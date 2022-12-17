The Chinese are filling the waters and airspace around Taiwan with ships and aircraft and threatening to blockade or invade that island nation. Dissidents in China demanding freedom are being rounded up and herded into camps. All around the world the CCP is cementing alliances and building bases designed to make China the world’s dominant power.

Still, Joe Biden thinks the CCP needs a little help. He thinks it needs to have even more access to American technology so that our number one adversary can make its military just that much stronger and more lethal.

The Biden administration recently announced that it was removing 25 Chinese companies from the “unverified list.” Maybe that doesn’t sound like a big deal. It is. This is why.

Inside the U.S. Department of Commerce is something called the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). The BIS decides if a U.S. company can do business with a foreign entity, like a Chinese company in which American technology will be transferred to that company. In order for BIS to approve an American company to do such business with a Chinese company BIS must “verify” that the Chinese company will not transfer the technology in question to the Chinese government.

In order to “verify” that the Chinese company will not transfer technology to its own totalitarian government, the BIS conducts what it calls end-use checks. In short, it makes the Chinese company in question promise to be good and refuse to cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

This entire process is, of course, ludicrous. (See also “patently absurd.”)

China is a Communist nation under the complete and total control of the CCP. There is no such thing as refusing an order from the CCP. If technology is transferred to China, and the CCP wants it, it gets it.

This is not conjecture. In fact, the U.S. government officially recognizes that China operates on the principle of military-civil fusion. The CCP and the People’s Liberation Army have access to anything they want.

“Military-Civil Fusion,” or MCF, is an aggressive, national strategy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Its goal is to enable the PRC to develop the most technologically advanced military in the world. As the name suggests, a key part of MCF is the elimination of barriers between China's civilian research and commercial sectors, and its military and defense industrial sectors. The CCP is implementing this strategy, not just through its own research and development efforts, but also by acquiring and diverting the world’s cutting-edge technologies – including through theft – in order to achieve military dominance. www.State.gov

American counterintelligence officials regularly warn American companies of this fact and its implications. Beijing’s strategy includes acquiring data and know-how, not just through hacking and other illicit acts but also through legal means such as acquisitions, investments, and partnerships.

“We think there’s a lot at stake with a lot of these technologies,” said Mike Orlando, acting director of the NCSC, an arm of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in speaking to the Washington Post. “If we lose supremacy in these areas . . . we could be eclipsed as an international superpower.”

In what U.S. officials call the “bioeconomy,” the Chinese are targeting genomic technology that can be used to design disease therapies and identify genetic vulnerabilities in a population, said Edward You, the national counterintelligence officer for emerging and disruptive technologies. “Unbeknownst to patients, your data might be transferred to the Chinese government,” You said.

All Chinese entities are compelled by law to share data and technology with the Chinese government, NCSC spokesman Dean Boyd told the Post. “There is no mechanism for refusal.”

So, in short, the Commerce Department is spending a lot of time making Chinese companies promise not to share sensitive technology with the CCP when everybody in the U.S. Government knows such a promise is ludicrous and the CCP will take whatever it wants.

To show just how insane this policy is in practice, let’s take a look at one of the Chinese companies now considered “verified” by the BIS. It’s called WuXi Biologics.

WuXi was designated as verified after an “inspection” of its facility in China. That inspection was arranged and supervised by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, which works for the CCP.

WuXi Biologics produces vaccines. In fact, it works with AstraZeneca on the production of its COVID vaccine. It has facilities all over the world including in the United States. In just the last two years, WuXi has opened facilities in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. As part of its expansion in the United States, WuXi also now owns a chunk of 23andMe, a DNA testing company. By virtue of that relationship WuXi, and by extension the CCP now has access to the DNA testing results of millions of Americans.

So, three years after a virus – almost certainly engineered in a Chinese lab in Wuhan, China caused a worldwide pandemic – the Biden administration is allowing a giant Chinese biotech firm not only to conduct business with American companies but to build huge facilities all over the United States at which it will conduct research and testing and in fact manufacture biological agents. All of this is possible because somebody in the company has promised that they won’t cooperate with the ruthless totalitarian thugs that rule China today.

It would all be laughable were it not so serious. We are locked in a worldwide confrontation with an enemy that wishes to supplant us as the world’s dominant power. We could in fact find ourselves in direct military conflict with that enemy any day. It is increasingly unclear whether we would win such a war.

And, Joe is moving to give the CCP more access to critical American technology they can use against us.

If he is not working for Beijing he is certainly putting on a good act.

