of an emergency declared by the WHO, the United States will be required to hand over 20% of its medical supplies, to the WHO for global distribution.

The WHO will decide which countries get what supplies.

Whenever the WHO decides there is a pandemic all patent protections go out the window. The world gets all your intellectual property.

The United States and other designated “wealthy countries will be required to pay a fixed percentage of gross domestic product yearly into a WHO pandemic-preparedness fund. The WHO will then decide how that money is spent and where.

The WHO would have the authority to declare a public health emergency in any country overriding the decisions of the national government. The WHO would also have the power to counter “disinformation” spread during a public health emergency.

Tedros was installed as the head of WHO with the strong support of Communist China. He is a Maoist, yes, as in Mao Tse-Tung. Washington Post columnist Frida Ghitis similarly noted at the time of Tedros’ installation as Director-General that China “worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help Tedros defeat the United Kingdom candidate for the WHO job, David Nabarro. Tedros’s victory was also a victory for Beijing, whose leader Xi Jinping has made public his goal of flexing China’s muscle in the world4.”

Shortly after he became Director-General of WHO Tedros tapped Robert Mugabe, the brutal Communist dictator of Zimbabwe to be the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. Mugabe murdered his political opponents and terrorized Zimbabwe for decades. He was also a blatant racist who drove whites out of the country.

When COVID-19 began to sweep the world and attention focused on the Wuhan lab as the point of origin, Tedros came out strong to defend Communist China and brand any suggestion that the Chinese were responsible for the disease as “disinformation”. He slavishly parroted whatever propaganda came out of Bejing and told the world to adopt Chinese-style lockdown procedures.

Senate Republicans have introduced a bill that would require the Biden administration to submit this agreement, if signed, to the Senate for ratification. In other words, since this monstrosity is a treaty Senate Republicans want to follow the Constitution and require it be ratified. Predictably enough, Senate Democrats oppose that.

“Mr. President, last December, the World Health Assembly established an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft a new convention on pandemic prevention and preparedness. In its fourth meeting last month, the negotiating body accepted a draft of this new convention that would give the World Health Organization broad new powers in managing future pandemics. If accepted, it would cement the World Health Organization at the center of a global system for managing future pandemics, and it would erode U.S. sovereignty. Let me just list a few of the examples of some of the provisions of this draft, and I'll call it a treaty. Currently, it would require a substantial new financial -U.S. financial commitment- to an international body without proportional voting power. It would require the U.S. to give the World Health Organization 20% of vaccines and other pandemic-related products produced for future pandemics. It includes a heavy emphasis on the transfer of intellectual property rights to the World Health Organization. It gives the World Health Organization a leading role in fighting misinformation and disinformation. And as the Twitter Files reveal, that leads to censorship and the suppression and abridging of freedom of speech. It also promotes a global one health approach to health care, including harmonizing regulation under WHO guidance. The WHO has not earned this power. Far from it. At a critical moment in late 2019 and early 2020, the WHO utterly failed to detect the emerging COVID-19 pandemic and delayed informing its member states. Instead, it was kowtowing to Beijing. Unfortunately, there are indications that the Biden Administration is considering joining this new convention by executive agreement and avoiding the Senate. We should not let this happen. An agreement of such magnitude needs to be submitted to the Senate for advice and consent. This is not a partisan issue. This is about reclaiming the Senate's prerogatives on international agreements. Mr. President, I call up my amendment number 11 and ask the amendment to be reported by number.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.)

Many have wondered for a long time what the tens of millions of dollars that flowed to the Bidens from Communist China bought. Perhaps now we have our answer. Joe is getting ready to turn over American sovereignty to an international body run by a puppet of the CCP. He is preparing to sign his surrender document and hand effective control over your civil liberties to China.