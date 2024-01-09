Ever since Joe Biden sat down in the White House a great many people, myself included, have been talking about the possible dire consequences down the road of a Biden Presidency. Putting a mentally incompetent Chinese puppet in the Oval Office seemed calculated to turn out badly. “Eventually, we will pay the price” has been the standard refrain.

“Eventually” is today.

The Iranians, via their Houthi surrogates, have closed the Red Sea. Ninety-five percent of the commercial shipping that would have normally transited the Red Sea and the Suez Canal is now taking the long way around Africa instead. Shipping costs have skyrocketed by 60% already. Insurance costs are up 20%.

You will pay the price for that at the pump, the grocery store, and in all your purchases. Orders of merchandise will be delayed by weeks in delivery.

The U.S. Navy is conducting a pointless and toothless exercise called Operation Prosperity Guardian. It accomplishes nothing. We shoot down cheap throwaway drones that cost less than $2000 and junk missiles with 2 million dollar interceptors. The Houthi missile batteries on shore remain untouched and intact.

Our forces across the Middle East are under almost continuous attack by other Iranian surrogates. Every once in a great while we strike a target of no real significance. Mostly, we pretend like it is not happening. We are at war. We are under continuous assault. We take no meaningful action to defend ourselves.

The Communist Chinese are ramping up for action against Taiwan. At least twenty Chinese spy balloons have passed over Taiwan in the last week. The CCP just launched a “satellite” directly over Taiwan. That launch was initially mistaken for a missile attack on the island. Chinese officials are making almost continuous statements regarding the inevitability of “reunification” between the mainland and Taipei.

Bloomberg Economics just issued a report assessing the economic impact of a Chinese move on Taiwan. Bloomberg estimated the cost to the world economy at around $10 trillion. That’s 10% of world GDP. You won’t sit that out warm and dry here in the United States. The whole world’s economy will tank.

Yesterday China began live fire drills in the waters near Taiwan.

North Korea is making noises about a “showdown” with the United States and its allies. Kim Jong Un recently visited a factory making North Korean ballistic missiles and called for an increase in production. He is shipping arms to Russia, arming Hamas, and in discussions with the Taliban about providing them nuclear weapons.

There are unconfirmed reports that South Korea is moving troops and armored vehicles north to the DMZ with North Korea.

Since sitting down in the Oval Office Biden has waged war on the fossil fuel industry and done everything in his power to push us toward a “green economy.” In practice that means making us more dependent on Communist China which has a stranglehold on the world’s production of the rare earth minerals necessary for most “green” technologies. The Chinese produce 60% of the world’s rare earth minerals, but they process 90% of the world’s supply.

There have been limited efforts by the United States to break this monopoly and restart domestic production of rare earth minerals. That means developing our own processing capability. In response, the Chinese just banned the export of their rare earth processing technology. They cut us off. They can stop the export of the minerals anytime they want. This entire “green” economy Biden has championed can be killed with an off switch in Beijing.

The Chinese have launched what amounts to invasions of the territorial waters of both Vietnam and the Philippines. In the case of the Philippines, the Chinese have physically attacked Filipino vessels. There has been no meaningful response by the United States. For the Philippines already the reality is that they have lost control over their territorial waters, which are now under Chinese occupation.

In December the Iranians initiated a threefold increase in the rate of nuclear enrichment. Rough estimates are that the Iranians now already have enough HEU to build at least three nuclear weapons. We do not begin to have the capability to detect the construction of these weapons in time to prevent it. The delivery systems already exist. Functionally, we are now in a world where we have to consider revolutionary Iran a nuclear-armed state.

In three years, we have gone from peace, stability, and a booming economy to chaos. We are not facing the possibility that our standing in the world will be diminished. We are diminished. We are being attacked worldwide right now.

Joe did it. Joe broke the planet. But, as usual, you will pay the price.